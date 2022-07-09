U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +13.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    +2.07 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0800
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,588.61
    -350.96 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.11
    -5.56 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Daily Crunch: Musk wants out of his $44B Twitter deal

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT (except today because of the breaking Musk news!), subscribe here.

Jet-lagged and post-COVID-fatigued, Haje is back, joining Christine to bring you fine morsels of tech news in this very newsletter. Also, hearsay (and the calendar) suggests that it might be Friday. If that almost unverifiable rumor is, in fact, true, then have a delightful weekend. — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top ... 4

  • Friday Musk news dump: We had the newsletter all set to go, but as is wont to happen late on a Friday, there is some breaking news. And once again, it's about Elon Musk. The CEO of many companies, and the apparent father to a new set of twins with an executive of one of those companies, decided to terminate his deal to buy Twitter. But Twitter's not really having it and said as much in its single-paragraph, two-sentence response to the news. This is a developing story so keep your eyes right here for the latest.

  • Check, please: This is such a well-done story by Kyle that goes into detail about the fall of Butler Hospitality, which raised $50 million last year. Then it ran into several challenges that ended with the company, which essentially leased hotel kitchen space to others to operate as a ghost kitchen, laying off hundreds of people and not being able to fulfill its commitments.

  • Well, isn’t that a jolt to the senses: There may be many reasons why someone doesn’t invest in an electric car, but Tim’s story today suggests that a big one is not enough trust in the public charging infrastructure. It’s a legitimate fear, really, because that 600-mile trip is going to end badly if there isn’t a reliable and quick place to plug in along the way.

  • The electric vehicle charging hunt is afoot: Where Tim’s story was talking about electric vehicle chargers in general, another top story for today was Jaclyn’s, who wrote that the White House wants to expand charging capabilities and that Elon Musk is on the case, working to expand Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Startups and VC

Coalition, a San Francisco–based startup that combines cyber insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools, is preparing to expand outside of the U.S. for the first time following a mega $250 million Series F round that takes its valuation to a whopping $5 billion, Carly reports.

We also particularly enjoyed the interview Connie did with Sequoia Capital’s Jess Lee, regarding its new Arc program, and whether or not it’s a competitor to Y Combinator. “We’re really looking for founders who want to build long-term, transformational, category-defining companies … that carve out a new market. There is no one we’d rule out, but it’s more about the scale of ambition,” Lee shares.

Our money doesn’t jiggle jiggle, it folds:

The art of the pivot: Work closely with investors to improve your odds

Image of a red line threading between red obstacles; pivot
Image of a red line threading between red obstacles; pivot

Image Credits: MirageC (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

For her latest TC+ post, we asked veteran investor Marjorie Radlo-Zandi to share her playbook for helping first-time founders steer their companies through a pivot.

Changing direction is a massive undertaking, but she breaks the process down into several steps that will help entrepreneurs get buy-in from investors (and employees).

"There’s no shame in pivoting," writes Radlo-Zandi. "On the contrary, it’s a sign of strength."

The art of the pivot: Work closely with investors to improve your odds

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

We first focus on a story Taylor put together this afternoon about a Congress investigation into period tracking apps and the data associated. With Roe repealed, there is concern that this kind of data may pose a threat to those seeking reproductive care.

We can sum up today’s — well, technically late yesterday’s — big tech news in three words: Twitter, cars, yacht. Not to be confused with gym, tan, laundry.

Amanda reported on Twitter targeting its talent acquisition team by laying off 30% of that workforce. The company declined to go into specifics, so we don’t know exactly how many people that is, but it's safe to say jobs at Twitter will not be filled for a while. If that wasn’t already enough Twitter trouble, Taylor follows up on a report that suggests Elon Musk is not interested in buying the company anymore.

But wait, there’s more:

Recommended Stories

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down while delivering a campaign speech near Osaka. The suspected gunman was quickly apprehended. Elizabeth Palmer has the latest.

  • Musk terminates agreement to buy Twitter

    Elon Musk terminated his agreement to buy Twitter on Friday, less than three months after reaching a deal to acquire it. “Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering…

  • Biden reacts to shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    President Biden released a statement Friday following the shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined Nancy Chen and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the president's reaction as well as his upcoming remarks and executive orders on abortion rights.

  • Disneyland's Facebook, IG accounts hacked, prompting investigation

    Instead of Mickey, Minnie and magic -- some Disneyland Resort fans got quite the shock when they looked at the theme park's social media accounts

  • John Legend Shares Sultry New Video For ‘Honey’ Ft. Muni Long

    The Christian Breslauer-directed visual is set in the aftermath of the retro house party featured in the video for Legend's previous single, 'Dope'.

  • Biden unveils executive order to protect abortion access

    President Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at preserving some access to abortion services, but again acknowledged Congress has ultimate control over the issue right now. “If you want to change the circumstance for women, and even little girls in this country, please go out and vote,” Biden said. The executive order builds off…

  • Elon Musk Seeks to End Twitter Acquisition

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is ending his bid to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, sending a letter to the social media giant’s board on Friday stating that he is ending the acquisition.

  • Recession? What recession? Just don't quit before lunch!

    Jay Baker is not worried about a recession. The chief executive of Jamestown Plastics Inc, which operates a 100-worker plastics factory in western New York state, said before the pandemic he could usually get all the extra hands he needed through a local temp agency.

  • New report shows most Paycheck Protection Program funds didn’t reach employees

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman breaks down a new report, which found that nearly 75% of the Paycheck Protection Program spending went to unintended recipients.

  • Japan Expresses Anger and Sorrow Over ‘Barbaric’ Shinzo Abe Assassination

    Political leaders of every stripe have expressed anger, sorrow and their fears for Japan’s democracy following the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who died at age 67 of his wounds at a hospital in Nara on Friday. The weapon was apparently a handmade gun wielded by a 41-year-old man, a one-time member of […]

  • Hillary Clinton Visits Broadway's POTUS , Gets Cheers Over Questions of Why She Isn't President

    "I laughed so hard," Hillary Clinton told POTUS stars Vanessa Williams, Julianne Hough, Rachel Dratch and more after the performance on Wednesday night

  • Biden speaks to sister of US executive detained in Russia

    President Joe Biden spoke by phone Friday with the sister of Paul Whelan, an American who has been imprisoned in Russia for more than three years, according to the White House. Biden's phone call to Elizabeth Whelan came after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris s poke earlier this week to the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held for more than four months in Russia.

  • The Case Against Crypto: How Backlash is Growing

    Crypto sceptics like Warren Buffet and Bill Gates have been proven wrong with time

  • Trump WH counsel Cipollone gives 1/6 testimony, new info

    Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone “did not contradict” testimony of previous witnesses as he appeared Friday before the Jan. 6 committee, a grueling daylong private session that produced new information to be divulged in future public hearings, one lawmaker said. Cipollone was a highly sought-after witness, especially after bombshell testimony that he tried to prevent Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 election results and worked to stop the defeated president from joining the violent mob that laid siege to the Capitol, they said. “He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said late Friday on CNN.

  • Brewers honor 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting

    The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb. Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead. The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout with the name Roberts and Christian Yelich's jersey number, 22.

  • How to watch U of L, UK basketball recruits, including DJ Wagner, in FIBA U17 World Cup

    What you need to know to livestream the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, which features DJ Wagner and other recruits courted by Louisville and Kentucky.

  • First, the Fish Fell From the Sky. Then They Washed Ashore.

    One night last month, Britt Gerhard and her husband heard a bang on the roof of their house in San Francisco around 8 p.m. It was so loud, they thought it was an earthquake. The couple had just put their 4-year-old daughter to bed, and Gerhard, a 38-year-old artist, was alarmed. Suddenly, shiny and silver things, each just a few inches long, began flying past the window. They were anchovies. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We went outside, and there were just fish eve

  • 23ABC In-Depth: Bakersfield leaders address crime concerns at Valley Plaza Mall

    Organized retail crime has been an ongoing issue in California and Bakersfield has continued to see its effects. A community partnership between city officials, law enforcement, and mall security is now working on addressing the impact that crime has had on the Valley Plaza Mall.

  • Judge blocks abuse investigations into 2 families for transgender care

    Three families with transgender teens and PFLAG sued to block child-abuse investigations for providing gender-affirming medical care,.

  • Caught on camera: Man attacks woman with screwdriver in the Bronx

    Police are searching for the suspect who attacked a pregnant woman in the Bronx with a screwdriver. She says she later suffered a miscarriage. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.