Daily Crunch: Indian food delivery startup Zomato will seek post-IPO valuation up to $8.6B

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 8, 2021. Forget about Hot ___ Summer. It’s Hot IPO Summer in technology land, and today’s news underscores just how inviting the global exit market is proving to be.

But before we get into the TechCrunch Top 3, the good news from the site is that our latest super-deep company teardown, or EC-1, is live. This time, we looked at NS1, a company that we wrote is building “a strategic node at the core of the modern web delivery tech stack.” The whole series is fire. -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

When we said it was IPO season, we weren’t kidding. Here’s the day’s biggest exit news, which has a theme, as you’ll see:

Instacart hires new CEO as it preps to go public: Big news from the world of grocery delivery today as longtime Instacart CEO and co-founder Apoorva Mehta promoted himself to chairman of the company’s board. Facebook exec Fidji Simo is taking the helm. Back during my first stint at TechCrunch, Mehta would send me Facebook messages when his company added new Bay Area markets. How times change!

India’s Zomato sets IPO price range: The day’s other big news from the world of delivery comes from India’s Zomato, which will price its IPO “shares in the range of 72 Indian rupees (96 cents) to 76 ($1) and is targeting an upper limit valuation of $8.56 billion,” TechCrunch reports.

Crypto-powered Circle is going public via a SPAC: If you are a crypto-minded person, you’ve heard of Circle. If you aren’t, it’s the company that bought SeedInvest and is helping build stablecoin USDC. It’s going public via a SPAC at a multibillion-dollar valuation. Call it riding the Coinbase wave.

Startups/VC

Flipping the script and going back to the earlier stages of startup life, here’s a rundown of news from startup land:

To close out, Natasha scooped that “Peter Boyce II has left General Catalyst to start his own firm, a little over a year after the venture capital firm promoted him to partner.” It’s a busy week for new venture funds, with Acrylic and Renegade also making news.

The NS1 EC-1

For the latest entry in our series of long-form articles that explore the inner workings of notable startups, we looked at NS1, an internet infrastructure company best known for its software-defined domain name services (DNS).

Part 1: Origin story: How three engineers decided to rebuild the internet's core addressing system.

Part 2: Product development and roadmap: Experimentation, open-source efforts and expanding beyond DNS.

Part 3: Competitive landscape: A look at the broader internet infrastructure market.

Part 4: Customer development: How their top competitor's stumble became "the gift that kept on giving."

If you're curious about how NS1 transformed "a slumbering and dreary yet reliable aspect of the internet" into "a strategic moat and an enterprise win" in just eight years, read on.

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

A few notes from Big Tech before we wrap our news coverage. Enjoy:

Dropbox reinvents work(places): No, not in the product sense, but in terms of how it is approaching offices as COVID slowly wanes. The result? Something that looks more like a fancy, private coffee spot than an office. I demand that all companies mimic this immediately.

Tendies from $BYND: Yep, Beyond Meat has launched plant-based “chicken” tenders at some 400 U.S. restaurants. The company, long a public firm and thus befitting of our Big Tech moniker, has had a tumultuous life since it went public. Its shares have traded as high as $239 since it debuted. Today, the company is still worth a healthy $140 per share, far above its original $25 IPO price.

