Daily Crunch: NFT artwork sells for $69M

Anthony Ha
·3 min read

The artist Beeple scores a huge NFT sale, Twitter Spaces are coming soon and Seth Rogen's weed startup launches in the U.S. This is your Daily Crunch for March 11, 2021.

The big story: NFT artwork sells for $69M

For the first time, auction house Christie sold a digital-only artwork: "Everydays — The First 5000 Days," a collage of several years of sketches from the artist Mike Winkelmann, who's known online as Beeple.

Yes, it's another one of those NFT (non-fungible token) sales you've been hearing so much about for the past few weeks. And this one came with the most eye-catching price tag so far, with bids in the final two hours escalating from $14 million to $69 million.

While crypto and NFT enthusiasts likely drove much of that bidding, this is certainly going to make the art world sit up and take notice — not just when it comes to selling digital art, but also potentially as a means to record and transfer proof of ownership for any art.

The tech giants

Twitter Spaces to launch publicly next month, may include Spaces-only tweets — The social network’s Clubhouse rival is working toward a public launch in April.

Facebook is bringing ads to shorter videos and Stories — Facebook is expanding its monetization options for video creators, which probably means more ads for viewers.

Google paves way to monetize Pay users’ data in India — Google says it will roll out an update to Google Pay next week asking users to choose whether they wish to share data with the company.

Startups, funding and venture capital

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg want to be your weed dealer — Seth Rogen and four friends-turned-co-founders have been building Houseplant for close to 10 years, and its products are now available in the United States.

Epidemic Sound raises $450M at a $1.4B valuation to ‘soundtrack the internet’ — Epidemic's audio marketplace currently features around 32,000 music tracks and 60,000 sound effects.

Indy-based High Alpha Capital launches new $110M fund — The firm focuses on B2B SaaS startups.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

Five takeaways from the Coursera IPO filing — The company is still unprofitable, despite the pandemic’s boost to its business and customer base.

Does your VC have an investment thesis or a hypothesis? — OpenVC has identified six common patterns of how VCs articulate their theses and some best practices in doing so.

Bessemer’s 2021 cloud report provides context for soaring software startup valuations — Growth rates among cloud companies should prove more durable than nearly anyone expected.

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Everything you missed from TC Sessions: Justice — If you didn’t have a chance to join us last week, you can still catch up on all the conversations.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID. 4 ticks all the boxes, except one — The electric crossover offers plenty of range at an affordable price.

Eye, robot — Our latest robotics roundup covers the surgical, food delivery and ocean mapping robots, as well as the return of an adorable friend.

  • Digital-only artwork fetches nearly $70 million at Christie's

    A digital artwork sold for nearly $70 million at Christie's on Thursday, in the first ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form. The work is in the form of a new type of digital asset - a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) - meaning it is authenticated by blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership. The market for NFTs has soared in recent months as enthusiasts and investors use spare savings to buy up items that exist online.

  • 'I feel like I'm being punked' - Beeple

    "Everydays - The First 5000 Days" is a collage of 5,000 individual images, which were made one-per-day over more than thirteen years.The sale of the work for $69,346,250 put Beeple in the top three most valuable living artists, Christie's said in a tweet.The work is in the form of a new type of digital asset - a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) - meaning it is authenticated by blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership.

  • NFTs are both priceless and worthless

    NFTs could become the next big thing for investment, or not.

  • Florida Man Thinks Everyone Should Thank Him For Their “Beautiful” Vaccinations

    Donald Trump is many things, but he isn’t a fan of accountability. He will probably never take responsibility for the 400,000 Americans who died from COVID-19 under his leadership; he will never take responsibility for pushing his supporters to protest stay-at-home restrictions and, later, storm the Capitol in a deadly attack. But he would like to take responsibility for the U.S.’s “beautiful” vaccine rollout — even though governors were calling his distribution plan “a deception on a national scale” at the time of his exit from office. Since Trump was banned from Twitter, he has taken to sharing his thoughts the old-fashioned way: via 50-word comments written on DIY presidential letterheads. On Wednesday, the office of the former president issued the following statement: “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!” Enter: the internet reactions. 👁👄👁i hope everyone. r e m e m b e r s— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 10, 2021 This is the most asinine thing I’ve ever read, but I love that he’s relegated to ‘tweeting’ on a letterhead pic.twitter.com/F4EADOfrHb— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 11, 2021 the kind of statement that you’d expect from a true former poster pic.twitter.com/Z0FRZI40Ru— keyvan (کیوان) (@islamphobiacow) March 11, 2021 There is a lot we’ll remember about how Trump’s actions impacted the COVID-19 crisis in America, but this isn’t one of them. Thanks to his administration’s delayed reaction and long list of lies which led many Americans to believe the virus did not exist (or wasn’t life-threatening), the U.S. accounted for nearly 1 in 5 COVID-related deaths worldwide by 2021. Employees and experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that they were “muzzled” under Trump, who attempted to discredit their advice and findings about the virus and the vaccine. “Why would you bench the CDC, the greatest fighting force of infectious disease in the world? Why would you call Tony Fauci a disaster?” asked medical historian Dr. Howard Markel. “It just doesn’t make sense.” Trump’s actions didn’t improve America’s overall vaccine distribution, either. In January, health officials and governors slammed the Trump Administration for repeatedly promising that they had a (nonexistent) national stockpile of vaccines. With this in mind — and after receiving a go-ahead from Trump’s camp — state leaders expanded eligibility and then panicked. “I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wrote at the time. “Oregon’s seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us.” Even Trump himself has been undecided about whether or not he wants to take credit for the country’s vaccine rollout: When he was actually in charge, he was very quick to say we shouldn’t thank him for America’s distribution. On December 29, when it became apparent that the U.S. would fall short of its goal to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the year, Trump tweeted, “The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!” In case this wasn’t enough of a reminder: Trump was also the only living president who didn’t appear in a recent ad campaign designed to inspire trust in the vaccine — which is weird because, now that he isn’t in office, can’t tweet, and doesn’t have to deal with that pesky impeachment process, he clearly seems to have a lot of time on his hands. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own PartyStacey Dash Is Sorry For Being A RepublicanCandace Owens Praised Trump For Being Transphobic

  • S&P 500, Dow end at record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong economic recovery. Mega-cap stocks Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc led the rally, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 12 close of 3,934.83.

  • Death of 60/40 Portfolio Makes Returns Harder for Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds say investors should expect much lower returns going forward in part because the typical balanced portfolio of 60/40 stocks and bonds no longer works as well in the current rate environment.Singapore’s GIC Pte and Australia’s Future Fund said global investors have relied on the bond market to simultaneously juice returns for decades, while adding a buffer to their portfolio against equity market risks. Those days are gone with yields largely rising.“Bonds have been in retrospect this gift,” with a 40-year rally that has boosted all portfolios, said Sue Brake, chief investment officer of Australia’s A$218.3 billion ($168.4 billion) fund. “But that’s over,” she added, saying “replacing it is impossible -- I don’t think there’s any one asset class that could replace it.”Thanks to declining returns from bonds, the model 60/40 portfolio may eke out real returns -- after inflation -- of just 1%-2% a year over the next decade, said Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive officer of GIC. That compares with gains of 6%-8% over the past 30 to 40 years, he said.“So that’s not particularly exciting,” Lim said at the Investment Management Association of Singapore-Bloomberg conference on Tuesday.Brake said funds like hers will have to work harder to diversify their portfolios to seek out returns. She cited six major ways in which markets have changed with the pandemic, including increased regulatory intervention, higher inflation risks, additional drivers of performance and more “fragile” markets.Funds have “cried wolf” for over a decade in warning of falling returns, Brake said, only to see continued gains. Nevertheless investors should expect lower returns ahead, she said. Global bonds have gained 382% since 1991, or about 5.4% a year, based on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index.“We’re repeating the same message that going forward the returns are going to be much harder,” said Brake, whose fund has returned 9.2% a year over the past decade. “You can’t hide in the corner and not invest any more because we have to get our returns and I don’t think it’s the kind of environment where we should be doing that.”Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund has already made the shift, winning approval to adjust its equity-bond mix to 70/30 in 2017. At the end of last year, it held about 73% in equities, and 25% in bonds.Lim also cautioned about too much government stimulus and its effect on inflation.“As a long-term investor, we have some concerns about the use of stimulus,” he said. “We tend to like the use of capital and money that goes toward building long-term growth, long-term structural factors, rather than using the money to spend.”Investors will also have to deal with geopolitical risks, said Lim, whose fund has posted a real return of 2.7% annualized over the past 20 years.“This is a chronic issue,” said Lim. “It is going to stay with us for a long time and we are likely to have occasional flare-ups, just like any chronic disease. You have to manage it properly.”(Updates with Norway fund shift in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Hails Proactive ECB Policy on Bonds to Protect Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde unveiled a new phase of her institution’s relationship with the bond market in a more-active policy to cap yields, frontloading stimulus to protect an economic recovery still taking time to emerge.Lagarde said certain recent market moves would become “undesirable” if they persist, citing negative implications for the economy and inflation. She spoke after policy makers opted to accelerate government-debt buying.“We will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions,” she said.The euro trimmed gains and euro-zone bonds rallied after the ECB raised the stakes in its engagement with the debt market, employing a tactical shift aimed at ensuring rising yields don’t threaten to stifle the region’s economic pickup before it begins. Forecasts unveiled by Lagarde showed a recovery that will take hold this year, but over time.“Ongoing vaccination campaigns, together with the gradual relaxation of containment measures -- barring any further adverse developments related to the pandemic -– underpin the expectation of a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021,” she said.The ECB’s action to nurture that pickup with a pledge to buy debt at a “significantly higher pace” in coming months further evolves the raison d’etre of its pandemic purchase program, a tool originally conceived as a bulwark against the disintegration of the euro zone during the coronavirus crisis.The decision to more directly grapple with the pricing of government debt opens a new chapter in an already fraught relationship with fickle bond markets that have long troubled ECB presidents, not least since the region’s sovereign crisis struck more than a decade ago.Lagarde spoke a year to the day since the global pandemic was confirmed; That was also the eve of her March 12 remark on spreads that rocked debt markets by appearing to undermine previous pledges to defend the integrity of the euro zone. It took the creation of its pandemic stimulus tool, now totaling 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), to rectify that error.The meeting Lagarde chaired on Thursday offered policy makers the first formal opportunity to deliver a collective view on the dangers posed by the recent jump in bond yields around the world. ECB officials had hitherto revealed conflicting messages on the focus of their market monitoring.At various times in the past month or so, Lagarde and Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta emphasized nominal yields, their colleague Isabel Schnabel took an inflation-adjusted view, Vice President Luis de Guindos cited spreads between nations’ debt and Chief Economist Philip Lane urged a “holistic” approach.That latter view was what officials opted for in an attempt to clarify their perception of the markets, as Lagarde revealed in her opening statement.“Preserving favorable financial conditions over the pandemic period remains essential,” she said. “Financing conditions are defined by a holistic and multifaceted set of indicators, spanning the entire transmission chain of monetary policy from risk-free interest rates and sovereign yields to corporate bond yields and bank credit conditions.”The forecasts Lagarde revealed on Thursday were similar to the institution’s last projections released in December, with officials foreseeing growth of 4% this year and inflation that never exceeds 1.5% in any of the coming years.Beyond the near term, however, risks to the outlook are more balanced than they were.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, joining more expensive oil, computer chip shortages and soaring shipping costs as tailwinds for global inflation pressures.The Chinese producer price index rose 1.7% from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, stronger than economists’ forecasts for a 1.5% increase and up from 0.3% in January. Consumer prices fell 0.2% last month from a year earlier, slightly better than a projected 0.3% decline.As manufacturer to the world, resurgent producer prices in China raise the prospect it will start exporting inflation globally as factories hike prices for goods sold abroad. Bond markets have already been roiled by expectations that faster global growth and massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. will push up inflation.Chinese producer prices have been a major contributor to global inflation in recent decades as supply chains became more integrated. Falling prices were a key disinflation driver in 2012-2016, and made it difficult for central banks elsewhere to meet their goals of sustained inflation.This time around, inflation risks are moving in the other direction. Oil has surged close to $70 a barrel, while prices of copper and agricultural goods have rallied. Shipping rates have soared and a global shortage of computer chips could push up prices.“Metal prices were on the rise due to global fiscal stimulus money to be spent on infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING Groep NV in Hong Kong. “If crude oil price keeps increasing it would push up other prices, like transportation, and therefore production cost, then it could generate inflation.”The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 0.9% at 1:04 p.m. in Shanghai, after dropping more than 5% over the past two days. The yuan, which has gained about 0.2% in value this year against the dollar, was 0.1% weaker.Commodity BoomRising commodity prices were the main boost to China’s producer inflation last month. The biggest gains were in mining, which climbed 6.8% in February from a year ago, while raw material prices rose 2.9% after several months of declines.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Producer price inflation looks set to pick up further on a low base, assuming commodity prices remain buoyant. This would support increases in profits for industrial enterprises -- a positive for the economy.-- David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.However, the government’s conservative economic growth goal of more than 6% for this year, and its gradual withdrawal of stimulus mean China could play a lesser role in driving demand for commodities this year than in the years following the global financial crisis.“China may play a less dominant role in exporting global inflation, given that the government’s on the course to tighten fiscal stimulus and property measures,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “The recent commodity price upswing to a very large extent is responding to the recovery in major advanced economies on the back of vaccination and Covid-19 containment.”Consumer PricesConsumer deflation in China eased last month, with prices still largely dragged down by cheaper pork, a key element in the country’s CPI basket. Pork prices declined 14.9% in February from a year ago, reflecting the recovery in hog supplies after outbreaks of African swine fever in recent years.That trend could reverse with the re-emergence of the disease in parts of the country. However, the statistics bureau reduced pork’s weighting in the CPI basket last month, and with consumer spending still a weak point in an otherwise strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, consumer inflation will likely remain below Beijing’s target of a 3% increase this year.Excluding the volatile energy and food costs, consumer prices were unchanged from a year earlier.“The weak CPI shows that there’s no obvious inflation pressure, unlike in the U.S., where CPI expectations have been revised up,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.Subdued inflation reduces pressure on the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, to tighten monetary policy, said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. However, the PBOC has warned about financial risks, such as asset bubbles, suggesting a policy of gradual tightening.“We think the PBOC may continue to normalize monetary policy to neutral as credit growth slows gradually in coming months,” she added.(Updates throughout, adding comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latin America Sustainable Debt Sales Surge Amid Global Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Sustainable debt sales are suddenly booming in Latin America, as investors looking for larger returns in environmentally and socially friendly securities grow more comfortable with buying high-yield bonds.Borrowers in the region have raised about $8.7 billion in international debt deals tied to environmental, social and governance projects so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s approaching the record $10.8 billion issued all of last year.And there’s plenty more to come. Governments across the region are planning green bond sales, and IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, is working with borrowers on 15 additional green, social and sustainability bonds this year, according to Gema Sacristan, the chief investment officer.The growing volume of sales reflects a market that was once relatively small and is becoming increasingly global and liquid, in part because investment funds focusing on ESG debt have grown bigger. Many issuers can cut their borrowing costs by borrowing in the market, by 0.15 percentage point or more.“The momentum we’re seeing in Latin America around these products is driven by investor sentiment and appetite,” said Esohe Denise Odaro, chair of green, social and sustainability-linked bond principles at the International Capital Markets Association and head of investor relations at the International Finance Corp. The IFC is an arm of the World Bank that encourages private investment in developing economies, and is on track to sell record volumes of ESG bonds this year.Many issuers in Latin America are junk rated, while most of the ESG market focuses on investment-grade companies and governments. That may explain why Latin American governments and companies issued just 2% of the roughly $1.6 trillion of ESG debt sold globally from 2018 to 2020.But in recent months, investors in environmental or sustainable notes have grown more comfortable with buying high-yield bonds to earn higher returns. One portion of the market that’s particularly interesting to Latin American issuers is sustainability-linked debt.Those bonds and loans differ from more commonly sold green debt, in which a company uses proceeds to finance environmental projects. With sustainability-linked notes, corporations set targets, such as reducing carbon emissions. If they fail to meet the goals, they are penalized -- and investors are rewarded -- with an increase in interest rates. That’s allowed corporations that may not focus on environmental businesses, such as car rental companies, to tap the market.“The hard thing to do for many issuers is really finding a way to strictly apply the proceeds in an impactful way,” said Jake Gearhart, managing director, head of emerging markets syndicate and Latin America director of capital markets at Deutsche Bank.Transition finance, which allows the largest carbon-emitting industries and companies to raise capital and use the proceeds for activities that help them reduce their carbon footprint, could contribute as much as $1 trillion per year to the economy worldwide, according to S&P Global Ratings. That will include sutainability-linked debt, credit analysts led by Lori Shapiro wrote in a report Tuesday.Green or Greenwashing?As sales blossom, some investors and analysts have raised questions about whether the securities are really green, or are more greenwashing.Xtract Research analyst Valerie Potenza said in some cases the interest-rate increase built into sustainability-linked bonds may be irrelevant. In others, investors have no real way of knowing the borrower is meeting its goals.“At least for the moment, a sustainability-linked bond may simply be whatever one issuer says it is,” she wrote in a Feb. 19 note. “Many of these deals may simply be feel-good bonds, paying lip service to environmentally conscious goals (of both the issuer and investor) by including ‘sustainability’ in the name.”In the short term, the skepticism is unlikely to derail the pace of sales from Latin America. Borrowers are eager to show they’re on the same footing as places such as Europe, which has been the leader in the ESG market, said Anne van Riel, co-head for sustainable finance capital markets Americas at BNP Paribas.“It’s a combination of genuine interest in making things better, especially when there’s so much negative focus on some of these topics, combined with pride in showing what they do and what they deliver,” she said in an interview.Italian electricity and energy company Enel SpA pioneered sustainability-linked issuance in 2019. Since then, the structure has caught on in Latin America, where Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano SA became the second company in the world to sell the bonds. Suzano has since issued more of the notes, and other Brazilian companies have followed, including packaging maker Klabin SA, vehicle leasing company Movida Participacoes SA and holding company Simpar SA.Meanwhile, Argentinian e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. and family run soy and corn producer Andre Maggi Participacoes SA sold sustainable bonds this year, a related structure in which the proceeds can be used to finance green and social projects.Klabin was able to cut its borrowing costs by 0.35 percentage point on its $500 million sustainability-linked bond issued in January, said Gustavo Rocha Garcia, the company’s treasurer.(Adds IDB Invest officer in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • Bank of Canada Stands Pat on Stimulus Amid Job-Market Slack

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada left interest rates and its asset purchase program unchanged, in a decision that may dampen speculation of an imminent paring back of its stimulus campaign.In a statement Wednesday from Ottawa, policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem held the bank’s overnight rate at 0.25% and reiterated a pledge to not raise borrowing costs before damage from the pandemic is fully repaired -- something the central bank doesn’t anticipate will happen until 2023. It emphasized the jobs market is “long way from recovery.”The bank also recommitted to buying Canadian government bonds worth at least C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) a week as part of those efforts, though it indicated it could curb such purchases once the recovery accelerates.The tone of the statement was more dovish than expected, with economists anticipating a bigger nod to a reduction of its asset purchases. Instead, officials highlighted that slack persists in the economy amid continued uncertainty in the evolution of the virus.“While economic prospects have improved, the Governing Council judges that the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support,” the bank said in the statement.The Canadian dollar fell slightly after the statement, and was trading down 0.2% at C$1.266 per U.S. dollar at 11:26 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on five-year Canadian government bonds fell about two basis points after the decision to 0.937%.Next MoveA reduction in the central bank’s quantitative easing program is still in play for April, economists say, particularly if data continue pointing to a stronger-than expected rebound this year.For one, the format of Wednesday’s statement-only decision limits the central bank’s ability to make major changes, though a speech by Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri on Thursday could provide more hints. The April 21 statement comes with a new set of quarterly forecasts along with a press conference from Macklem.“We still think they will taper purchases in April,” Royce Mendes, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said by email.Much has changed since the Bank of Canada’s last decision on Jan. 20, when there was even speculation it could lower its policy rate further to counter a mini downturn.New lockdowns in winter were less disruptive than feared, and Canada’s vaccine program is rolling out faster than expected two months ago. A massive $1.9 trillion stimulus plan in the U.S. is also about to super-charge the economy of Canada’s largest trading partner.Economists have been raising their growth forecasts, with the latest estimates putting Canada’s expansion at 5.4% in 2021 versus a 4% projection by the central bank in January.The central bank said Wednesday the economy is “proving to be more resilient than anticipated” and that it now expects growth in the first quarter to be positive, versus a January forecast for a contraction to start the year. It also cited improving foreign demand and higher commodity prices that are brightening the outlook for exports.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The statement gives prominence to the fact that pandemic job losses have mainly been concentrated among low-wage workers, young people and women. This reinforces to us that it will take a near-full recovery in those subsets of workers to prod the BoC to lift the policy rate.”-- Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereAt the same time, there was an emphasis on slack in the labor market -- a factor that appears to have become an area of concern for Macklem. In a speech last month, the governor laid out a number of developments that will necessitate policy remain accommodative for a prolonged period.Another reason why officials aren’t showing more optimism could be that they are worried a more bullish narrative will drive the currency and government bond yields higher, which could slow the recovery.“This doesn’t sound like a bank that is going to withdraw stimulus as quickly and as suddenly as markets expect,” Simon Harvey, senior foreign exchange market analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. But by the April 21 decision, however, “we could see a faster vaccination program, better data and more fiscal support outlined, which would change that view.”The central bank reiterated its so-called forward guidance to maintain its 0.25% overnight policy interest rate before economic slack gets fully absorbed. It retained language that it’s latest forecasts don’t project that will happen until 2023, which is more conservative than consensus predictions for the so-called output gap to close as early as next year.(Updates with additional context throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBA’s Lowe Pushes Back Against Market, Sending Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe pushed back against bond markets pricing in an earlier tightening of monetary policy, sending the currency and yields lower as he reiterated that interest rates are unlikely to rise until at least 2024.“Over the past couple of weeks market pricing has implied an expectation of possible increases in the cash rate as early as late next year and then again in 2023,” Lowe said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney Wednesday. “This is not an expectation that we share.”The benchmark three-year bond yield fell as low a 0.087% as it briefly dipped below the RBA’s 0.1% target for the first time this year. It settled back to be in line with the goal as investors began re-calibrating expectations for the rate outlook.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Governor Lowe’s speech made it clear that Australian rates are set to be lower for longer. The RBA is not going to be fazed by temporary, transitory, inflation blips, with Lowe signaling a focus on the labor market, and more specifically, wages-driven inflation, as the future anchor for Australian monetary policy.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s central bank has stepped up its bond buying in recent weeks, including an unscheduled operation, as it battled rising yields fueled by a reflation trade sweeping global markets. The RBA defended its 0.10% yield target -- also the level of the cash rate -- and sought to soothe markets. Lowe said today that even the improved inflation expectations priced in by markets aren’t especially high and aren’t above central bank targets.The governor pointed again to the evolution of the RBA’s inflation-targeting regime that now requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% target before it considers moving rates. This will likely require wages growth above 3%, Lowe said, noting it’s currently running at a record-low 1.4%.“It is a long way back to seeing wage increases consistent with the inflation target,” he said.Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Lowe delivered a “spirited defense of their settings” and agreed with Lowe that conditions won’t be met for some time for raising rates.Westpac Banking Corp.’s fixed income research chief Damien McColough said the message was clear about the market “getting ahead of itself with regard to policy tightening expectations.”Leveraged and macro funds sold the Aussie after it failed to recover above its New York close following Lowe’s comments, according to Asia-based FX traders. It was quoted 0.4% lower at 76.82 U.S. cents at 1:33 p.m. in Sydney. The 10-year yield dropped six basis points to 1.72%, also party reflecting moved in U.S. Treasury yields overnight.Australia’s economy has experienced a V-shaped recovery as authorities managed to bring Covid-19 under control and unemployment has fallen accordingly: to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. Yet, there is still work to be done.Staying Low“Over the past decade, the estimates of the unemployment rate associated with full employment have been repeatedly lowered,” he said. Based on recent experience, “it is certainly possible that Australia can achieve and sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s, although only time will tell.”The governor confirmed the bank’s commitment to its three-year yield target and said it’s not considering removing it or changing it.As to whether to keep April 2024 as the target three-year bond or move to November 2024, he said “the board has not yet made a decision on this question and will consider it again later in the year when it has more information about the economic recovery and the labor market.”Westpac’s McColough said that there is now a greater chance that yield-curve control gets pushed from the April 2024 to the November 2024 bond.Later in the year, the bank will also consider whether to extend its quantitative easing program, the governor said. The RBA in November announced a A$100 billion ($77 billion) program over six months targeting longer-dated securities and in February announced a further A$100 billion when the first tranche expires in mid-April.A key aim of the QE program was to keep a lid on Australia’s currency, which had surged about 40% from March last year before it eased back in recent days on a strengthening U.S. dollar. Asked about the exchange rate, the governor reiterated his recent mantra.“I’d be even more comfortable if it was lower still,” Lowe said. “Having said that, I cannot say the currency’s overvalued,” citing the strength of commodity prices. “So I understand why the currency is where it is, I’d like it to be lower.”Asked about criticism of the central bank’s policies from academic economists and others who argue it should do more QE, Lowe pointed out that between the A$200 billion total bond buying and A$200 billion in a bank lending program, it was pumping in a lot of stimulus.“We’re doing a huge amount already,” he said, noting this was occurring at a time when the economy was doing better than expected. “So we’re in watch-and-wait mode. If it turns out we need to do more then we can.”In his speech the governor, referring to strengthening house prices, said there are mechanisms to limit lending that don’t require tighter policy. He said the RBA is paying close attention to lending standards, but it does not target house prices, “nor would it make sense to do so.”(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 10, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.1899.

  • Don’t be fooled by the ‘value’ tag on these tech stocks. Many can provide plenty of growth too

    Facebook, Oracle and Micron Technology are reasonably valued when considering the outlook for their sales growth.

  • Snowflake CEO Slootman joins Instacart board

    Slootman, a software industry veteran who has been behind some big market debuts, was instrumental in taking Snowflake public in a mega initial public offering last year. He has also led the IPOs of ServiceNow and Data Domain, and oversaw the eventual acquisition of Data Domain by EMC for more than $2 billion. Instacart is considering going public through a direct listing, Reuters reported earlier this month.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.