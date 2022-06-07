U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.34
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2587
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8400
    +0.2240 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,176.59
    -192.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Daily Crunch: Oracle dives deeply into healthcare after closing $28B Cerner acquisition

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hi there, and welcome to another Daily Crunch, this time for Tuesday June 7, 2022. The past 24 hours have had a lot of Apple news in them, and we’ve got comprehensive coverage on that front — but we also have a veritable cornucopia of other news from across the startup-o-sphere, so let’s get right into it! — Haje and Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Oracle’s done deal: Oracle quietly wrapped up its acquisition of Cerner, which goes into effect Wednesday. Electronic health records is big business, and while this merger gives Oracle a major seat at the table, it is not yet known how these companies will mesh or whether Cerner will be lucrative for Oracle. Whatever happens, can this be a step closer to enabling medical records to be more easily accessible and transferrable for patients?

  • One thing to rule them all, one thing to find them, one thing in the darkness to charge them: As fans of climate and the environment, and as people with an infinite number of chargers in drawers, we’re all for EU’s new rules that dictate that most devices need to be able to use the USB-C charging standard. We’re curious how this will affect startups in particular; different chargers and giving users the option not to receive a charger with their device is going to make supply chains and SKUs a lot more complex.

  • Grab the Wite-Out: Alex and Anna look at venture capital activity in Latin America and sense that a decline is in the cards for the second quarter, alluding to a possible correction.

Startups and VC

Best known for its open source microcontrollers that have been wildly embraced by the developer community, Arduino now has its sights firmly set on the enterprise world, Brian reports. Specifically, the company believes it’s well positioned to gain a foothold among Gen Z and millennial engineers in the workforce.

Let’s check out what else there is:

The guide to great metrics: Product-led principles

Woman holding acorn in front of oak tree. product led growth principles
Woman holding acorn in front of oak tree. product led growth principles

Image Credits: John Lund (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Imagine a world where founders boasted about how much growth they've driven, as opposed to their fundraising prowess.

The ability to raise capital is less impressive than finding sustainable ways to build a growing base of paying customers. The right coaching and a strong network can help many founders land a sizable seed round, but that money reflects investor confidence, not market demand.

In a post for TC+, Curtis Townshend, senior director of growth at OpenView, shares 11 product-led growth tactics that foster "customer acquisition, retention and expansion."

After surveying 14 public B2B software companies, Townshend says firms that built for discoverability and deployed usage-based pricing had a median growth rate of 141%, compared to 21% for traditional SaaS.

These companies were also much more efficient with regard to the Rule of 40 and retaining revenue. "Across the board, the variance in metrics is stark," says Townshend.

The guide to great metrics: Product-led principles

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

With WWDC in full swing, let’s take a bite out of some Apple news first, shall we? Some interesting new security features for macOS 13 Ventura (or as we dubbed it “Mace Ventura”) are coming down the pipeline here; for example, when you plug a device into the USB-C port, it will automatically be blocked until you give it the green light. Apple is also fixing an annoying “tapback” problem when an iPhone user dares to text with an Android user. Some developers are probably rejoicing, too, as some restrictions are being loosened on what can be published on the App Store. Meanwhile, iOS 16 brings with it some redesigned and reimagined features, like better photo-sharing abilities and editing tools.

Next, we reported on a little shake-up happening over at Peloton, which tapped Amazon Web Services executive Liz Coddington as its new chief financial officer, effective next week. She takes over for Jill Woodworth, Peloton’s first CFO, who is leaving the company. As you might recall, earnings were not so good, which has the company "pedaling" to manage its supply-and-demand issues.

In money news, PayPal took a hint from its crypto-enthused users and unveiled a way for them to move their cryptocurrency from PayPal to other users, wallets or exchanges.

Here is some more news to gobble up:

Recommended Stories

  • Sarah Guo joins the wave of women leaving venture jobs to launch their own funds

    Sarah Guo is the latest woman to depart their position at a venture capital firm with plans to launch one of their own. On Tuesday, Guo announced on Twitter and LinkedIn that she is stepping down from her position as a general partner at enterprise-focused Greylock Partners to continue investing in startups as she works to build something new. Guo joined Greylock in 2013 as the firm’s first woman partner and will now transition into the role of board partner.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Marc Randolph, Netflix Co-Founder

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal sits down with Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph to discuss his book ‘That Will Never Work’, Netflix’s longevity, the company’s move towards ads, and their crackdown on password sharing.

  • With shares of Kansas City’s Cerner turned over, sale to Oracle will close Wednesday

    For the first time, those outside of Kansas City will have ultimate control over Cerner.

  • Best New Car Lease Deals for June 2022

    Two-door coupes at an attainable price are hard to find and harder to get a deal on. Here are eight from $249 to $689 a month.

  • Apple brings 'undo send' to iMessage

    Apple is in the midst of showing off their latest and greatest software updates at WWDC 2022, but they've already debuted a few features that will make a big impact on iOS users. The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage that will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking "undo send." The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they'd like to revisit when they have time.

  • Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

    The pandemic has evolved and people are going out more, but the retail landscape is still very much a whirlwind.

  • Chico’s FAS Bounces Back With $35 Million Profit

    The retailer raised its full-year guidance after reveal top- and bottom-line growth last quarter.

  • U.S. Imports Slowed in April, Shrinking Trade Deficit From Record

    The trade gap in goods and services fell 19.1% in April from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $87.1 billion, retreating from March’s record $107.7 billion deficit.

  • 2022 RBC Canadian Open Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

    Everything you need to know for the first round in Canada.

  • The List of U.S. Tech Companies Retreating From China Is Notable. Amazon Is Just the Latest.

    The regulatory and competitive environment in the world’s largest e-commerce market frustrates even the savviest of U.S. companies.

  • Campbell Soup Company to report earnings Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith previews the Campbell Soup Company's stock ahead of their earnings report tomorrow.

  • Sheryl Sandberg leaves a complicated legacy as a vocal, high-profile woman in tech

    For all the criticisms and scandals Sandberg saw, her resignation nevertheless leaves a void in tech and American business as a whole.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Yes, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is facing extreme inflation. This is the crux of the reason P&G shares are down more than 10% just since April and trading back to where they were priced as of November. What investors may not be fully appreciating, however, is how resilient consumers' loyalty to P&G's brands is.

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.