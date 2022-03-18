U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,833.54
    +994.12 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Daily Crunch: Porsche announces plans to build a global network of EV charging stations

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Friday, March 18, 2022! Another week is behind us, which means that it’s time to sit back and read the last tranche of startup and technology news. For those of you building, we just announced that Sequoia's Jess Lee is coming to Early Stage to chat about landing your first investor, and we’ll have a bevy of VCs at our mobility-themed event that should rock, and, since we’re talking moving about, roll. – Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Yandex looks to divest media assets: Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, isolation of the Russian economy is impacting companies large and small. Yandex, best known as an internet company from the country, is having its own issues. Following TechCrunch reporting that Yandex was looking to divest certain assets, it appears that Yandex News is among those under the hammer.

  • Russia threatens YouTube: While most of our attention has been focused on the response of technology companies to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, we’re seeing motion from the other direction as well. In this case, the Russian government has beef with YouTube over some ads that are being run on its service. Russia says that YouTube is acting like a terrorist, which is a bit rich.

  • How to get a rich startup valuation: While it is clear that the overall market for startup fundraising is changing, there are companies in the market still landing nine-figure rounds at prices that feel nearly like leftovers from 2021. Webflow is one such company. But there’s some sense to its valuation, as we explain.

Startups and VC

Why aren’t startups and VCs attacking the menopause market? That’s what our own Connie Loizos wants to know. She rightly points out that with more and more work being done on fertility, there’s a huge market gap left over for folks leaving their childbearing years. And as the world ages, the market is only getting bigger and bigger.

  • From advice to e-commerce: With $12 million in new capital, The Expert is expanding its product remit from one-on-one advice sessions with interior designers to selling stuff. Given that the platform’s guides, well, recommend stuff, why not sell it as well? This isn’t a pivot, but an extension, I suppose.

  • Used cars are big business: If you have paid any attention to inflation data, you are well aware that used cars are expensive as heck today. That means they are worth more than ever, and that selling them is likely a pretty good business. That in hand, it’s not a huge surprise that we are seeing consolidation in the tech market for selling pre-owned vehicles. In today’s case, Shift is buying “some of competitor Fair Technologies’ technology,” which will allow the company to list lots of third-party cars on its own marketplace.

  • Hence raises $1.8M: Based in both Rwanda and the U.K., Hence Technologies has a neat goal. It wants to use AI – intelligent computing, maybe? – to help match customers with what we described as “external legal service providers.” Obviously, the law is no small market, and finding legal help more thicket than amble in the park. The company has raised $2.6 million now in total.

  • Connecting freelance designers in Africa: That’s what Meaningful Gigs is working on, essentially hoping to take the present-day global gig economy and make it a bit more tailored by focus and geography. The company just closed $6 million and wants to scale the supply side of its marketplace. There are other companies doing similar work that TechCrunch has covered, taking gig work and narrowing its lens somewhat. Perhaps our new remote reality will prove an accelerant the world-around for gig labor?

  • Another one-click checkout solution: Snark aside, people buy stuff online. And it mostly sucks. And many companies are building to make the process of buying stuff better. By making it faster. Like taking a single click. Cool? Cool. Sleek is the latest to throw its hat in the ring, and TechCrunch took a look. Building in a crowded market is no sin, but at some point let’s hope this issue gets solved so that we can talk about something else.

When should an early-stage startup hire a full-time lawyer?

A clock face hat displays equations instead of numerals on white background.
A clock face hat displays equations instead of numerals on white background.

Image Credits: malerapaso (opens in a new window) / Getty Images (Image has been modified)

Every company eventually needs legal advice, but when a few hours of a lawyer's time costs almost as much as a shiny new laptop, most startups delay dealing with lawyers until it's absolutely necessary.

Kristen Corpio, founder of CORPlaw, says it’s best to consider hiring in-house counsel when “it hurts a bit — when you start to feel stretched thin — rather than too early in your business’ lifecycle.”

“Unlike with some other roles that may need filling, you can find highly competent outside lawyers to bridge the gap as you grow into needing full-time support,” she writes.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

When should an early-stage startup hire a full-time lawyer?

Big Tech Inc.

  • Porsche to make an electric 718: Without getting bogged down into details, Porsche makes a number of cars. Some are rear-engined, like the 911, and some are mid-engined, like the Porsche 982 (the Boxster, Cayman lineup). The German car company is going to turn the mid-engined car electric by 2025. Which is good, because if it put all the batteries in the boot it would probably just tip up.

  • And speaking of Porsche: The company is going build out its own network of electric charging points. Which is nice and all, but I’d prefer something of a consortium from many automakers to just get more points out there -- and fast.

And because I have a plane to catch: Australia is annoyed at Meta over scam ads it says the social company didn’t do enough to address, and satellite networks are not immune from hacking.

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Bumped Higher Today

    The shares of biotech Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) ended the week on a high note, rising a bit over 1% on Friday. The catalyst was some encouraging clinical news from a subsidiary. The drug also demonstrated a "very clean safety profile," Sorrento said, with no identified safety risks or serious adverse events.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again this week when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares closed above $500,000. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth whil

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    Remember how, earlier this week, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock tanked when its archrival in space tourism, Blue Origin, announced that comedian Pete Davidson had agreed to fly on its upcoming fourth commercial spaceflight next week? As Blue Origin tweeted last night, because of a change in flight schedule, its New Shepard space rocket will launch not on March 23 as planned, but on March 29 instead. Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett is buying this oil stock

    It makes perfect sense that Warren Buffett is aggressively buying this oil stock, says one energy strategist.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • Why StoneCo stock is skyrocketing today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why StoneCo stock is popping today despite missing earnings estimates.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Moved Even Higher Today

    After falling early in Thursday's trading session, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) pulled out of a deep dive to finish the day up by 1.1%. What was it that weighed on Nvidia initially in Thursday trading, and why is it recovering so strongly Friday? The answer is the M1 Ultra -- Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new superchip.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working On Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • The Warren Buffett phrase that defines the market right now: Adam Dell

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old Oracle of Investing, has seen just about every type of market. Buffett has a phrase that captures exactly what the market is experiencing right now, says venture capitalist Adam Dell.

  • Tesla Clears a Big Obstacle for the Model 3 and Model Y

    Tesla's bad week is ending on a positive note. Earlier this week, Tesla announced price increases across its entire range of vehicles. Inflation is driving up the price of its entire fleet, but the price of the Model 3 may be the most concerning for Tesla as that base model is supposed to be the affordable one.

  • Should You Buy Fractional Shares of Amazon Before the Stock Split?

    There's no reason to be intimidated by the company's four-figure share price when you have access to fractional shares.

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • GameStop rises after earnings miss, Didi leads Chinese tech stock gains, Nvidia stock soars

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers

  • Sorrento's Pain Company Reveals Final Results For SP-102 Data For Sciatica Pain Management

    Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) subsidiary Scilex Holding Company has announced final results from its SP-102 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program. SP-102 (Semdexa) has received Fast Track status from the FDA. The C.L.E.A.R. Trial investigated the safety and analgesic effects of single and repeat transforaminal injections of SP-102 compared to placebo (saline injection). The trial enrolled 401 low back pain subjects with unilateral intervertebral disc herniation in the lumbar spin

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Mullen Automotive stock rallies 20%

    Mullen Automotive Inc. shares rose more than 20% on Friday, bringing weekly gains to more than 100%, after the southern California electric-vehicle startup was featured in a couple of news outlets this week. Mullen hopes to have its Mullen Five, an electric crossover, for sale this year and has said it has a made "progress" on solid-state battery technology. The company did not immediately return a request for comment on stock action and its latest plans. Year-to-date, Mullen shares are down 47%