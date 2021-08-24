U.S. markets closed

Daily Crunch: Internet watchdog Citizen Lab says iPhone spyware dodges Apple's security measures

Alex Wilhelm
·7 min read

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 24, 2021. Today’s news cycle was particularly beefy, so we have a lot of ground to cover. Especially if you want to know the latest from Spotify, Waymo and other large tech companies.

But before we do, Disrupt is less than a month away and will feature the two heirs apparent of Salesforce, Stewart Butterfield and Bret Taylor. Get hyped! -- Alex

Stewart Butterfield and Bret Taylor are coming to Disrupt

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Airbnb to house 20,000 Afghan refugees: Corporate gimmicks are hollow gestures at best. What Airbnb is promising is the opposite. By offering free housing to tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, the company is using its business network for material good. Other wealthy tech companies, what are you going to do?

  • Ramp raises $300M at $3.9B valuation: The startup war to own the growing corporate spend market heated up even more today with Ramp raising fresh funds. Brex and Ramp and Airbase are locked in a multiparty duel after erstwhile competitor Divvy sold to Bill.com. Ramp also made its first acquisition, it announced.

  • For more on the Ramp-Brex rivalry, and what their acquisitions may detail about their diverging strategies, head here.

  • Boom times in Beantown: The global startup scene is accelerating, but few markets have turned on the afterburners to the same degree as Boston. The venerable startup hub is putting up record venture capital tallies across more rounds than ever. And a bevy of local investors don’t see the momentum slowing in coming quarters.

Startups/VC

We start in India:

  • Bankers hunt Byju’s: Its IPO, that is. Per our own Manish Singh, bankers are pitching the famous edtech startup, hoping to secure a piece of its future IPO action. And the numbers being thrown around are truly astounding: “Most banks have given Byju’s a proposed valuation in the range of $40 billion to $45 billion, but some including Morgan Stanley have pitched a $50 billion valuation if the startup lists next year,” he writes.

  • Khatabook raises $100M more: Now valued at around $600 million, Khatabook’s business of digitizing India’s myriad SMBs is doing well, it appears. The company’s fresh Series C will help power its 10 million monthly active users, and likely help it expand its staff of 200 people.

To lead us into startup rounds more generally, our own Natasha Mascarenhas published an article today digging into NoRedInk’s huge $50 million Series B. Its goal is to help students become better writers. I asked her why she picked the round to cover, to which she said the following:

Usually, I see edtech companies working on subjects that have one right answer, or at least can be sorted into a single category the way STEM or coding often are. NoRedInk caught my eye because it wants to bring tech to a highly emotional and subjective subject: writing. That's a hard challenge, but it's cool to see the education community bet on ambitious projects beyond teaching more students to code.

Next up we have a few regular startup bulletins:

  • Substack buys the team behind Cocoon: Substack is having quite the week. After hiring a general counsel, the startup announced that it has acquired the team at Cocoon, what TechCrunch described as “subscription social media app built for close friends.”

  • Maybe 3D-printed homes will be a thing? Investors are betting that they will be, pouring $207 million into ICON after its 3D-printed home business saw revenue growth of 400%. In realistic terms, we have a national housing crisis. So if this leads to more, cheaper homes, it’s hard to oppose.

  • Sora raises $14M for HR ops automation: Sora is back this year with a fresh capital raise, after scaling its customers by 7x and revenues by 8x since its 2020 seed round. Now flush with Series A cash, the startup has big plans to grow its team and double down on making the HR tech stack work in concert, cutting out busywork as it does so.

  • And in a slightly related area, Tango announced that it has raised $5.7 million to grow its process documentation service. The startup watches how employees execute a particular task, and then creates a how-to guide so that others can follow in their footsteps. For new employees, especially in a remote world, it could be a neat service.

  • Finally from startupland, Sara Mauskopf (CEO and co-founder of Winnie) and Elana Berkowitz (founding partner at Springbank Collective) wrote an essay for TechCrunch noting that one industry in particular is huge, yet somehow devoid of venture dollars: childcare.

Back to the suture: The future of healthcare is in the home

It was once common practice for doctors to visit sick patients in their homes: In 1930, 40% of all consultations were house calls. By 1980, that figure was less than 1%.

Today, urgent care centers occupy Main Street storefronts and 33% of medical expenditures occur in hospitals. This leads to higher prices, but not necessarily better results, according to Sumi Das and Nina Gerson, who lead healthcare investments at Capital G.

"We can improve both outcomes and costs by moving care from the hospital back to the place it started — at home," they write in a post that explores five innovations enabling at-home care and identifies investment opportunities like acute care and infrastructure development.

Back to the suture: The future of healthcare is in the home

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Kicking off our Big Tech rundown today, our own Ron Miller has a neat look into how Cisco makes acquisitions. The dotcom boom company is among the most acquisitive companies in the world, making its approach to snagging startup talent and products worth understanding.

And now, the crush of Big Tech news:

  • Your iPhone isn’t safe from this spyware: That’s the gist of the latest Zack Whittaker story, delving into how a zero-click attack executed by NSO software broke the security of a “Bahraini human rights activist’s iPhone.” Not good!

  • Peloton’s Tread is back, hopefully safer: One of the weirder self-inflicted wounds in the world of exercise tech came when Peloton tried to argue that its treadmills were safe. They weren’t. Peloton eventually relented and offered a recall. Now they are back!

  • TikTok keeps making business moves: This time the social giant is moving further into e-commerce, it announced today, detailing an expanded partnership with Shopify. A service called TikTok Shopping is also coming to the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

  • All U.S. podcasters can now access Spotify’s subscription option: Paid podcasting is big in China, but less popular elsewhere in the world. Spotify is betting that the model will have legs into other markets as well. Now all U.S. podcasters can access the paid service if they so choose.

  • To round us out, Waymo is rolling out its self-driving car service to San Francisco. Given the City by the Bay’s inability to ever finish a roadworks project, this is big news. As someone who doesn’t want to drive, that’s great news.

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb to provide free temporary housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees

    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said on Tuesday the company plans to offer free temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world amid the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan. Chesky said the company will cover the costs for the housing, using funds from contributions to its nonprofit Airbnb.org and a specific Refugee Fund established by that division, as well as personal contributions from Chesky himself. Airbnb will also work alongside NGOs through Airbnb.org, which provides people with emergency housing in times of crisis.

  • Walmart announces a delivery service for local retailers

    It plans to use drones and self-driving cars to fulfill some orders through the GoLocal service.

  • Waymo opens its self-driving taxis to 'Trusted Testers' in San Francisco

    Alphabet's fully autonomous driving unit Waymo is ready to offer rides to select passengers in San Francisco.

  • California expands Activision Blizzard lawsuit to include temporary workers

    The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has expanded the scope of its sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard to include temporary workers.

  • Ispace unveils bigger moon lander capable of surviving lunar nights

    Ispace, a Japanese space startup that aims to lead the development of a lunar economy, has unveiled its design for a large lander that could go to the moon as early as 2024. Tokyo-based ispace said this next-gen lander, dubbed Series 2, would be used on the company’s third planned moon mission. The lander is both larger in size and payload capacity than the company’s first lander, coming in at around 9 feet tall and 14 feet wide including legs.

  • Did Etsy's CEO Really Just Say That?

    If his comparison to a leading fintech company proves to be correct, then Etsy shareholders have plenty to cheer about.

  • Shopify and TikTok Agree to Partner. What It Means for the Stock.

    The deal marks a significant step for TikTok's efforts to generate revenue from the social commerce already taking place on the platform.

  • Why Shopify Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped 4% on Tuesday after the e-commerce leader said it would work with TikTok to launch new in-app shopping features. The deal will allow a select group of Shopify merchants to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles and link directly to their online stores for checkout. "Our community has transformed shopping into an experience that's rooted in discovery, connection, and entertainment, creating unparalleled opportunities for brands to capture consumers' attention," TikTok executive Blake Chandlee said in a press release.

  • Why Facebook, Twitter, Zoom Are At Risk Of Losing Users?

    Ethiopia has begun developing its domestic social media presence without external help in a government bid to replace Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), WhatsApp, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Reuters reported. However, the country does not plan to block popular social media services. Director general of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA), Shumete Gizaw, accused Facebook of deleting posts and user accounts, allegedly repressing Ethiopia's reality. Ethiopia's armed conflict pitted the federal

  • Facebook-TikTok War Continues To Get Steamier

    ByteDance Ltd's TikTok recently launched a new creative toolset called 'TikTok Effect Studio' to help developers build augmented reality (AR) effects for TikTok's short-form video app TechCrunch reports. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) already offer such tools to develop AR experiences for their own respective family of apps. Snap launched a $3.5 million fund in 2020 for Snapchat AR Lens creation. It aims to add five new games to Snap Games in 2021. Facebook expanded its Spar

  • TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 kicks off in less than a month

    First up, the Disrupt main stage featuring in-depth interviews and panel discussions with a who’s-who of tech, policy and celebrity-slash-entrepreneurial talent — like Calendly CEO Tope Awotona, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and movie-star-turned-pot-businessman Seth Rogen. Buy your pass, plan your schedule and get ready to join your people and move your business forward.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • A group of moms on Facebook built an island of good-faith vaccine debate in a sea of misinformation

    Anthony Buchanan considers himself a scientific, independent thinker. But for months, the Foreman, Ark.-based arborist couldn't decide what to believe about vaccines. Google searches turned up conflicting information, and his Facebook feed was dominated by vaccine-skeptical posts and memes. Then Buchanan came across a private Facebook group called Vaccine Talk that billed itself as "an evidence based discussion forum" for pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine folks alike. As he followed the discussions,

  • Facebook Is Taking Heat Over Covid-19 Misinformation. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    A White House spokesman criticized the company following a weekend of controversy over its disclosures regarding the spread of misinformaton via its platforms.

  • Chocolate Brown Is the Prettiest Hair-Color Trend for Fall

    There's nothing better than a color refresh and some pretty highlights to brighten up your autumn style. Whether you want a super-simple deep shade, low-maintenance roots, or a daring magenta dye job, we've got a perfect new look for you. Kate Reid, a Sydney, Australia-based colorist is loving this cool-toned chocolate shade for fall.

  • There's a new Shopping tab on TikTok

    Business accounts will be able to create mini storefronts inside the app.

  • 39 of the Best Celebrity Swimsuits of the Summer - Shop Them Now

    You bet we're fully prepared for swim season each year, a time when we're finally enjoying the warmer weather, sipping on our morning coffee, and scrolling through Instagram when it hits us - every celebrity is taking selfies poolside someplace warmer or chicer. Not that we mind seeing other people test out the merchandise from some of our favorite swim labels before we get our hands on the new-season product. Scroll to see the bikinigrams that are still worth shopping before summer's end, and make a purchase if you find a gap in your swim collection that simply must be filled.

  • Spotify will allow any US podcaster to charge for a subscription

    Spotify is making its paid podcast subscription program available to all US creators and, soon, to international listeners.

  • Explore Eden aims to kickstart the future of camping

    An app set to launch next month may change the way people experience the outdoors. What's happening: Stuart Collier, principal broker of Collier & Associates, is launching Explore Eden, which will enable landowners to list properties and would-be campers to book them as campsites. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt'll offer options for users who want different experiences or have different needs, from RV-ready spots to primitive

  • Facebook defends its misinformation metrics

    Facebook says its release of quarterly data about the most popular content on its platform shows it's being more transparent, while critics complained that the information is selective and incomplete. Driving the news: The White House blasted Facebook, with spokesman Michael Gwin telling Axios, "Facebook still refuses to be straightforward about how much misinformation is circulating — and being actively promoted — on their platform."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights