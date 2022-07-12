U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.80
    -35.63 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,981.33
    -192.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.18
    -3.83 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.69
    -0.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8910
    -0.5290 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,383.00
    -620.29 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.21
    -11.17 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Daily Crunch: Microsoft lays off hundreds of employees as it kicks off fiscal year 2023

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and happy Tuesday! Today we’re celebrating Jagmeet joining the TechCrunch crew. He goes hard out of the gate with his inaugural story on the site, covering how Wheelocity raises $12 million for its supply chain network for fresh commerce in India. Give him your warmest welcome — like by giving him a follow on Twitter!

Oh, and great news for robotics fans, Brian is talking with Ayanna Howard and Ayah Bdeir about the changing face of robotics in our Twitter Spaces. Tune in tomorrow, July 13 at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET by following the @TechCrunch Twitter account; we’ll announce it when we start! — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Just a ‘realignment': Microsoft is the latest Big Tech company to announce layoffs. It’s just a small portion of its workforce — less than 1% of its 180,000-person employee base — and Kyle reports the company said the move was the result of “realigning business groups and roles.” We have a feeling there will be more announcements from other companies doing the same.

  • Who knew a whiteboard could be so exciting?: Hearth Display, that’s who. The startup brought in $2.8 million to turn your whiteboard into a 27-inch display to show off the family’s to-do list, Ivan writes. It has a bit of a hefty preorder price tag — $499. It comes with 2 years of free software, but better get it now before that becomes $699 with $9 per month for software.

  • Hopefully no one was injured: SpaceX’s Starship test last evening ended in an explosion. Darrell has more.

Startups and VC

They say there’s a market wobble in progress, but you wouldn’t think so by the number of new funds and venture firms that got announced today. Six of them, in fact:

Whew! That was a lot of new funds all in one day. Don’t worry, though, we have some nonfund news too:

M13’s Karl Alomar: Six strategies for leading startups through a downturn

Flints with miniature model of a self-made passenger ship
Flints with miniature model of a self-made passenger ship

Image Credits: horstgerlach (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Basic best practices will not help your company endure this winter, so we invited M13 managing partner Karl Alomar to join us on a Twitter Space to discuss six strategies for leading startups through a downturn:

  • Using “ruthless prioritization” to find proof points.

  • Investors still expect “healthy growth.”

  • Why founders need to secure 24+ months of runway.

  • How to talk to your investors about pivoting.

  • When it’s okay to leave money on the table.

  • What you need to do differently to fundraise during a downturn.

Based on his time leading startups through the dot-com implosion in 2000 and the 2008 Great Recession, Alomar says it’s critical for founders to be strategic and not reactive.

“The decisions you make in your business are going to affect all the people that work for you, so you have to be able to manage and communicate across all those stakeholders very effectively,” he said.

M13’s Karl Alomar: 6 strategies for leading startups through a downturn

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Walmart’s new agreement with Canoo to order 4,500 electric vehicles for last-mile delivery seems to have come at a good time for Canoo. Kirsten writes that in May, the company was warning investors that it might not have enough money to stay in business. The news also gave Canoo a nice bump to its share price.

In the latest saga involving Twitter, the social media giant’s lawyers are calling Elon Musk’s attempt to get out of an acquisition deal “invalid and wrongful,” Ivan writes. All of this drama is dragging Twitter shares down with it. Meanwhile, Twitter is letting users “unmention” themselves in tweets, Aisha reports. We’re thinking Twitter wishes it could unmention itself from all this nonsense.

We are your place for all things Spotify. First, Amanda has coverage of the company acquiring music guessing game Heardle. Definitely something to help you bone up for that next music trivia game night. Then we have Ivan writing about Spotify expanding its video podcast publishing feature to an additional six countries.

Recommended Stories

  • Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

    Humanity's view of the distant cosmos will never be the same.

  • First James Webb Space Telescope image shows 'deepest' view of the universe ever

    After 14 years of development and six months of calibration, the James Webb Space Telescope is finally ready to embark on its mission to probe the depths of our universe.

  • SpaceX's latest Starship booster test ends with an explosion

    It could push back SpaceX's plans for the Starship's first orbital test flight.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket explodes and catches fire

    SpaceX boss describes incident as ‘actually not good’

  • Hadron collider scientists discover three subatomic particles never seen before

    Beneath the Swiss Alps lives the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator and recently scientists found three new subatomic particles never seen before. NBC News’ Jacob Ward is joined by Yale University physics Professor Dr. Sarah Demers to discuss how this week’s discovery could help researchers learn how the universe was born and what the future looks like.

  • You Can't Buy SpaceX Yet But These Space Stocks Are Up For Grabs

    SpaceX continues to mark new milestones as a private company, and that has spurred investors' appetite for publicly traded space stocks.

  • Nasa releases first set of full colour James Webb photos

    The first full color images from Webb are the result of more than 20 years and $10 billion of engineering and work.

  • The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict

    Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide. The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other. It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur.

  • Here Are My Personal Opinions About A Bunch Of The Galaxies We Can See In That Cool New Photo Of Space

    They are all cool AF, but some just seem cooler than others.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘The start of something wonderful’: First full-color images from James Webb telescope, curated in Baltimore, to be released Tuesday

    Lately, the hallways at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore have been filled with a few more smiles than usual. Giddy excitement is in the air, anticipating the public release this week of the first significant, full-color images to come from the James Webb Space Telescope, said Susan Mullally, deputy project scientist for the telescope. Staff at the institute, which operates ...

  • 'The majesty that's out there': NASA unveils deep-space images

    STORY: Breathtaking images of deep space taken by a telescope orbiting almost one million miles from earth were unveiled by NASA on Tuesday.The first full-color, high-resolution pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer farther than ever before with greater clarity to the dawn of the universe, were hailed by NASA as milestone marking a new era of astronomical exploration.Here's NASA Administrator Bill Nelson:"It's clear that Webb represents the best of NASA. It maintains our ability to propel us forward, for science, for risk-taking, for inspiration."The debut image was a "deep field" photo of a distant galaxy cluster, revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe recorded to date.But's not just an array of color. It's a glimpse back in time to the origins of, well, perhaps everything.Here's NASA scientist Jane Rigby:"And so, galaxies like that one right there, this little red guy, what is that? Well, Webb got spectra, to figure out what those galaxies are made of, and this is that one. We're seeing it as it looked 13.1 billion years in the past, less than a billion years after the big bang. And we're seeing the elements of oxygen and hydrogen as well as neon. This is how the oxygen in our bodies was made. In stars, in galaxies, and we're seeing that process get started."Other images included closeups of gas and dust clouds left by stellar explosions that form incubators for new stars, and a cluster of galaxies known as Stephans Quintet.And apart from the imagery, NASA presented Webb's first spectrographic analysis of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet more than 1,100 light years away, which led to this exciting discovery:"What you're seeing is the tell-tale signature, the chemical fingerprint of water vapor in this atmosphere, in the atmosphere of this specific exoplanet."Built to view its subjects chiefly in the infrared spectrum, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than its 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope.One thing the scientists repeatedly underscored on Tuesday was that Webb appeared to be performing better than they'd anticipated, and that the findings were more wondrous than they'd expected.Several expressed being overcome with emotion at the interstellar sights."The universe has been out there. We just had to build a telescope to go see what was there. A very similar feeling of, of, maybe, people in a broken world managing to do something right, and to see some of the majesty that's out there."

  • Japan unveils artificial-gravity Moon base plans

    ‘There is no plan like this in other countries’ space development plans,’ says researcher

  • There's an enormous comet heading toward Earth this month. Here's how to watch it pass by

    The K2 comet will have its closest approach to Earth July 14, where it will come within 270 million kilometers of our planet.

  • NASA shows off new cosmic views, including baby stars, dancing galaxies

    A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA’s powerful new telescope.

  • Compare photos from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope

    The James Webb Space Telescope’s first images revealed new details of the cosmos, peering farther into space than the Hubble Space Telescope.

  • Here’s the first, high-resolution image of the universe from the James Webb Space Telescope

    The first image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was released tonight by president Joe Biden. There it is, folks: The highest-resolution picture of the universe ever captured—about 13 billion years ago. You can download the full resolution image here.

  • Scientists create ‘artificial intelligence baby’ that can learn common sense

    Scientists have created an artificial intelligence that is able to think and learn like a baby. The system is able to grasp the basic common sense rules of the world in the same way as humans can, the researchers who create it say. The breakthrough could not only help advance AI research but also the ways we understand the human mind, scientists say.

  • What do molecules look like?

    A nanographene molecule imaged by noncontact atomic force microscopy. Patrik Tschudin/gross3HR/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What do molecules look like? – Justice B., age 6, Wimberley, Texas A molecule is a group of atoms bonded together. Molecules make up nearly everything around you – your skin, your chair, even your food. They vary in size, but ar

  • President Biden will reveal the first James Webb Space Telescope image today at 5PM ET

    NASA has decided to reveal the first James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) image today rather than waiting until tomorrow as planned.

  • MDA AWARDED CONTRACT BY YORK SPACE SYSTEMS

    MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been awarded a contract from York Space Systems. The contract will see MDA design and build Ka-Band steerable antennas for satellites to be produced by York Space Systems.