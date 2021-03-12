U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,462.74
    -277.94 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Daily Crunch: Marco Rubio sides with Amazon workers

Anthony Ha
·3 min read

A prominent Republican senator weighs in on Amazon's labor disputes, Microsoft reports a security vulnerability in Exchange and we examine ByteDance's gaming strategy. This is your Daily Crunch for March 12, 2021.

The big story: Marco Rubio sides with Amazon workers

Senator Marco Rubio published an op-ed in USA Today declaring his support for workers in Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, as they seek to unionize.

It's surprising for a Republican senator to throw his weight behind a nascent labor union, but it seems that Rubio's position has as much to do with his feelings about Amazon as his labor politics. In fact, his op-ed warned of the "dangers posed by the unchecked influence of labor unions," while also arguing that Amazon is guilty of "uniquely malicious corporate behavior.”

The tech giants

Hackers are exploiting vulnerable Exchange servers to drop ransomware, Microsoft says — This puts tens of thousands of email servers at risk of destructive attacks.

How ByteDance plans to crack the gaming industry — The company's strategy consists of a genre-spanning portfolio, a hiring spree, a proven monetization scheme, and a focus on both the domestic and overseas markets.

Elon Musk, Tesla board sued in lawsuit alleging ‘erratic’ tweets violate fiduciary duty — A Tesla investor is suing the company board and Musk for continuing to send “erratic tweets” that violate a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that requires oversight of his social media activities.

Startups, funding and venture capital

Assembled, an operating system for support teams, raises $16.6M — The round was led by Emergence Capital, a VC that specializes in enterprise startups.

Eying sustainability gains for its supply chain, BMW backs Boston Metal’s CO2-free iron production tech — The Boston startup had targeted a $50 million raise earlier in the year, and BMW’s addition closes out that round.

Legl gets $7M to help law firms upgrade to digital workflows — The Legl platform offers tools to streamline core business processes such as customer onboarding, due diligence and payments.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

How nontechnical talent can break into deep tech — Tactical advice for finding, reaching out to, cultivating relationships with, and working at deep tech companies.

US-listed SPACs have a new target: Latin American tech companies — There has been an unprecedented IPO boom of tech companies in the Brazilian stock exchange.

Why I’m hitting pause on ARR-focused coverage — Alex Wilhelm says that ultimately, he was getting similar notes from each company.

Everything else

Big Tech companies cannot be trusted to self-regulate: We need Congress to act — Thoughts from Color of Change's Arisha Hatch.

Here are the new features and upgraded virtual Startup Alley experience at TC Disrupt 2021 — This year, we’re shaking things up a bit to help exhibiting founders make the most of a virtual environment.

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you'd like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 3pm Pacific, you can subscribe here.

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of sexually assaulting Asian woman faces hate crime charges, CA cops say

    “I just felt completely helpless in the whole situation.”

  • Analysis: Riding GameStop's resurgent rally - 'not for the faint of heart'

    Joe Youngblood, who works in digital marketing in Dallas, Texas, bought his first share of GameStop at $98 in early February and found his investment cut in half in a matter of days. “After research I believe GameStop has a good chance to pull it off.” The latest resurgence in GameStop shares has reinvigorated true believers.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weaker Dollar, US Fuel Stock Draw Points Toward Stronger Demand

    Continued progress in the rollout of vaccinations is moving the United States closer to returning energy demand to last year’s pre-pandemic levels.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.

  • COVID-19 Relief: Time your taxes or you could miss out on stimulus check money

    Timing your 2020 tax return could make all the difference for your stimulus check.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • AMC Entertainment stock surges toward a 4-week win streak, says nearly 90% of U.S. theaters were open

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Inc. shot up 6.5% in morning trading Friday, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 36.0%, and has now run up 95.9% amid a four-week win streak. The movie theater operator disclosed in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that as of March 5, 527, or 89.5% of its U.S. theaters, and 78, or 21.9% of its leased and partnership international theaters, were operating with limited seating. The company said that if attendance levels increase as currently expected, as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions ease, it will have enough liquidity to comply with minimum debt-covenant requirements to fund operations and satisfy obligations through at least March 2022. AMC said that in 2021, rent costs are scheduled to increase "significantly" because of rent obligations that were deferred to this and futures years that total $450 million as of Dec. 31. The company said it will continue to explore ways to generate additional liquidity and negotiate with its landlords to abate or defer a substantial portion of its rent obligations. AMC's stock, which has lost 45.0% since closing at a more-than 2-year high of $19.90 on Jan. 27, has soared 276.3% over the past 12 months while the S&P 500 has climbed 58.5%.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • Bitcoin Battles Resistance Near All-Time High as Possible ‘Double Top’ Looms: Technical Analysis

    For now, BTC’s uptrend remains intact.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • Lordstown stock falls 20% after short seller says electric-truck is a ‘mirage’

    Lordstown Motors Corp. stock fell more than 20% on Friday after short seller Hindenburg Research took aim at the electric-truck maker, calling it a 'mirage'.

  • T-Mobile CEO: Warren Buffett 'sees the value' in 5G

    T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on Warren Buffett betting big on the futures of the major telecoms.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I just bought a seller-financed home with an 8.99% interest rate. Is that legal?

    'We are basically paying mostly all-interest payments and only reducing the principal balance by only about $1,160 during the whole first year. '

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Gets a Brand New 737 MAX Buyer, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Private-equity firm 777 Partners agreed to buy two dozen Boeing 737 MAX jets. The commercial aerospace giant's stock jumped on the news.

  • Here’s how far the Nasdaq could fall if bond yields reach 2%

    In early Friday action, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was rising and Nasdaq 100 futures were falling. After a very close connection since the pandemic began, inflation-adjusted yields have kept climbing, but the Nasdaq 100 has suffered. Joe Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, says the Nasdaq 100 could fall 20% from its peak if the 10-year Treasury reaches 2%.

  • UPS Needs To Play Weekend Warrior To Catch Up To FedEx

    At UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS), a project aimed at cutting one day from transit times for all its U.S. ground parcel deliveries has been dubbed "Our Fastest Ground Ever." It is indeed an ambitious endeavor to merge UPS' network infrastructure and technology to shrink the time between pickup and delivery of 15 million or so daily shipments. The program, which kicked in solidly late last year, has made good progress. Today, 90% of UPS' ground-parcel shipments move in one- to three-day transit times. More than half of the improvements under the initiative have come from shrinking two- to four-day transit times to one to three days. To speed deliveries, UPS has diverted millions of parcels from the railroads — it is a huge intermodal customer — to two-person, over-the-road sleeper teams. But there's a hole in Big Brown's delivery net: Its weekend operations lag behind those of arch-rival FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), which possesses an internally controlled seven-day-a-week delivery network. Until UPS can raise its weekend game to match its rival, it may not gain the traction it needs in the time-in-transit battle that will likely determine supremacy in e-commerce delivery. Weekend operations are a crucial lubricant in keeping parcels flowing and customers happy. With buyers and sellers demanding shorter purchase-to-delivery times, sellers must fulfill an order as fast as possible, and carriers must deliver in all good haste. Transit times are measured in calendar days instead of weekdays, and weekend services must provide deliveries, pickup options and the advancement of shipments for delivery the following Monday or Tuesday. All of the above is the view of Josh Taylor, senior consultant at Shipware LLC, a parcel consultancy. Taylor is anything but an outsider looking in. Before joining Shipware in January, he spent more than 17 years at UPS, often in roles putting him at the center of the daily parcel scrum. Taylor worked on UPS' weekend services project that was launched a couple of years ago. He wrote the text that appears on UPS' website describing the operation. Taylor's team and the Fastest Ground Ever group worked so closely together that the two effectively merged earlier this year, he said. In a separate position, Taylor developed UPS' go-to-market platforms to support its revenue management strategy. Not surprisingly, Taylor refers to himself on his LinkedIn page as a "UPS Expert." In a detailed analysis provided to FreightWaves on UPS' positioning vis-a-vis FedEx, Taylor said both carriers are neck and neck in the battle over the speed of business-to-business (B2B) deliveries. An "unweighted" average of all lane pairings gives FedEx a modest lead, Taylor said. However, because UPS focuses its time-in-transit improvements on higher-volume lanes, it has the slight upper hand if the analysis measures the length of time between the pickup and delivery of actual packages, Taylor said. However, it is in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment, which has become the holy grail for delivery due to the exponential surge in e-commerce activity, where FedEx is the "clear winner," Taylor said. That's because FedEx Ground's Home Delivery unit delivers to nearly 100% of the U.S. population on Saturday and to about 95% on Sunday, Taylor said. By contrast, UPS' Ground Residential service reports 75% population coverage on Saturday and near zero on Sunday, although the Postal Service delivers some Sunday volume, according to Taylor. FedEx matches UPS in delivering 90% of its volume within one to three days. There is little performance differential on B2C parcels picked up on Mondays and Tuesdays, Taylor noted. Because of FedEx's wider weekend coverage, the gap emerges on Wednesdays and widens as the traditional workweek progresses, he said. For example, packages picked up by FedEx on Thursday are typically delivered on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the transit times. Because of its smaller Saturday coverage area and virtually no deliveries on Sunday, UPS' Ground Residential may not deliver a package picked up on Thursday until Monday or Tuesday, Taylor said. By Friday, FedEx is faster than UPS on more than half of all shipments due to its broader Saturday and Sunday coverage. By contrast, about a quarter of UPS' Friday pickups with one-day transit times are not delivered until Monday, with all two- and three-day transit time volumes not delivered until Tuesday or Wednesday, Taylor said. UPS offers Saturday pickups as a regular service offering. Currently, some packages picked up by UPS on Saturday are delivered on Monday. While the numbers are small, they could grow now that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) requires sellers on its site to provide Saturday pickups and deliveries through their service partners if they want to remain eligible to sell goods on Amazon's wildly popular Prime service but still use their own delivery providers. The new requirements, which took effect Feb. 1, are designed to improve what Amazon has said is woeful delivery performance under the Seller Fulfilled Prime service. UPS had planned to make Juan Perez, its chief information and engineering officer, available for an interview to discuss the time-in-transit program. However, the interview never materialized. The accelerated transit times and the expanded weekend service took life under David P. Abney, who was UPS' CEO until June 2020. Carol B. Tomé, Abney's successor, supports the program, saying faster delivery times are a top priority of small to midsize businesses that UPS covets because they generate higher margins. However, Tomé has not followed through on plans to expand Sunday operations, and UPS has not announced any meaningful expansion of weekend services, according to Taylor. On the company's most recent analyst call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year results, CFO Brian Newman made "vague references to not being done" with transit-time enhancements, Taylor noted. However, the "lack of funding or specific plan should be a more reliable barometer for UPS' true intentions," he said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPostal Service Earmarking B To Boost Share Of Package MarketPilots Ask FedEx To Halt Hong Kong Layovers Over COVID Rules© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.