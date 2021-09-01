U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,524.09
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.53
    -48.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,309.38
    +50.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.06
    +13.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -0.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0900
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,763.86
    +1,484.46 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.70
    +50.54 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Daily Crunch: Researchers claim Fortress S03 home security system can be remotely disabled

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for September 1, 2021. It’s a big day in TechCrunch history in that we’ve been shuffled to a new parent company. More on that in a moment. First, Disrupt attendees, you can now hit up CrunchMatch to meet other cool folks. See you there! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Hello, Apollo! TechCrunch is no longer part of Verizon Media Group, a somewhat forgotten subsidiary of the U.S. telco. Instead, we are now part of Yahoo, which is owned, in turn, by Apollo, a large investing company that is publicly traded. Cue the parade. Jokes aside, the long-announced deal has finally been completed. We’ll have more notes on our new overlords as soon as we meet them.

  • Inside Amplitude’s IPO filing: TechCrunch’s coverage of the accelerating IPO market continued today with notes on Amplitude’s product-analytics-focused debut. For more on Toast and Freshworks’ filings, head here or here. Oh, and Warby Parker here, if D2C is your jam.

  • Sticking to the big-dollar news today, Vista Equity is buying a majority stake in Drift. Based in Boston, Drift focuses on what it calls “conversational” sales tools. The two parties were being coy to a silly level by not disclosing the price paid for Drift, other than that the majority sale of the company values the former startup at more than $1 billion. Why Drift sold to Vista instead of going public is not clear, but we do feel cheated out of its S-1 filing.

Startups/VC

As we write to you today, the TechCrunch team is busy writing thousands of words about the second day of startup pitches from Y Combinator’s Demo Day. You can read about every startup that pitched yesterday.

Now, to today’s news. First, Berlin Brands, which buys and hopes to scale brands that sell on Amazon, is now worth north of $1 billion after raising a $700 million equity-and-debt round. There is apparently infinite capital available to finance the purchase of smaller e-commerce brands.

So much so that Forum Brands also announced new capital for the activity today. Its $100 million in debt financing may sound small compared to what Berlin Brands just secured, but it’s still nine figures of dry powder.

Twice each year, we turn our attention to Y Combinator's latest class of aspiring startups as they hold their public debuts.

For YC Summer 2021 Demo Day, the accelerator's fourth virtual gathering, Natasha Mascarenhas, Alex Wilhelm, Devin Coldewey, Lucas Matney and Greg Kumparak selected 14 favorites from the first day of one of the world's top pitch competitions.

Read their analysis, then come back later today for their rundown of Day Two.

Big Tech Inc.

Today’s Big Tech news is mostly focused on feature upgrades. Enjoy!

Community

Jonathan Metrick
Jonathan Metrick

Image Credits: Jonathan Metrick

Join Danny Crichton and Mary Ann Azevedo Tuesday, September 7, at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT on Twitter Spaces as they talk with Jonathan Metrick about fintech and growth marketing.

