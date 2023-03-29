U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.84
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.20
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6510
    -0.0940 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,412.32
    +1,183.26 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Daily Crunch: After raising $3M seed, global fintech platform Payday plans to secure licensing in Canada, UK

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·4 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello, and welcome to Wednesday Crunch!

On everyone’s mind today is the power of AI and whether we’re all doomed. Connie reports that 1,100+ notable signatories just signed an open letter asking “all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months.” Meanwhile, Amanda explores how everything is "Goncharov" as the meme-makers are going mainstream with a huge assist from AI tech.

Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Future of work is borderless: Payday, now flush with $3 million in new capital, plans to expand its Africa-based operations to Canada and the United Kingdom, Tage writes. The company provides a way for those working remotely to receive payments in their currency of choice.

  • “Alexa, call Grandma”: A new Amazon capability brings T-Mobile customers into the fold for making and receiving calls via an Alexa-enabled device, Ivan reports.

  • In-suring new funds: India-based insurtech company Acko, which is already backed by Amazon, is in talks for $120 million in new funding. Manish has more.

Startups and VC

With a drier than normal investment scene, founders are looking for more effective ways to reach the right VCs. Thousands of founders have applied to land capital through a common app, Natasha M reports. The platform they’ve been using is Seed Checks. Founders are invited to apply using a one-minute form that asks for a deck, memo and region. The app is then blasted to 16 investors.

Autio, a location-based audio entertainment app co-founded by actor Kevin Costner and formerly known as HearHere, has raised $5.9 million. The funding round was led by iHeartMedia, Aisha reports. Autio uses GPS to narrate stories of landmarks, cities and towns nearby with the aim of fostering deep connections and understandings of the places users are traveling through.

And we have five more for you:

Ask Sophie: What to do if selected/not selected in H-1B lottery?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

After three tries, I was finally selected this year in the H-1B lottery! What do we do next?

— Wondering Winner

Dear Sophie,

I’m on STEM OPT. My employer put me in this year’s H-1B lottery for the third time, but I wasn’t selected again! What do I do?

— Lottery Loser

Ask Sophie: What to do if selected/not selected in H-1B lottery?

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Lots of Google-related news today, so let’s summarize, shall we? The TechCrunch audience was particularly enamored with Aisha’s story about a new feature on extreme heat alerts. Why? Perhaps it’s because our weather is not cooperating with the current month. Meanwhile, Frederic reports on Google Cloud launching AlloyDB OmniIvan has your look at Google’s new ad transparency center; Manish reports on an Android antitrust case in IndiaAisha writes about new Google Search features; and Lorenzo and Carly round it out with a story on hackers using spyware to target users in the UAE.

And with that, we hope you have a Google day!

Now here’s five more for you:

Recommended Stories

  • Paramount stock jumps on Bank of America upgrade citing 'significant buyer interest'

    Paramount has long been rumored as a potential acquisition target due to its small size relative to competitors.

  • LA luxury real estate agents rush to offload properties before 'mansion tax' hits

    The clock is ticking for those who own homes in Los Angeles that they are trying to sell for more than $5 million. The city's "mansion tax" takes effect April 1.

  • UK To Deeply Scrutinize Broadcom-Vmware Deal

    On March 29, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority referred to the anticipated takeover of Vmware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) by Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) for an in-depth investigation for concerns over the substantial lessening of competition within the U.K. markets. The Phase 2 investigation has a statutory deadline of September 12, 2023. On March 22, 2023, Broadcom informed the CMA that it would not offer any undertakings to the CMA in the five days after it published its concerns. Last December

  • Warren Buffett once called Jay-Z ‘the guy to learn from’. Now the rapper is worth $2.5 billion—here’s how he made his money

    Jay-Z was crowned rap’s first billionaire in 2019.

  • Nvidia Is More Than AI Chips. The Stock Has Software Upside, Says Analyst.

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar increased his price target on Nvidia stock to $300 from $275 and reaffirmed his Overweight rating.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line hasn’t been a hot seller. Now she and Adidas are parting ways

    Sales of Ivy Park clothing have struggled at retail.

  • Ongoing supply shortages threaten U.S. infrastructure and war efforts

    Manufacturers of everything from pickup trucks to homes are still grappling with tight supplies of microchips and cement - shortages that could translate into delays and higher costs for federal efforts to arm Ukraine against Russian aggression and rebuild U.S. crumbling infrastructure and manufacturing. The supply chain woes that sent costs soaring and spurred shortages of everything from toilet paper to passenger cars are easing for retail-focused industries, but remain stubbornly persistent in important growth sectors like autos, machinery, defense and non-residential construction, experts said. "For sectors where demand is still strong, we are still seeing issues of materials shortages, and these problems will take additional time to resolve," said Jason Miller, associate professor of logistics at Michigan State University's business school.

  • Generative AI Tools Use Custom Data to Power More Business Functions

    Tapping industry-specific data in areas such as financial management or marketing provides an edge in a crowded AI market, analysts say.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Introduces ChatGPT-4-Powered Security Copilot

    Microsoft (MSFT) announces the release of Microsoft Security Copilot, a generative AI solution based on GPT-4 and its proprietary security models.

  • Startups Are Ditching Venture Capital: From Shark Tank to Equity Crowdfunding, Startups Are Raising Billions Outside of the Close-Knit Network

    Venture capital has been the center of controversy for years due to the general lack of accessibility. It’s often referred to as a closed group for the rich and wealthy, meaning most founders will never break in. Fortunately, startup funding is moving in the right direction with alternative funding methods like equity crowdfunding allowing investors to raise from their communities and shows like Shark Tank offering a diverse crowd of founders the chance to raise money and gain publicity for thei

  • Siri, You’re Fired!

    An AI developer wrote a simple script to replace the iconic Apple assistant with ChatGPT. The internet rejoiced.

  • Bandwidth (BAND) Unveils Advance Cloud Communication Solution

    Bandwidth (BAND) launched a next-generation AI-powered cloud communication solution to enable enterprises to optimize communications workflows and ensure better customer and employee experience.

  • King Charles III makes world debut as tour starts in Germany

    King Charles III arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for his first foreign trip as Britain’s monarch, hoping to improve the U.K.'s relations with the European Union and to show that he can win hearts and minds abroad, just as his mother did for seven decades. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was scheduled to welcome the royal couple with military honors at the German capital's historic Brandenburg Gate.

  • Microsoft Unveils OpenAI-Based Chat Tools for Fighting Cyberattacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., extending a frenzy of artificial intelligence software releases, is introducing new chat tools that can help cybersecurity teams ward off hacks and clean up after an attack.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe latest of

  • Google wins partial relief in Android antitrust case in India

    Google received some relief in the key market of India on Wednesday after a tribunal court set aside four of 10 directives, including the need to permit hosting of third-party app stores within Play Store and restricting uninstallation of pre-installed apps by users, in an antitrust case related to the abuse of company's dominant position in Android. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld the $161 million penalty levied on Google by the local watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI), saying the earlier verdict was "not in violation of the principles of natural justice," but offered the Android-maker some relief. India is Google’s largest market by users.

  • Microsoft's GitHub Lets Go Of India's Engineering Team, Affects Over 100 Jobs

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) developer platform GitHub laid off its entire engineering team in India virtually. Github has eliminated over 100 jobs in the South Asian market, TechCrunch reports citing familiar sources. GitHub notified the employees about the job cut on Tuesday. Also Read: Meta Prepares To Let 10K Employees Go, Flatten Organizational Structure, Cut Back On Non-Priority Projects Gergely Orosz, a former software engineer who runs a popular newsletter, Pragmatic Engineer, first twe

  • Microsoft introduces AI-powered cybersecurity assistant

    The tool, named 'Security Copilot', is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with tasks like summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard. The assistant will use Microsoft's security-specific model, which the company described as "a growing set of security-specific skills" that is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day. The launch comes amid a flurry of announcements from Microsoft to integrate the AI into its most popular offerings.

  • Harris out to reframe US views on Africa, foster partnership

    If U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has a favorite number on her trip to Africa, it's undoubtedly 19. For Harris, it's not a piece of trivia but the driving force behind the stepped-up U.S. outreach to African countries. Washington is racing to build partnerships on the oldest inhabited continent with the youngest population, a test that could reshape the economy in Africa and, by extension, the rest of the world.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.