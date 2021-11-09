Daily Crunch: Malicious hackers gain access to 7 million Robinhood customer names, emails

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello friends! Welcome to Daily Crunch for November 9, 2021. Today we have lots of good news and some bad news. The good? Another startup is taking on the incumbent web search provider, and we’re seeing more funds in more places raise bigger investing vehicles. The bad? Well, it depends on whether or not you are a Robinhood user. — Alex

15 sectors pi Ventures expects deep tech to disrupt in the next 5 years

Deep tech holds a lot of potential for changing how our world functions, but many applications are still years away from reaching the market.

Looking to the future, Anna Heim analyzed pi Ventures’ Deep Tech Shifts 2026 report, which explores 15 deep tech subsectors expected to reach an inflection point in the next five years.

"If you invest too early in an innovation, then you will have suboptimal returns,” said founding partner Manish Singhal. “If you invest too late, you may also end up getting suboptimal returns, because it is no longer a cutting-edge thing.

“If investment and the timing of innovation getting to a resonance point come together, then good things happen.”

People are surprised that a very rich person owns some crypto: That the person in question is Tim Cook does make the news a bit more well, newsy, but still not surprising. The Apple CEO did not make any news regarding his company, other than to indicate that it doesn’t appear to have near-term crypto hopes and or dreams. Still, is it possible to be surprised that any person with a wealth roughly the size of the moon or greater owns some crypto assets? No.

Everyone wants to get into games: TikTok has gaming news today, as does Netflix. Basically, games are huge business and any platform media company probably has to have a gaming strategy in time.

Microsoft takes on Chromebooks: With a new, cheap laptop running a Windows 11 variant, Microsoft wants to fight back against Google’s successful classroom push on the back of its Chromebook effort.

Airbnb boosts host safety, consumer confidence: Look, there’s a lot of news in Jordan Crook’s latest piece on Airbnb, but what matters the most is that the home-rental company is bringing better WiFi speed reporting to its platform. Rejoice!

Lyft to bring driverless taxis to Vegas in 2023: The steady drumbeat of actual commercial news from self-driving cars continues today, albeit with news from Lyft that is both market constrained and far off. Still, every bit of news indicating that self-driving cars are coming makes my heart sing.

