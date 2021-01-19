Daily Crunch: Microsoft backs Cruise

TipRanks

Stock markets are up and holding near record high levels, a condition that would usually make life difficult for dividend investors. High market values normally lead to lower dividend yields – but even in today’s climate, it’s still possible to find a high-yielding dividend payer. You need to look carefully, however. The market story of the past year has been unusual, to say the least. Last winter saw the steepest and deepest recession in market history – but it was followed by a fast recovery that is only now slowing. Many companies pulled back on their dividends at the height of the corona panic, but now they are finding that yields are too low to attract investors, and are looking to start increasing payments again. In short, the valuation balance of the stock market is out of whack, and equities are still trying to regain it. It’s leaving a murky picture for investors as they try to navigate these muddy waters. Wall Street’s analysts and the TipRanks database together can bring some sense to the seemingly patternless situation. The analysts review the stocks, and explain how they are fitting in; the TipRanks data provides an objective context, and you can decide if these 10% dividend yields are right for your portfolio. Ready Capital Corporation (RC) We will start with a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the commercial market segment. Ready Capital buys up commercial real estate loans, and securities backed by them, as well as originating, financing, and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio also includes multi-family dwellings. Ready Capital reported solid results in its last quarterly statement, for 3Q20. Earnings came in at 63 cents per share. This result beat expectations by 75% and grew 133% year-over-year. The company finished Q3 with over $221 million in available cash and liquidity. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Ready Capital closed loans totaling $225 million for projects in 11 states. The projects include refinancing, redevelopment, and renovations. Fourth quarter full results will be reported in March. The extent of Ready Capital’s confidence can be seen in the company’s recent announcement that it will merge with Anworth Mortgage in a deal that will create a $1 billion combined entity. In the meantime, investors should note that Ready Capital announced its 4Q20 dividend, and the payment was increased for the second time in a row. The company had slashed the dividend in the second quarter, when COVID hit, as a precaution against depressed earnings, but has been raising the payment as the pandemic fears begin to ease. The current dividend of 35 cents per share will be paid out at the end of this month; it annualizes to $1.40 and gives a sky-high yield of 12%. Covering the stock from Raymond James, 5-star analyst Stephen Laws writes, “Recent results have benefited from non-interest income and strength in the loan origination segment, and we expect elevated contributions to continue near-term. This outlook gives us increased confidence around dividend sustainability, which we believe warrants a higher valuation multiple.” Laws sees the company’s merger with Anworth as a net-positive, and referring to the combination, says, “[We] expect RC to redeploy capital currently invested in the ANH portfolio into new investments in RC's targeted asset classes.” In line with his comments, Laws rates RC shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $14.25 price target. His target implies an upside of 23% over the next 12 months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here) There are two recent reviews of Ready Capital and both are Buys, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares in this REIT are selling for $11.57 while the average price target stands at $13.63, indicating room for ~18% upside growth in the coming year. (See RC stock analysis on TipRanks) Nustar Energy LP (NS) The energy and liquid chemical markets may not seem like natural partners, but they do see a lot of overlap. Crude oil and natural gas are highly hazardous to transport and store, an important attribute they share with industrial chemicals and products like ammonia and asphalt. Nustar Energy is an important midstream player in the oil industry, with more than 10,000 miles of pipeline, along 73 terminal and storage facilities. The relatively low oil prices of the past two years have cut into the top and bottom lines of the energy sector – and that is without accounting for the COVID pandemic’s hit to the demand side. These factors are visible in Nustar’s revenues, which fell off in the first half of 2019 and have remained low since. The 3Q20 number, at $362 million, stands near the median value of the last six quarters. Through all of this, Nustar has maintained its commitment to a solid dividend payout for investors. In a nod to the pandemic troubles, the company reduced its dividend earlier this year by one-third, citing the need to keep the payment sustainable. The current payment, last sent out in November, is 40 cents per share. At that rate, it annualizes to $1.60 and gives a yield of 10%. Barclays analyst Theresa Chen sees Nustar as a solid portfolio addition, writing, “We think NS offers unique offensive and defensive characteristics that position the stock well vs. midstream peers. NS benefits from a resilient refined products footprint, exposure to core acreage in the Permian basin, a foothold in the burgeoning renewable fuels value chain, as well as strategic Corpus Christi export assets… we think NS is a compelling investment idea over the next 12 months.” Chen sets a $20 price target on the stock, backing her Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and suggesting ~27% upside for the year. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here) Interestingly, in contrast to Chen's bullish stance, the Street is lukewarm at present regarding the midstream company's prospects. Based on 6 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 2 rate NS a Buy, 3 suggest Hold, and one recommends Sell. The 12-month average price target stands at $16.40, marking ~5% upside from current levels. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.