U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,605.25
    +6.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,307.00
    +41.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,864.25
    +19.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.40
    +3.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.66
    -0.69 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.80
    -15.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.38 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9696
    -0.0010 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0958
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1490
    +0.3500 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,058.11
    -26.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.31
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Daily Crunch: News and updates from TechCrunch's Meta Connect 2022 coverage

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello, humans, and the hundreds of AIs that are probably reading this as well. May your day be full of joy. If you can’t feel joy today, be kind to yourself. Perhaps tomorrow is the day for joy. That goes for both humans and AIs, come to think of it. — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Hope you have a great Meta Day: That’s right, we had a team monitoring the comings-and-goings of today’s Meta Connect developer conference, where we are sure Mark Zuckerberg was passionately talking about how to make the metaverse “a real boy,” and its next big bets. See the Big Tech Inc. section for more.

  • Help us help you: Human resources technology has gotten a lot of action in recent years as companies went into remote mode. Factorial is one of the companies reaping the benefits. Ingrid reports that the company brought in $120 million in new funding that doubles its valuation into unicorn territory as it builds out enterprise-quality HR for small businesses.

  • And in this corner…: NocoDB is throwing its hat into the ring as a viable contender for Airtable, offering an open source, no-code platform that connects to production databases. Paul has more.

Startups and VC

NextView Ventures announced today that it has raised a $200 million venture fund, its largest to date, split between an early-stage vehicle, at $135 million, and an opportunity vehicle, at $65 million, Natasha M reports. The fund also brings on Stephanie Palmeri, a founding partner of All Raise and former partner at Uncork, as an equal partner.

Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year over year. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, Manish reports. The most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top-tier funds in India have raised record-large funds this year.

And we have another handful of stories. I know I usually just do five, but our little writer-bees were particularly busy over the past 24 hours, so here’s five plus a few bonuses.

How to go from popular to profitable during a downturn

Paparazzi
Paparazzi

Image Credits: Patrik Giardino (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Product-led growth startups are like a car with a manual transmission that needs a push to get going: one driver just can't do it all on their own.

According to Nick Mills, whose sales experience includes stints at Stripe, Facebook and CircleCI, "all companies eventually face a similar challenge: To keep growing, sales teams must be hired and a pipeline must be built."

After explaining how to calculate your serviceable addressable market, aka "the piece of that pie you can win right now," Mills shows how to define product-qualified leads that will get sales engines firing on all cylinders.

"Telling investors about your viral user growth is no longer enough," says Mills. "They want to know how it translates to revenue, resilience and runway."

How to go from popular to profitable during a downturn

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

We hope you are having a Meta and Google day so far, but if not, we think the following stories will get you in the mood. These are just a few of the gems you will find in our event hub:

Not to be outdone, Google announced a bunch of news that the team was here for as well:

For those of you ready for some other company news, we are here to deliver:

  • And just like that…: General Motors has gotten into the energy business, Kirsten writes. The car maker’s new business unit is offering a line of energy products targeted at residential, commercial and charging.

  • Why take a cab when you can take a helicopter?: Joby Aviation, an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft startup (whew!), is partnering with Delta Air Lines to offer home-to-airport transportation for airline customers, beginning in New York and Los Angeles. Rebecca has more. 

  • I’m in a buying mood: Thoma Bravo also continues to be in a buying mood this year, and Ron has kept up with all of the action. This time, Thoma Bravo acquired its third identity company this year with a $2.3 billion ForgeRock deal.

We are pleased to meta you — now have a Google day.

Recommended Stories

  • Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says

    Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95. He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability. Splunk’s revenue growth is also starting to normalize, which should positively impact the valuation. The operating margin is also set to expand as revenu

  • Meta stock dips following downgrade

    Shares of Meta are done after Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock citing revenue concerns.

  • My virtual torso went to Meta Connect 2022

    Moments before Meta's big annual developer conference was set to begin, TechCrunch's staff scrambled to see who had a charged Meta Quest headset, which it turned out was nobody. After merging my work Facebook account (Taylor Linguini) with Meta's new universal login system, I pushed a software update, RSVPed to Mark Zuckerberg's big keynote and popped on that bad boy. It took me a little bit of gesticulating wildly to remember the controls, but then I was ready to watch the Meta CEO's keynote, which was attended by myself and 5,400 of my closest friends' torsos, a number that probably accurately reflects how many Meta employees and wayward tech reporters were required to watch this thing in three dimensions instead of two.

  • Meta’s Metaverse Push Is Racking Up Big Losses. Today, Zuckerberg Makes His Case.

    Mark Zuckerberg will provide an update on the company's push into the metaverse at the annual Meta Connect gathering.

  • The Morning After: Can Meta deliver on its metaverse ambitions?

    Dutch court rules that being forced to keep a webcam on while working is illegal, Can Meta make its metaverse ambitions work? Samsung offers its smart TV features to rival manufacturers.

  • Solar energy firms struggle as demand goes through the roof

    Scottish installers say they are struggling to deal with the number of inquiries sparked by the energy crisis.

  • Boeing sees LatAm air travel taking off as regulations ease, incomes rise

    U.S. planemaker Boeing Co sees travel in Latin America ramping up more quickly than in other regions as countries loosen regulations and household incomes rise, the company's regional analyst said on Tuesday. Boeing expects Latin American air traffic to grow an average of 4.4% annually over the next two decades, surpassing the 4% growth it forecasts for the industry worldwide, helped by a trend towards more liberal policies over the next 10 years. "We see liberalization not only as an engine of growth for the industry, but also as a great way to democratize air travel and make it accessible for a larger number of people," David Franson, the company's regional director of market analysis, told Reuters.

  • NASA says it successfully changed asteroid’s path in test of planetary defense

    A NASA spacecraft successfully changed an asteroid's orbit by intentionally smashing into it last month, agency officials confirmed Tuesday.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Why Shares of Annaly Capital Management, AGNC, and Orchid Island Capital Rose Today

    Shares of several mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) rose today after they provided preliminary results for the third quarter of the year. Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) rose 11.6%, while shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) rose nearly 10.9%, and shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) ended the day up nearly 13%. It also estimated that its tangible net book value per common share at the end of Q3 was roughly between $9.06 and $9.10 per share.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Robert Shiller created an index that shows investors’ fear of a stock market crash. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    The 'Crash Confidence Index' is getting bullish as more investors become anxious about their portfolios.

  • Gig worker labor law: 'Uber is better positioned than Lyft as most would think,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss President Biden's proposed labor laws protecting gig workers and how that would impact ride-share giants Uber and Lyft.

  • David Einhorn Says Value Investing Might Never Come Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager David Einhorn said he doesn’t know if value investing will ever be in vogue again.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and Irrational“I don’t know that it ever comes back,” the Greenlight Capital founder said Tuesday in an

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Market bottoms 'form when no one wants to own stocks': Strategist

    Kevin Nicholson RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, and Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz assess market losses, outlook for market bottoms, earnings forecasts, and the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes against inflation.