Daily Crunch: Indian mobility startup Chalo buys office commute bus aggregator Shuttl

Daily Crunch for October 26, 2021!

Sequoia rebuilds itself for the future of venture capital: With capital now a commodity and nearly every VC focused on offering services, standing out is hard in the venture game. As are the harsh realities of startups staying private longer and restrictions on how venture capitalists can invest. Sequoia thinks that it has the solution.

Jessica Rosenworcel to lead FCC: Rosenworcel will be the first woman to ever lead the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which is at once good news and an indictment of my nation’s governmental diversity through the years. Also, Gigi Sohn, whom TechCrunch called an “FCC veteran and tireless policy advocate,” was nominated to the group. Sohn is well known for her work on net neutrality.

Inside the Sweetgreen IPO filing: Heavily VC-backed fast-casual food chain Sweetgreen is going public, so TechCrunch spent time mucking about in its numbers. Our takeaway is that the company has identified a notable portion of the economy where it can plug a need, but that it loses too much money.

By the time this newsletter reaches your inbox, Rent the Runway should have priced its IPO. Our initial notes concerning its business are here; more in the a.m.

We have a lot of startup news to chat about today, but first, TechCrunch dug into the American Midwest yet again this morning, this time asking CEOs and investors in the region what impact the fundraising boom and increasingly flat global talent and capital market are having on area startups.

And there was so much more. Fabric raised $200 million so that robots can help with e-commerce order fulfillment. Indian busing startup Chalo bought another bus-focused startup. Jay-Z’s venture capital firm just closed its second fund and Devo raised $250 million on the back of rising global cybersecurity spend.

To close us out, TechCrunch has a great story on what happens when you mix fiction, community, NFTs and copyright questions.

Bridging the gap: What CISOs must do to get the C-suite on their side

On a good day, most people forget the chief information security officer even exists. But if something should go wrong, everyone will demand answers.

Keeping a company’s security measures up to the mark while getting all stakeholders to implement safe security practices is a tall order, complicated by the fact that many CISOs aren’t inside the executive decision-making loop.

According to Sean McDermott, founder and CEO of RedMonocle, CISOs should meet executives where they are.

“You already know why cybersecurity investment is essential to your role. Now step into your leadership’s shoes to explain why it’s crucial to theirs,” he writes.

