Daily Crunch: Kanye West reaches agreement to acquire social media platform Parler

Can we just have a little moment and celebrate Mary Ann and her fantastic fintech newsletter, The Interchange? She puts the Daily Crunch team to shame with her deep analysis and summary of what’s moving and shaking in the world of finance, and it’s always an incredible read. This week’s edition (“Even decacorns have their challenge”) was particularly brilliant. Check it out, and if you want to see the whole backlog, there’s a clicky-link for that, too.

We know we have a whole section for TC+ below, but we particularly wanted to highlight Natasha M’s piece about a slew of CFOs at high-profile companies quitting, and what that says about the overall ecosystem. In Are CFOs OK? (Answer: Yes, but CEOs? That’s complicated), she breaks it down in classic Natasha style.

2023 VC predictions: Finding an exit from the 'messy middle'

Holding a crystal ball through colorful background at night.

Eric Tarczynski, managing partner and founder of Contrary Capital, says we are entering a "messy middle" era for venture capital:

"Companies can no longer raise $5 million to $10 million seed rounds with nothing but a deck and the assumption that revenue multiples will skyrocket beyond historical norms," he writes in a TC+ guest post.

Looking ahead to 2023, Tarczynski foresees an environment where "the VC landscape has started to bifurcate" as "slow M&A activity and no IPOs" and "good companies in 'safe' industries" temper investor expectations.

Three more from the TC+ team:

If you love shopping and love shopping with discounts, PayPal has some news for you. The payments giant replaces its Honey Gold rewards program with PayPal Rewards, which Sarah writes “allows customers to redeem their points for cash, gift cards or PayPal shopping credits. With the new PayPal Rewards, consumers will be able to track and redeem their points directly inside the PayPal app, and will have new ways to earn.”

