U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9589
    -0.0009 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0711
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8090
    +0.0180 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,139.30
    -5.94 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Daily Crunch: NASA sings 'I don't want to miss a thing' as DART spacecraft strikes asteroid

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

At TechCrunch, we love being a conduit for everything that happens in the startup ecosystem. This year, there’s been a lot of layoffs, and we got to thinking, how can we help those who are struggling get back into the saddle? Our events team had a great idea: If you got laid off, we are offering a free Expo Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt, no strings attached. Come along, stay on the pulse of what’s happening out in startup land, and say hi to a bunch of the TechCrunch crew to boot. We’ll see you there! — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Arma-gettin outta here: NASA successfully smashed a satellite into an asteroid, Darrell reports. Cool, cool. Don’t worry, this is just in case real life tries to imitate “Armageddon” or “Deep Impact.”

  • Something else you have to clean: Flatfile estimates that data scientists spend a majority of their work time cleansing data, aka getting it ready for use in predictive analysis. It took in $50 million for its approach to automating this dirty task, Kyle reports.

  • Here’s my recruitment link: Ingrid reports that Calendly, the $3 billion+ scheduling startup, is getting into the recruitment game with its acquisition of Prelude, a startup that automates scheduling around job recruitment.

Startups and VC

If you’re reading this, you almost certainly have a complicated relationship with screens. Every year that passes, they become larger and increasingly present in our lives, Brian writes. Meanwhile, we continue to embrace the technology all while complaining about the hold it has on our lives. The Freewrite Alpha boldly asks: Can a small screen be too small?

We last profiled Cake in April when its line of lubricants, condoms, toys and sexual hygiene products made its debut in Target. The company now has five products in store locations as well as Amazon, Thrive Marketplace and UrbanOutfitters.com. Christine reports that the company’s well-lubricated expansion continues this week, with placement in some major retailers, including new space in CVS stores, as it announces $8 million in new Series A funding.

A few more from across the TechCrunch galaxy:

What can the 2000 dot-com crash teach us about the 2022 tech downturn?

Pets.com Put To Sleep
Pets.com Put To Sleep

Image Credits: Bob Riha Jr. (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Many entrepreneurs have been encouraged to believe that smooth storytelling and good social skills are enough to convince investors that things are moving according to plan. They are mistaken.

Instead of instinctively going into survival mode, M13 partner Anna Barber says founders should ask themselves existential questions like, “Why did you start this business? What are the fundamentals? Who are your customers? What problem are you solving?”

“At a time like this, trust is more important than ever,” she said, adding that she tells entrepreneurs to stay in close touch, “particularly around bad news.”

Before problems arise and between regularly scheduled meetings, entrepreneurs should get comfortable with asking for help and advice. Reaching out to share an update or ask questions sends a strong signal that you’re not waiting for someone to give you direction.

“Tell them what you need. This is what we’re here for: to roll up our sleeves and help problem-solve with you. Nobody expects any of this to be smooth sailing,” said Barber.

What can the 2000 dot-com crash teach us about the 2022 tech downturn?

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Who would have thought a Roomba that both vacuums and mops would be such a necessity? Duh, iRobot did, and Brian has the skinny on why it exists.

People are unhappy with the state of Instagram these days, and the OG app is out to bring Instagram back to its glory days with features like realigning the feed to the user’s choice and being ad free, Ivan reports.

And we have five more for you:

Recommended Stories

  • Shakira to stand trial in Spain: Everything to know about the tax fraud case

    Shakira is facing six charges alleging she failed to pay taxes in Spain. Here's everything to know about the case, including potential prison time.

  • Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

    A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange.

  • Chipotle is moving its tortilla robot to a real restaurant

    Chipotle's tortilla-making robot will be used in its first real restaurant next month.

  • Pizza Hut Canada Tests Robotic Doorstep Delivery In Vancouver

    Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) owned Pizza Hut Canada is testing its new robot delivery service. The national chain is partnering with Serve Robotics, an autonomous sidewalk delivery company, to host a two-week pilot program in Vancouver. Until September 30, select Vancouver customers who place an order through the Pizza Hut app will have the items delivered directly to their doorstep through the robot. Customers will be able to use the Pizza Hut app to track the robot's location as their order app

  • Avidbots, maker of autonomous industrial cleaning robots, nabs $70M

    Avidbots, a Canadian robotics manufacturer that develops autonomous cleaning robots, has raised $70 million in a Series C round of funding. Founded out of Kitchener, Ontario, in 2014, Avidbots has built a robotic floor cleaner called the Neo 2, designed for commercial environments such as airports, warehouses and shopping malls. The Neo 2 is already being used by U.S. airports in Huntsville and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, while Singaporean rail operator SMRT Trains has also signed up for some Neo 2 magic -- in total, the company said that it has more than 1,000 robots deployed across North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

  • The DeFi Financial Crime Arms Race

    Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a vibrant and innovative ecosystem that has the potential to improve efficiency and transparency in financial markets and serve as a driving force in redefining the future of finance. Built on public permissionless blockchains, DeFi’s mission is to give anyone with an internet connection the ability to tap into financial services, which in turn promotes equal opportunity and financial democratization around the world. DeFi is no stranger to financial crime.

  • Harley spinoff LiveWire’s stock swings to a sharp decline in NYSE debut

    Harley-Davidson's electric-motorcycle operation completes a merger with a SPAC called AEA-Bridges Impact, with ticker symbol changing to 'LVWR.'

  • U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

    U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Insurance Broker Marsh & McLennan Names New CEO

    The insurance broker and benefits firm’s chief operating officer will succeed Daniel Glaser, who is retiring as CEO at the end of the year.

  • PNC partners with Blend to transform digital mortgage application process

    PNC Bank on Tuesday said it is digitally optimizing its mortgage application process through a strategic partnership with Blend Labs. The aim is an improved experience for customers. "Over the last few years, we've seen first-hand the growing customer demand for simplified, digital-first interactions," Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of mortgage, said in a prepared statement.

  • Is Unum Group (UNM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

    Here is how Unum (UNM) and First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Thai Aug exports close to forecast, Chinese market slump

    Thailand's exports rose slightly less than expected in August as global demand for food products increased, but oil-related shipments fell and exports to China slumped, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, increased 7.5% in August from a year earlier, versus a forecast 7.7% rise in a Reuters poll, and against July's 4.3% increase. In January-August, exports rose 11.0% from the same period a year ago, already exceeding the ministry's full-year target of 4% to 5% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

  • Singapore’s Sovereign Fund Helps Create Thailand’s Latest Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai food and parcel delivery app Line Man Wongnai raised $265 million in a round led by Singaporean sovereign fund GIC Pte, becoming the nation’s latest startup unicorn.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Stocks Drop for Sixth Session as Rate Woes Persist: Markets

  • Unilever CEO to Retire Next Year After Rocky Tenure

    The CEO change comes as Unilever seeks to reinvigorate growth across its sprawling portfolio while grappling with rising input costs, changing consumer trends and broad economic uncertainty.

  • Where the Dollar and the British Pound Could Go Next

    We're seeing heavy volatility in the currency market, as various asset classes continue to swoon. Here's what the technicals say.

  • Ford (F) Starts Constructing Blue Oval Mega Campus in Tennessee

    Ford (F) starts contruction of the Blue Oval City to prod its EV journey and realize its production goal of 2 million EVs by '25.

  • Robinhood debuts no transaction fee crypto wallet

    Robinhood is rolling out its newest wallet to 10,000 customers. The "beta program" gives select users a first crack at trying the not yet released “self-custody” crypto app.

  • Hedge Fund That Shorted The Pound Now Bets Against UK Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Edouard de Langlade, founder of macro hedge fund EDL Capital, says the Bank of England will be forced to act to stabilize the UK’s currency and bond markets, which have cratered in response to the country’s tax cuts and fiscal policies.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only