Daily Crunch: 'For a limited time,' Coinbase's new NFT marketplace will waive transaction fees

Happy 20th of April, 2022, which has no particular significance and we are not making any jokes. It's been a strange news day, but never fear, we have some great stories for you to peruse. Today's Equity podcast is a good one, with Alex and Natasha discussing startup myths and assumptions.

NFT shoppers unite! : Coinbase’s long-awaited NFT marketplace launched in a beta form for those who find joy in trading digital collectibles. The company aims to make this a “web3 social marketplace.” Get in all the buying and selling you can before Coinbase starts charging transaction fees. And look out for the future collection drops.

If you thought the Flutterwave drama was over, you would be wrong : Earlier this month, Tage brought you the story of a former Flutterwave employee accusing CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola of bullying and harassing. Well, in the wee morning hours, Tage laid out more of the story based on an employee email obtained by TechCrunch. In it, Agboola addresses the allegations that include sexual harassment and how he initially started the company. However, we note there are still a few things not addressed, like fraudulent activity accusations. Get the broom; it’s a mess!

Bringing beauty salons into the digital era: The beauty industry is not often one venture capital firms flock to, so that’s why it’s great to see a company like Colombia-based Morado, a digital beauty marketplace supplying salons with all the gadgets and gizmos needed to operate, get some attention from some big names like Tiger Global, a16z and H2O Capital.

Love ‘em or loathe ‘em, NFTs are all the rage, and a small subset of people are raking in the cash in the process. In a TC+ analysis, Jacquelyn wonders how the market is going to survive the volatility and the outliers-driven market dynamics. Fascinating and well worth a read (and a TC+ subscription, if you haven’t given our subs team the $50 worth of annual subscription tokens yet).

In yesterday’s Daily Crunch, we listed a firehose of new funds. One day late (how dare they not jump on our entirely arbitrary bandwagon), AWS announced a $30 million fund aimed especially at minority founders.

Meanwhile, in the most life-imitates-art (looking at you, "Silicon Valley") story I’ve written for TechCrunch to date, Social Local Mobile Commerce (SoLoMoCo) app Tulu raised a chunk of cash to bring the sharing economy to your apartment building.

Study up on churn rate basics to set customer and revenue benchmarks

Warning sign cliff ahead, West fjords, Iceland

Image Credits: Arctic Images (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Whether it's a neighborhood gym or a SaaS decacorn, every company that relies on recurring revenue watches its churn rate closely.

Churn "is complex and confusing," says Sid Jain, a senior analyst at ChartMogul, but for early-stage companies, it's one of a few real-time metrics that can help founders run experiments and gather feedback quickly.

Jain explains the differences between customer and revenue churn, shares formulas for calculating benchmarks, and answers the question: "What is a good monthly churn rate?"

If you're starting to think about recurring revenue, or know someone who is, please read and share.

