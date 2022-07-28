U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,072.43
    +48.82 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,529.63
    +332.04 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,162.59
    +130.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.03
    +24.69 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.26
    +0.84 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0196
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,855.84
    +987.73 (+4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.48
    +21.72 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Daily Crunch: Indian government orders Apple, Google to delist popular game BGMI from app stores

Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Why, hello there, and welcome back to another installment of the Daily Crunch! It’s lovely to have you here with me. Also, give Freelance Whales a listen. I discovered the band when I was going to play a different (also excellent) song, Freelance, for a friend. Gotta love a lucky coincidence. This is also, incidentally, how I discovered the band Queensrÿche — I was looking for some Freddie Mercury, but ended up with a new heavy metal band to love. What’s your favorite accidental discovery?

Oh! And did you know — our Found podcast debuted its new mini-sodes, where they check in with past guests to see how founder life is going. In the first installment, Maggie Stamets speaks with our very first guest: Iman Abuzeid from Incredible Health, which helps nurses get connected to better jobs and career growth opportunities.

Okay, enough with the asides, we have serious tech bidniss news to share. Let’s goo~oooooo — Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

Fly.io co-founder and CEO Kurt Mackey says that developers don’t really understand the term "edge computing," Ron reports. Today the company announced a $25 million Series B that it closed in June.

Co-founder of Evabot Rabi Gupta argues there’s “a lot of clutter” in the corporate gifting space. He argues that many vendors do little more than send company-branded swag like T-shirts and thermoses, which don’t exactly foster loyalty, Kyle reports. The company announced that it raised just under $11 million to make corporate gifting less of a mess.

We are now reaching a sort of tipping point where we will see many more commercial applications of natural language processing hit the market. A gold rush has begun of startups trying to build on this technology, with an arms race developing between the large language model providers, Mike reports.

Go on then, a few more:

Pitch Deck Teardown: Alto Pharmacy’s $200 million Series E deck

Image Credits: Alto Pharmacy (opens in a new window)

If your company raises a $200 million Series E, it's fair to debate whether you can still call it a startup.

Still: Convincing investors to part with enough money to produce your own sequel to "The Gray Man" is an impressive feat, which is why we were eager to review the deck that helped Alto Pharmacy close such a large round.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Alto Pharmacy’s $200M Series E deck

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Instagram announced today that it will start prompting a random assortment of people on its platform in the United States to participate in an optional survey about their race and ethnicity, Aisha reports. The company says the survey will help it to better understand different experiences people may have on Instagram in order to ensure that the platform is fair and inclusive for all users.

According to a report, developers on the western side of London, U.K., may be prevented from working on larger multitenant properties due to the state of the electricity grid, and strains caused by nearby data centers, Paul reports. Bad news for people who had hopes that London might hit its growth trajectory of 65,000 new homes per year.

Yesterday, Ford reported $40+ billion in revenue, a 50% increase from the same period last year. The company also reported it was building 14,000 electric vehicles per month. Wall Street was positively surprised, sending shares up by as much as 6% in after-hours trading, Rebecca reports.

Grab a few more, why dontcha:

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Posts 22% Quarterly Sales Decline, Slashes Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the world’s biggest maker of computer processors, fell far short of analysts’ second-quarter sales and profit estimates and slashed forecasts for the year, weighed down by a drop in demand for data-center chips and a steep decline in PC shipments. Shares tumbled as much as 12% in late trading.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden Considers

  • Apple iPhone Sales Remain Resilient as Company Reports 11% Decline in Profit

    Chief Executive Tim Cook says there isn’t “obvious evidence” that macroeconomic factors are affecting smartphone sales.

  • Strong iPhone Sales, Services Revenue Drive Apple's June-Quarter Beat

    Electronics giant Apple late Thursday beat targets for its fiscal third quarter thanks to better-than-expected iPhone and services sales.

  • Apple Narrowly Tops Estimates as iPhone Fares Better Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reported third-quarter results that narrowly beat Wall Street estimates, easing concerns that supply chain snags and a shaky economy would ravage the tech giant’s sales. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleThe Stro

  • Google launches a major change to Gmail

    Meet, Chat, and Spaces are now coming to the main website while Material You will resign the buttons and colours of the service

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • Rival Chip Makers Brag About Having the Tiniest Products, but Who Can Tell?

    Intel, Samsung and TSMC talk big about how many transistors they can cram on a teeny chip, but the advertised sizing makes little sense; “The triumph of marketing hype.”

  • Google and U.S. chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform

    U.S. chip manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Public Sector announced on Thursday they are expanding an open source platform to design chips that can be made in SkyWater’s Minnesota facility. SkyWater said the U.S. Department of Defense is funding $15 million for the development of the platform. “One of the reasons the U.S. government is investing in this initiative is because they can then take the output of a lot of this development,” said SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman.

  • Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Makes the Case Against Ethereum

    Saylor, the founder and CEO of business-intelligence software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), spoke for close to an hour at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Wednesday, elaborating on the question of what he thought of Ethereum.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Market Share Gains Versus Verizon Pick Up In Q2

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • Synopsys-Backed China Chip Firm Accused of Poaching TSMC Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is investigating whether a Chinese chip firm backed by US-based Synopsys Inc. is illegally poaching engineers from local giants including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., underscoring growing concern about Beijing’s economic ambitions.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed

  • Qualcomm Gives Lackluster Forecast, Renewing Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, saying that a weakening economy will hurt consumer spending on mobile devices.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Poss

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro review

    Hardware’s long been a struggle for Google. After some early struggles (and a sizable shakeup), Google’s hardware division started gaining some footing. Google’s earbud efforts similarly stumbled out of the gate.

  • Gmail rolls out its latest Material You redesign and search improvements to all users

    If you feel like you've seen a lot of "Gmail redesign roll out" posts in the last few months, it's not just you: Google has been teasing and testing features for new, integrated-view, quick access to apps like Chat and Meet since the start of the year. Last month, it also introduced a new look for Gmail based on the Material You design philosophy. Gmail's new Material You look.

  • Can Continued Services Growth Aid Apple's (AAPL) Q3 Earnings?

    Apple's (AAPL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect expanding Services business, as well as solid Mac sales.

  • The Best Portable Solar Phone Chargers Can Charge Your Phone Anywhere — Sunlight Permitting

    Forget having to panic when the “low battery” warning appears.

  • Crypto project Solana is opening a store in NYC. Take a look inside

    Solana Spaces is like any other store—except it accepts cryptocurrency and has an NFT gallery across its walls.

  • Is DALL-E's art borrowed or stolen?

    Creative AIs are being trained on creative's work. Is that fair, or desirable?

  • Pixel Buds Pro review: Google’s best earbuds yet

    Google’s latest Pixel Buds are its best yet, due mostly to the fact that the company finally ticked a missing box: active noise cancellation.