Daily Crunch: Netflix drops subscription fees in India as it battles for market share

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Tuesday, December 14! Our Space event is underway and kicking maximum Q thus far, I am happy to report. In other TechCrunch news, I just hit my two-year mark being back at the blog. Time flies! Thanks to everyone for reading my rambling so that I can stay aboard the good ship TechCrunch. Now, the news! —Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Apple’s Siri-only music plan launches: I had forgotten all about Apple’s cheaper, more limited music plan announced earlier this year. But it’s not only real, it’s here. So, if you are big into Apple speaker tech and want to save a few bucks, here’s a music streaming option for you. Notably, part of the innovation is a lower price, which, frankly, given streaming economics, is not the direction I want to see music services go.

This may be peak SPAC: To cap 2021’s more silly stories off with a cherry, a metaverse-themed company with around $1 million in revenue is going public via a SPAC. Naturally, it has big expectations for future revenue growth. The company is betting that public-market investors are sufficiently smitten with all things metaverse to bid up its equity. Let’s see.

Big Cartel unionizes: In the wake of news that Amazon workers died in their facility after a tornado hit it, you might be curious about the progress of unionization among workers for tech companies. Slowly, is the answer to that. But startups are taking the lead again, with Big Cartel choosing to voluntarily recognize its employee union. Confused? Yes, leadership has been scarce in this area from the corporate perspective.

Startups/VC

Kicking off today, here’s a guide from our own Sarah Perez concerning what gifts to buy if you are looking to cut your, or your loved one’s, screen time. I need this.

Finally, as we segue into today’s TechCrunch+ feature story, our own Ron Miller is not as convinced as some about the web3 hype. Others are more excited:

7 investors discuss web3’s present and peer into its future

We’re years away from web3 capturing major market share, and there are valid concerns that its complexity will daunt consumers and regulators.

However, our research indicated that the investment landscape is growing increasingly competitive as venture capitalists become more educated and less skeptical.

To get a clearer sense of where the market is, we reached out to several active investors to find out where web3 stands and what the future holds:

Lior Messika, founder and managing partner, Eden Block

Atul Ajoy, partner, Horseshoe Capital

David Chreng-Messembourg, founding partner, LeadBlock Partners

Randy Glein, founder/partner, and Sam Shapiro, principal, DFJ Growth

Mercedes Bent, partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners

Jai Das, co-founder, president and partner, Sapphire Ventures

Big Tech Inc.

Coinbase adds image viewing feature: If you use ​​Coinbase Wallet on desktop, you can now check out your NFTs. We’d normally make some jokes here about the tech required to view images on computers, but we don’t want to get into a Twitter war with Bored Ape fans.

Snap paid out a quarter billion this year to support its TikTok clone: Snap’s Snapchat service is an interesting social product to watch. It has never given up on its slight angle on the social world, and its parent company has not been shy in using its capital resources — the company raised debt some years ago — to keep the platform well stocked. Today the company announced that it has paid creators $250 million to make content for Spotlight, which is similar to TikTok.

Cash App now lets users gift stock, crypto: The ability to gift crypto is not new per se, but to see Cash App roll out the capability could allow for more mass-market crypto gifting. Recall that Cash App is no longer owned by Square, it’s owned by Block, its newly rebranded parent company.

The UK is looking to shake up Google, Apple: The war between third-party developers and the major mobile app store companies continues around the world, with news out today that the “U.K.’s antitrust watchdog has given the clearest signal yet that interventions under an upcoming reform of the country’s competition rules will target” Apple (iOS) and Google (Android).

A self-driving setback: Daily Crunch has made much mention of self-driving milestones this year, covering new commercial partnerships and tentative in-market movements. But there was some negative progress today, namely that Chinese autonomous driving startup Pony.ai has had its California test permit revoked following a crash.

Netflix cuts prices in India: We’ve noted in this missive that Netflix is getting into the games business. Why? Because there are only so many people with enough money and internet access out there for Netflix to sell streaming services to. Evidence of the company starting to bump up against its natural market size is that the American streaming service is cutting prices in India. As our own Manish Singh notes, this is not the first time that the company has tinkered with its pricing in the country.

