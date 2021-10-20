U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3900
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,894.64
    +1,978.98 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Daily Crunch: PayPal reportedly considers buying Pinterest at a $39B valuation

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for October 20, 2021. It’s been quite a day, with Facebook making a number of headlines, a blizzard of IPO updates and some acquisition scuttlebutt along with a big Twitter deal. Strap in; we have some work to do.

Announcing the startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

From the TechCrunch side of things, our SaaS event is just around the corner and our space-themed Session is taking off shortly after. See you there! – Alex

Make it your mission to buy your pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021 today

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Facebook said to ponder name change: Remember when Google created Alphabet, a holding company for its various ambitions? Facebook is reportedly mulling a similar reset and potentially renaming itself. Twitter immediately exploded into jokes, but the core news element -- that Facebook really is focused on building a so-called metaverse company -- appears serious enough. Perhaps the focus explains the company’s long-held focus on VR.

  • IPO updates galore: While large technology companies and governments made much of the news today, a number of former startups busy approaching the public markets also made plenty of noise. Backblaze, for example, reported in its IPO filing that it has been a cash-efficient operation en route to going public. Separately, Udemy set an initial IPO price range, perhaps valuing the company at more than $4 billion. And Rent the Runway is pursuing an IPO at a valuation north of $1 billion, though we have yet to fully parse that filing.

  • PayPal may buy Pinterest: And because the day was not busy enough, news that U.S. fintech giant PayPal may buy fellow domestic public company Pinterest raised eyebrows in both financial and technology circles. Precisely what PayPal will do with Pinterest as an asset is not clear, but there is a certain historical irony to PayPal, which famously split from eBay, potentially linking up with another non-financial company.

Startups/VC

Before we dive into pieces of discrete news, our own Romain Dillet has a great piece out today concerning how startups can go about picking the right technology stack for their business. If you are in building mode, this might be just the bit of writing you were looking for.

  • Fraud prevention as a service: That appears to be the gig that Resistant AI — which just raised $16.6 million — is chasing. Per Natasha Lomas, the startup “uses artificial intelligence to help financial services companies combat fraud and financial crime.” At some point, it will be entirely possible to spin up a neobank that fully outsources every single element of its tech stack.

  • Shipping carpooling is big business: Flock Freight is the newest unicorn after raising nine figures worth of cash from SoftBank in a Series D. Working in the shared truckload market, here’s hoping that Flock can do something about the global supply chain crisis.

  • DeFi startups stay in the spotlight: On the day when well-known cryptocurrency bitcoin reached a new all-time value high in USD terms, Element Finance announced a $32 million Series A for its decentralized yield generating service. Polychain Capital led the deal. Per TechCrunch, the company, built atop the Ethereum blockchain, allows users to earn “predictable returns on investments.” In the age of bonds with negative yield, stronger yields from Crypto Land could prove a big draw for blockchain take as a whole.

  • Stripe buys India’s Recko: Giant fintech company Stripe, which has yet to go public despite its mammoth scale, has made its first buy in India. The acquired company, Recko, has “built a platform that lets businesses track and automate payments reconciliation.” Payment reconciliation may not get you excited, but the buy shows just how big Stripe’s ambitions are as an entity.

  • New IP is worth a fortune: That appears to be the lesson from Superplastic’s $20 million Series A. The company has created a stable of digital characters that partner up with real folks for collabs and the like. Mock this all you want, but it makes way more sense than paying $3 million for the digital signature to an ape image on a single blockchain.

  • TechCrunch is keeping technology accessibility in our line of sight. Read more here.

The Automattic TC-1

Our latest long-form look at a notable tech company examines Automattic, “the leading commercial complement to the open source WordPress publishing platform.”

At 16 years old, the company is growing into a major media player: Its purchase of Tumblr expanded its reach into social media, and WooCommerce, its open source e-commerce plugin for WordPress users, integrates with POS systems in the real world.

Broken into four parts, this series examines Automattic from multiple angles:

The Automattic TC-1

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

We have a lot of big technology news to get through. So, we’ve grouped entities where possible:

  • Facebook: The company was fined $70 million for flouting an order from the U.K. related to its purchase of Giphy. And the company’s efforts to make its Groups feature work more smoothly continues.

  • Microsoft: Remember when Microsoft said that it would allow users to run Android apps on Windows 11? Well, we now have an idea of what that will look like. How excited you are — or not — by this news will depend on your platform of choice, but recall that Linux is also besties with Windows these days, so the Android move fits into a larger thematic push by Redmond.

  • Acquisitions: Developer-API company Twilio is doubling down on the marketing world with a new buy as Twitter buys Sphere, a group chat application. The founder of Sphere is a name you should recall if you were watching tech news during the Marissa Mayer-Yahoo era.

  • Shopify + Spotify = Spopify: Spotify is teaming up with Shopify, with the latter company helping artists sell merch on the music service. This is good. But what would be better would be to allow users to pay more and target a chunk of their payment stream to artists of their choosing. That would revolutionize smaller genres and make Spotify a place that was more welcoming to less well-known artists.

  • And from the "this wasn’t already a rule?" world, the U.S. government is banning the sale of hacking tools to China and Russia.

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

If you have a software consultant that you think other startup founders should know about, fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Consultant: OpenCubicles

Recommended by: Anonymous

Testimonial: “The OpenCubicles team helped us improve our infrastructure utilization, response time and other aspects critical to e-commerce success. We were able to rationalize cloud infrastructure costs due to thorough analysis and optimization. They helped us automate many aspects of operations. We would recommend to those looking for reliable technology services, especially e-commerce development.”

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest stock rockets after report says company has held merger talks with PayPal

    Shares of Pinterest Inc. are up 11% in midday trading Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that PayPal Holdings Inc. has

  • PayPal in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources

    PayPal Holdings Inc has offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more financial technology and social media tie-ups in e-ecommerce. It would be the biggest acquisition of a social media company, surpassing Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. The deal talks come as internet shoppers increasingly buy items they see on social media, often following "influencers" on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

  • PayPal in $45 bln bid for Pinterest -sources

    PayPal has made an offer to buy digital pinboard company Pinterest for $45 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. Such a deal could signal more tie-ups in the future between financial technology and social media companies, in order to capture swaths of the e-commerce market. The potential deal comes as shoppers increasingly buy items they see on social media, often following "influencers" on Instagram and TikTok. Buying Pinterest - the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform - would allow PayPal to capture more of that e-commerce growth and diversify its income though advertising revenue. One of the sources said PayPal – which did well during the health crisis as more people shopped from home - has offered $70 per share, mostly in stock, for the online scrapbook… Adding that PayPal hopes to announce a deal by the time it reports quarterly earnings on Nov. 8.PayPal and Pinterest did not respond to requests for comment. PayPal's shares fell over 4% on the news, while Pinterest rose more than 14%.

  • PayPal might buy Pinterest

    PayPal is reportedly in late-stage talks to acquire Pinterest.

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • PayPal’s $45 Billion Pinterest Deal: What You Need to Know About Your Money

    PayPal could be looking at acquiring Pinterest, Bloomberg reported today. Following the news, the company's stock was halted twice, before gaining 11% as of late morning. PayPal, meanwhile, dipped...

  • Meet NW Arkansas' crochet-wearing, dancing TikTok family

    Screenshots from Emily Beaver's TikTok, which features her and her parents dancing in her crochet tops.For those out of the TikTok loop, we must alert you to Fayetteville's very own TikTok sensation: Emily Beaver, 27, and her parents, Jeff and Amy Beaver. For starters, check out this TikTok with over 19 million views of the family twerking — wearing Emily's crocheted tops.State of play: Emily started crocheting six years ago, but she tells Axios she never imagined her business would boom after h

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock