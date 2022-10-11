Daily Crunch: News and updates from TechCrunch's Meta Connect 2022 coverage

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Hope you have a great Meta Day : That’s right, we had a team monitoring the comings-and-goings of today’s Meta Connect developer conference, where we are sure Mark Zuckerberg was passionately talking about how to make the metaverse “a real boy,” and its next big bets. See the Big Tech Inc. section for more.

Help us help you : Human resources technology has gotten a lot of action in recent years as companies went into remote mode. Factorial is one of the companies reaping the benefits. Ingrid reports that the company brought in $120 million in new funding that doubles its valuation into unicorn territory as it builds out enterprise-quality HR for small businesses.

And in this corner…: NocoDB is throwing its hat into the ring as a viable contender for Airtable, offering an open source, no-code platform that connects to production databases. Paul has more.

Startups and VC

NextView Ventures announced today that it has raised a $200 million venture fund, its largest to date, split between an early-stage vehicle, at $135 million, and an opportunity vehicle, at $65 million, Natasha M reports. The fund also brings on Stephanie Palmeri, a founding partner of All Raise and former partner at Uncork, as an equal partner.

Indian startups raised $3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, down 57% from the previous quarter and 80% year over year. The figures are remarkable for many reasons, Manish reports. The most obvious being that startups are finding it difficult to raise capital at a time when most top-tier funds in India have raised record-large funds this year.

And we have another handful of stories. I know I usually just do five, but our little writer-bees were particularly busy over the past 24 hours, so here’s five plus a few bonuses.

How to go from popular to profitable during a downturn

Product-led growth startups are like a car with a manual transmission that needs a push to get going: one driver just can't do it all on their own.

According to Nick Mills, whose sales experience includes stints at Stripe, Facebook and CircleCI, "all companies eventually face a similar challenge: To keep growing, sales teams must be hired and a pipeline must be built."

After explaining how to calculate your serviceable addressable market, aka "the piece of that pie you can win right now," Mills shows how to define product-qualified leads that will get sales engines firing on all cylinders.

"Telling investors about your viral user growth is no longer enough," says Mills. "They want to know how it translates to revenue, resilience and runway."

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

We hope you are having a Meta and Google day so far, but if not, we think the following stories will get you in the mood. These are just a few of the gems you will find in our event hub:

Not to be outdone, Google announced a bunch of news that the team was here for as well:

For those of you ready for some other company news, we are here to deliver:

And just like that… : General Motors has gotten into the energy business, Kirsten writes. The car maker’s new business unit is offering a line of energy products targeted at residential, commercial and charging.

Why take a cab when you can take a helicopter? : Joby Aviation, an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft startup (whew!), is partnering with Delta Air Lines to offer home-to-airport transportation for airline customers, beginning in New York and Los Angeles. Rebecca has more.

I’m in a buying mood: Thoma Bravo also continues to be in a buying mood this year, and Ron has kept up with all of the action. This time, Thoma Bravo acquired its third identity company this year with a $2.3 billion ForgeRock deal.

