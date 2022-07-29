U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,995.98
    +157.48 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Daily Crunch: Mac sales down 10%, iPhones up 3% — Breaking down Apple's quarterly numbers

Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Good morning, you wonderful specimens of humanity! It’s Friday, and I’m writing this from the hammock in my sunny North Oakland garden, so life ain’t all that bad. (I can only assume that WFH stands for Work From Hammock).

This weekend, earmark a bit of time to apply to our Startup Battlefield 200. It gives you the chance to exhibit your startup for free at TechCrunch Disrupt in October and win the $100,000 prize. Applications close August 5, so get cracking!

Have a good one, and see you next week! — Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

It’s all go, go, go in the world of insurance. Mary Ann reports that Lemonade acquired Metromile and promptly laid off about 20% of its staff. Makes sense, of course, in a world where there’s probably a fair amount of administrative and operational overlap between the two companies, but it’s always sad to say goodbye to beloved colleagues.

And don’t miss Aria’s piece about how the Exploration Company is developing a brand-new reusable orbital spacecraft. “The [space] exploration ecosystem is going to change dramatically in the probably next 10 to 15 years,” co-founder and CEO Hélène Huby explained. “If you make it happen, you have a huge advantage of being one of the first in the market.”

A few more nuggets to take you into the weekend:

All my apes gone: Legal disputes at the intersection of IP and NFTs

Missing bored apes illustration; IP law and NFTs
Missing bored apes illustration; IP law and NFTs

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

When Andy Warhol appropriated images of Campbell's Soup in 1962, he was lucky: For a host of reasons, the company decided not to sue him for infringing its trademark.

One wonders how the situation would have played out 60 years later if Warhol had minted a series of NFTs with the iconic soup labels, however.

In her latest TC+ post, CORPlaw founder Kristen Corpion examined "the most interesting and important IP legal issues that are currently impacting the creation, transfer and use of NFTs," including trademark infringement, the first sale doctrine and why Seth Green ended up paying a $100,000 premium to buy back his stolen Bored Ape.

All my apes gone: Legal disputes at the intersection of IP and NFTs

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

It’s never gonna give you up. It’ll make an effort to never let you down. It probably won’t run around and desert you. But TikTok may be considering a music service, report Aisha and Ivan in an article that unfortunately falls short of the mandatory quota of musical puns. Don’t worry, folks, I’ll talk to her about it.

Meanwhile, Annie reports that Kenya is contemplating giving Facebook a smack with the ban-hammer, after the country’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission finds that the social media platform isn’t doing enough to clear out hate speech.

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Elon Musk Delivers Good News on Inflation

    Airline ticket prices have soared. It is in this context that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla has just made observations that will cheer almost everyone: consumers, Tesla customers, investors and politicians. In a series of tweets posted on July 28, Musk announced that the prices of the raw materials Tesla needs to make its cars are falling.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Roku stock plummets on big earnings miss, gloomy outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Roku stock is down Friday.

  • Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

    The company's future is in doubt after losing a key patent litigation

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • P&G misses on earnings, cites still-rising costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • SEC Adds Alibaba to List of Chinese Companies Facing Delisting

    NEW YORK—The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday added Alibaba Group Holding to a list of Chinese companies at risk of being delisted from the U.S. exchanges if their auditors can’t be inspected before spring 2024. The move comes days after Alibaba said it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong, where it obtained a secondary listing in 2019. Securing a primary listing in the Asian financial hub would allow Alibaba’s shares to continue to be traded even if it is booted from the American bourse.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Gran

  • Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to financial audits.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Infla

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    AbbVie (ABBV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.81% and 0.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Rebounding Stocks May Not Be a Good Thing

    After dropping for the first 5 ½ months of the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded 8.5% since June 15 and 4.7% since July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Investors have turned enthusiastic toward stocks partly because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the rate hike that the central bank will eventually slow its rate hike campaign. Never mind that the Fed said in its statement announcing the rate increase that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range [for the federal funds rate] will be appropriate."

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • ARK continues to slide following Roku losses and selling off Coinbase shares

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Alexandra Semenova details the losses Cathie Wood's ARK ETF is seeing amid Roku's earnings miss, Teledoc investments, and sale of Coinbase shares.

  • Bad News Gives Intel a Black Eye, But It's No K.O.

    We wrote a story on Intel on June 8 with a headline of " Intel is Putting Its Negative News Behind It," and concluded that, "I learned early in my career to pay attention when a stock or commodity did not go lower on bearish news -- this was a sign that the news was already discounted. This is how I view the price action on INTC today. Traders could wait a couple of days but I do not expect INTC to make a new low close for the move down.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.