Daily Crunch: Identity-as-a-service platform Okta says it 'contained' network breach in January

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Tuesday, March 22, 2022!

Okta leaks, stock dips: Okta, a former startup and present-day public company, confirmed a January breach today “after hackers posted screenshots overnight apparently showing access to the company’s internal systems,” TechCrunch reports. The company’s stock initially fell sharply in the wake of the disclosure, but recovered during the day’s trading.

Forge shows IPO market not dead: Forge helps investors in private companies sell shares in startups to others. So, it’s a bit ironic that the company went public today in a SPAC combination. But the offering wound up being a smashing success, with the newly public company spiking around 60% as we write this newsletter. That’s among the best debuts we’ve seen in some time -- and could help other private companies look toward an exit of their own.

Muni empowers LatAm women to make money shopping: Muni is a play to make online commerce more common in places where ordering goods digitally is not the norm. By working with community leaders who can earn a wage for their work, users can place group orders that are then delivered collectively and distributed on a last-mile basis from there. The company just closed a $20 million Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

To kick off, let’s have a smile. Have you been on Zoom too much lately? Do you want to be a cat, deep down in your soul? If so, you might want to take a look at this neat tool from Zoom to turn you, well, into an animal. The fun little tool might be aimed at kids, but I fully intend to use it in my next all-hands. (A big shoutout to Amanda Silberling for helping keep TechCrunch weird.)

Turning to the startup market, we have some unicorn news to kick us off. Jeeves, which is not a search engine product, just raised $180 million at a $2.1 billion valuation. The fintech company’s round sticks out from the rest thanks to the fact that it quadruples Jeeves’ valuation in around a half year. And then there’s Capitolis, which raised $110 million at a $1.6 billion valuation. The U.S. and Israeli company works with large financial institutions concerning “how they move money,” our own Ingrid Lunden reports.

We’ve been covering more agricultural technology companies lately, which we sort into a bucket labeled “agtech.” So let’s harvest a few of our latest headlines from that particular crop, yeah? Up first, a robot that scans crop fields for health indicators and potential issues. It’s also adorable, at least as far as robots go. We also wrote up the story about a number of individuals who, instead of raising a fund out the gate, started an agtech publication that they parlayed into a fund. It’s a super interesting yarn.

Be an entrepreneur who leads with transparency

Founding a tech company isn't like starting most small businesses: No one expects a plumber to show 3% month-over-month growth, for example.

Tech entrepreneurs are under pressure to build a team, regularly ship new products, and quickly capture revenue so they can provide a return to their investors. So it's not surprising that sometimes, they let ethics fall by the wayside.

Entrepreneur and investor Marjorie Radlo-Zandi says the "fake it till you make it" mindset is a useful motivational tool, but it's not a basis for a sustainable business strategy:

The founder of a company I invested in secretly kept two sets of books: one with correct historical financials, and another with numbers inflated more than 10 times actuals. Sales and product performance had fallen short. His solution was to present the inflated financials to investors.

