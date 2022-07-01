U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,314.84
    -446.65 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Daily Crunch: Organization urges open source developers to dump GitHub following Copilot launch

Christine Hall
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Happy Friday, everyone! If you are sitting around this weekend, catch up on your TechCrunch podcasts and check out what went on this week at TechCrunch+. Just a reminder that there will not be a newsletter on Monday for the Fourth of July. I hope you have a safe holiday weekend. See you on Tuesday!  — Christine

P.S. We’ve got a couple of deals for you we don’t want you to miss out on! First, save 50% on an annual subscription to TC+. And the two-for-one ticket to TechCrunch Disrupt sale will expire on July 5.

Bring your team to TechCrunch Disrupt and save big with our flash sale

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Some developers are not happy: If you haven’t had a chance to meet our new Europe reporter, Paul Sawers, you are in for a treat because he knocked it out of the park today. He wrote about the Software Freedom Conservancy urging open source developers to ditch GitHub following the company's commercial launch of Copilot. Their beef, among other things, is that there is now a fee associated with using Copilot.

  • It’s going down: Buy now, pay later fintech company Klarna is reportedly raising a fresh round of funding at a valuation far below some of its previous rounds. Mary Ann has more.

  • Valuation waits for no market: Alex digs into OpenSea’s $13 billion valuation and why that is not in line with what he is seeing with NFT trading volumes.

Startups and VC

A bit of a slow day for startup news, but let’s dive in:

  • Another wave: Natasha and Amanda are back with the saddest list we put together — all the tech layoffs.

  • No head in the clouds here: Snowflake made a name for itself in all things cloud data warehousing, and Ron writes today that Hydra is here to take an open source approach. The company, which raised $3.1 million after graduating from Y Combinator’s winter 2022 class, is building its cloud data warehouse on top of the popular open source Postgres database.

  • Extra efficiency: I highlighted Promoted.ai’s new $6 million seed extension that will go toward the company’s long-term vision of helping e-commerce marketplaces achieve profitability. Their technology brings all that gooey marketplace goodness, the search, feed, ads and promotions, together under one platform.

  • A shot in the arm: Medical testing has never been so important now, and Haje got word that Visby Medical brought in another $35 million, an extension to a $100 million Series E round raised earlier this year. The company is working on “the world’s first instrument-free handheld PCR platform to accurately and rapidly test for a variety of serious infections to anyone who needs it."

Pitch Deck Teardown: Wilco’s $7 million seed deck

Image Credits: Wilco
(opens in a new window)

Founders with a technical background would do well to heed one of the biggest takeaways from Wilco's $7 million seed pitch deck: Avoid the trap of focusing too much on the features of a product, rather than its benefits, Haje writes.

"The 'how' will be important, but risks the temptation of getting into more detail than what’s important for a pitch deck. The 'what' is too tactical; for this part of the story, it doesn’t really matter what users need to do to gain these benefits. Focusing on the 'why' is why this slide is so powerful; it opens the door to more in-depth conversations if needed, but the groundwork is there. I wish more startups got this right!"

Pitch Deck Teardown: Wilco’s $7 million seed deck

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Yes, the Apple Store was down for 2 hours yesterday, but all is right now with the world. Haje reported that it came back on with the removal of Enjoy — the company that was in charge of delivery and setup of Apple devices —  following Enjoy’s bankruptcy announcement, and that a $50 gift card will ship out with the purchase of either the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Annie digs into a story about the U.S. commodities regulator, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, pursuing a civil charge filing against Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited, a South African bitcoin pool operator, and its CEO Cornelius Johannes Steynberg, for allegedly running a fraudulent commodity pool worth more than $1.7 billion in bitcoin.

Across the pond, Natasha delivered a pair of European Union–related stories today. One was that Amazon has agreed to make it easier for people to cancel their Prime membership, while lawmakers gave their stamp of approval on some new regulations pertaining to cryptocurrency.

  • Google is settling: Ivan writes that the search engine giant agreed to pay $90 million to settle a lawsuit with U.S. developers who accused Google of abusing its power of app distribution and charging an unfair fee of 30% for app purchases and in-app purchases made through the Play Store.

  • Crypto chaos: One firm, whose application for a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund was rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is now suing the federal entity. Jacquie reports on why one expert says that approach isn’t likely to work.

  • FTX is at it again: First, it was rumored that FTX was looking to acquire Robinhood, which was debunked, but now another deal for BlockFi looks to be sticking. Lucas has more.

  • No EPA, no cry: Tim dives into why the Supreme Court’s recent Environmental Protection Agency ruling “all but ensures the U.S. won’t be competitive with China or Europe.”

Recommended Stories

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Game, set, match on plastic bottles

    A former junior Wimbledon champion is challenging her fellow players to improve their tennis tactics — not with respect to the game itself, but with regards to their court-side environment. Laura Robson, 28, called upon Wimbledon on Thursday to ban single-use bottles altogether or limit players to just one, during a panel discussion at the ongoing tennis…

  • Musk’s SpaceX Can Serve Planes, Cars With Broadband, FCC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from US regulators to offers its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseThe Federal Communications Commis

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • 3 Green Flags for Snap's Future

    Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock has tumbled about 70% this year and currently trades nearly 20% below its initial public offering price of $17. The social media company lost its luster amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and Snapchat's ability to adapt to Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS changes. Rising interest rates exacerbated that pain by driving investors away from unprofitable growth stocks, and Snap's abrupt decision to slash its second-quarter guidance in late May -- just one month after posting its original downbeat guidance with its first-quarter report -- spooked investors.

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM). The first-gen 3-nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the area by 16%. Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. Also Read: Samsun

  • Emerson expands software portfolio with acquisition of California firm

    Emerson Electric Co. said Friday it has acquired a California-based software firm, a move that follows an equity investment previously made into the company. It said the deal will help its customers with more quickly bringing drugs to market.

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • The iPhone’s Creators Reveal the Consequences They Never Expected

    Not even Apple’s own execs—with front-row seats for the development of the iPhone’s key features—quite knew how they would change the world.

  • Ukraine gathers an army of drones

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 13:34 The united24 fundraising platform, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Information, has announced the launch of the "Army of Drones" project.

  • Apple says developers will have to submit a new version to use third-party payment systems in South Korea

    Apple announced Thursday that developers can now use a third-party payment system for the South Korea App Store. The company specified that developers will need to submit a separate binary for iOS or iPadOS "distributed solely on the App Store in South Korea." The company said that it'll charge 26% commission from app developers using third-party payment systems — 1% less than what it charged from the Dutch dating apps using a similar method.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • Amazon just dropped the motherlode of July 4th sales, starting at a mere $3

    The mega-site is packed to the gills with deals (including pre-Prime Day steals!) on Apple, Samsung, Ninja, Motorola and more.

  • Google Settles Lawsuit With App Developers For Hefty Sum - Key Takeaways

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) agreed to settle a lawsuit with app developers for $90 million. The app developers accused Google of exploiting agreements with smartphone makers, technical barriers, and revenue-sharing deals to close the app ecosystem effectively and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a default service fee of 30%, Reuters reports. Google earmarked $90 million to support app developers who made $2 million or less in annual revenue from 201

  • The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2022: Save on Tech, Home, and Fashion

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but as we've seen in years past you don't need to wait until midnight Pacific / 3 a.m. Eastern on July 12 to score some deals. Amazon-made products like Fire TVs, Apple and Sony tech, and goods from every brand under the sun are already seeing discounts.

  • Google to pay $90 million to settle legal fight with app developers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a legal fight with app developers over the money they earned creating apps for Android smartphones and for enticing users to make in-app purchases, according to a court filing. The app developers, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco, had accused Google of using agreements with smartphone makers, technical barriers and revenue sharing agreements to effectively close the app ecosystem and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a default service fee of 30%. As part of the proposed settlement, Google said in a blog post it would put $90 million in a fund to support app developers who made $2 million or less in annual revenue from 2016-2021.

  • The end of a second straight month of layoffs in tech

    June brought another wave of layoffs in tech, with cuts impacting roughly the same number of employees as May: 16,000 employees, according to tracker layoffs.fyi. Another layoff aggregator from TrueUp paints a more dire picture, counting 26,000 impacted employees this month, up from about 20,000 last month. The end of a second straight month of nearly daily layoffs shows how every startup sector, from mobility to fintech, is impacted by the downturn. When Niantic released Pokémon Go in 2016, the company put itself firmly on the map as an AR and mobile gaming company to watch out for.

  • How to protect your data in a post Roe v Wade world

    Women may soon need to protect their online data in states where abortion is now illegal. Here's how to do so.

  • TikTok seeks to reassure U.S. lawmakers on data security

    (Reuters) -Chinese-owned social media site TikTok told U.S. senators it was working on a final agreement with the Biden Administration that would "fully safeguard user data and U.S. national security interests," according to a TikTok letter seen Friday by Reuters. The letter dated Thursday came in response to questions raised in a June 27 letter https://www.blunt.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/tiktok_oversight_letter.pdf by a few senators including Republicans Marsha Blackburn and Ted Cruz, TikTok said. TikTok, owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, is one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users globally.

  • Gartner revises 2022 mobile sales estimates to fall 7.1%

    Gartner forecast global mobile phone sales to fall 7.1% this year on Thursday, revising its earlier estimate of a growth of 2.2%, citing inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and lockdowns in China. Mobile phone shipments in 2022 is expected to fall to 1.46 billion units from 1.57 billion, and Gartner's earlier forecast of 1.60 billion. "I have taken out about 150 million mobile shipment out of the forecast and what that say to you is the lifetimes (of mobiles) are increasing," Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, told Reuters in an interview.