U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,419.15
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.53
    +153.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.26
    +15.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.03
    +15.07 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    -0.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    +0.0080 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3968
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4140
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,194.35
    +86.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.12
    +4.76 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

Daily Crunch: Scarlett Johansson sues Disney, says streaming release of ‘Black Widow’ breaches contract

Alex Wilhelm
·7 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 29, 2021. Between the IPO cycle and earnings it has been quite the day. And Nikola’s founder was indicted on three counts of fraud. It’s busy! Let’s get into it! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3 (OK, four, but it’s about Scarlett Johansson)

  • Nikola founder indicted on fraud charges: From the you saw this coming files, former Nikola CEO and walking bottle of Mountain Dew Trevor Milton was indicted on three counts of fraud. Per the federal indictment unsealed by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan on Thursday, the former exec “engaged in a fraudulent scheme to deceive retail investors.” Not a great day for SPACs, frankly.

  • Microsoft may invest in hotel unicorn OYO: Here’s an odd one. Microsoft, the U.S. software giant, may invest in OYO, the India-based hotels startup that raised capital from SoftBank’s first Vision Fund. Why? Per our reporting, there may be some sort of cloud deal in the mix. Both parties are staying mum for now.

  • The Latin American startup market is hitting its stride: On the back of an epic boom in venture investment, founders in Latin America are finally getting their due, investors told TechCrunch. Between locally sourced capital, external funds and economies in the region that are increasingly digitally enabled, it’s a bullish time to build in the region.

  • Scarlett Johansson files suit over Disney+ ‘Black Widow’ release: The actress alleges Disney breached its agreement with her when it released the Marvel flick on streaming service Disney+ at the same time it landed in theaters. Johansson’s attorneys say Disney is “hiding behind COVID-19,” but with the delta variant being very much a problem, we must say we’d prefer to observe our Avengers films from our couches for the time being.

Startups/VC

  • Tenderly wants more dApps: Decentralized apps, or dApps, are a big category in the larger blockchain economy. And Tenderly, a startup that just raised $15.3 million, wants folks to build more of them. The company has built a “a developer platform for Ethereum devs to monitor and test the smart contracts that power their decentralized apps.”

  • Online grocery continues to attract capital: This time it’s Merqueo, which operates an on-demand service in Latin America. Between grocery delivery and so-called “instant” grocery startups, lots of capital is finding its way into the business of bringing food to folks’ houses. Merqueo just raised a $50 million Series C for its efforts.

  • La Haus raises $100M for its online real estate marketplace: La Haus is a Colombian startup, as is Merqueo. See, we told you that Latin America was busy! In this case, La Haus raised $50 million in equity capital and $50 million in debt. Per our reporting, the company saw “transactions conducted on its Mexico portal climb by nearly 10x in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the 2020 second quarter.” Not bad!

  • More money for mental health: Talkiatry announced earlier today that it has raised a $20 million Series A led by Left Lane Capital. The startup wants to make psychiatry services available through insurance providers and has partnered with a host of them. Anything to make mental health care easier and cheaper for consumers is good by us.

  • Hello Divorce raises $2M so your divorce won’t cost $2M: Getting divorced is about as much fun as putting broken glass in your shoe while taking a hike. At least that’s what our friends have told us. Hello Divorce wants to make the whole process better. Given that divorce is something that happens rather often to lots of folks, it certainly won’t lack for TAM.

  • Pangea raises $2M for its student labor marketplace: Hailing from Providence, Rhode Island, Pangea announced a seed round today. The company’s service connects digitally savvy college students with businesses looking for freelance talent. GMV is rising at the company, and now it has more capital in its accounts than ever. Let’s see how it grows the rest of the year.

  • Odoo sells $215M of its stock: Now worth over €2 billion, Odoo, an open-source business management software play, is the first unicorn out of Wallonia, a region in Belgium. The round was purely secondary, notably. The company provides most of its software for free, while charging for certain features.

  • Employee-success startup CultureAmp raises $100M: The startup, which was founded to let companies poll their workers, is now worth $150 million. You can think of it as management analytics, providing “turnover prediction and team goal tracking,” per our own reporting.

  • In case you were looking for something entirely different, we present a review of Nothing’s new earpods.

Livestream e-commerce: Why companies and brands need to tune in

This year, livestream viewers in China are projected to spend more than $60 billion on digital shopping experiences where they can interact with influencers in real time.

Promoting everything from cosmetics to food, social media stars use Taobao, TikTok and other platforms to tout products and answer live questions.

On Taobao's Single’s Day Global Shopping Festival in 2020, livestreams racked up $6 billion in sales, twice as much revenue as the year prior.

Sensing a trend, Western startups are getting in on the action, with companies like Whatnot and PopShop.Live raising rounds to build out their infrastructure. Looking forward, Alanna Gregory, senior global director at Afterpay, says she foresees four major trends:

  • Networks.

  • SaaS streaming tools.

  • Host discovery and outreach tools.

  • Host marketplaces and agencies.

"For brands, SaaS streaming tools will be the most impactful way to take advantage of livestream commerce trends," Gregory writes in an Extra Crunch guest post. "All of this will be incredibly transformative."

Livestream e-commerce: Why companies and brands need to tune in

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

We went a bit long on the startup side of things, so let’s be brief when it comes to Big Tech.

  • First up, Amazon’s FireTV Cube now supports Zoom. Everything should support Zoom. Zoom is good. So, it’s both unsurprising and welcome that Amazon is building out greater integration with the video chat provider.

  • Next, Facebook’s next product will be a collab with Ray-Ban to build smart glasses. How you feel about this bit of news will depend on what you think about Facebook, but as a former Google Glass fan I suppose I am willing to wait to make judgment.

  • PayPal has a super app in the wings, a service that will include messaging. Do we want this? I don’t know, but super apps -- mobile applications that encompass a wide range of services in a single package -- are big around the world, so why not here in U.S. as well?

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We’re reaching out to startup founders to tell us who they turn to when they want the most up-to-date growth marketing practices. Fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Marketer: Scott Graham

Recommended by: Heather Larrabee, CMO, FORM

Testimonial: “He was referred to us and blew our socks off from his initial analysis. He’s the rare growth adviser expert at strategy and execution. He’s a servant leader, a systems thinker, integrates with the team with empathy and curiosity like he’s an internal teammate, brings a wealth of cutting-edge knowledge, and a stable of incredible partners and resources. He runs with the best and the brightest, but he’s the first one on and the last one off for the day, putting in the time to make things great. He has an uncanny ability to communicate complex concepts and make them accessible for all audiences, and he’s been a foundational game changer for our business and many others.”

Recommended Stories

  • ScarJo Sues Disney for Breach of Contract – How Much Is the ‘Black Widow’ Star Worth?

    The Wall Street Journal reports that actress Scarlett Johansson, who cemented her status as a household name after joining the Marvel Universe as Black Widow, is suing Disney for an alleged breach of...

  • Zūm wins $150M from San Francisco schools to modernize and electrify student transport

    The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has awarded Zūm, a startup that wants to upgrade student transportation, a five-year $150 million contract to modernize its transport service throughout the district. Zūm, which already operates its rideshare-meets-bus service in Oakland, much of Southern California, Seattle, Chicago and Dallas, will be responsible for handling day-to-day operations, transporting 3,500 students across 150 school campuses starting this fall semester. The startup’s fleet of 206 buses, vans and cars is distributed based on specific use cases, placing students who live on busier routes on school buses and sending out cars and vans for others to increase efficiency.

  • They’re programmed to work hard and play hard

    Industrial robotics are big and heavy — and in some cases, legitimately dangerous. There’s huge opportunity for the right AI/software company to come along and help make the bulky systems intended for things like auto manufacturing easier to program and more versatile. Honestly, there’s probably enough room to support multiple companies in the category as robots become an increasingly essential part of how we do business.

  • Introducing the Open Cap Table Coalition

    On Tuesday, the Open Cap Table Coalition announced its launch through an inaugural Medium post. The goal of this project is to standardize startup capitalization table data as well as make it far more accessible, transparent and portable. For those unfamiliar with a cap table, it’s a list of who owns your company’s securities, which includes your company shares, options and more.

  • Barney Smith Travels Around the World for Underwater Double Exposures

    For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. “It’s something I would love to do more of, connecting film photographers from around the world”, says Barney Smith of the UK. Barney enjoys his photography more without the conveniences of a digital camera.

  • Robinhood's stock drops 8% in its first day's trading

    Robinhood recovered some in later trading, but closed the day worth $34.82 per share, off 8.37%, per Yahoo Finance. Given the hungry furor we've seen around many big-brand, consumer-facing tech companies in the last year, you might be surprised that Robinhood didn't close the day up 80%, or something similar. Robinhood made a big chunk of its IPO available to its own users.

  • U.S. charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Trevor Milton, the billionaire founder and former chief executive of Nikola Corp, was criminally charged on Thursday with defrauding investors by lying to them about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker. Milton, 39, pleaded not guilty at a hearing in Manhattan federal court to two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud over statements he made from November 2019 to September 2020 about Nikola's products and technology. Authorities said Milton relied on a public relations blitz of social media posts as well as TV and podcast interviews to drive up Nikola's stock price, become one of the world's 100 richest people and "elevate" his stature as an entrepreneur.

  • Amazon's Fire TV Cube works with Zoom, if you have a webcam

    Starting today, you can use a second-generation Fire TV Cube to take part in two-way Zoom calls.

  • IBM's AI can predict how Parkinson's disease may progress in individuals

    Researchers from IBM and Michael J. Fox Foundation say they’ve developed a program that can predict how the symptoms of a Parkinson’s disease patient will progress in terms of both timing and severity.

  • Nikola founder Trevor Milton indicted on three counts of fraud

    Trevor Milton, the fast-talking showman founder of Nikola and the electric truck startup's former CEO and executive chairman, has been charged with three counts of fraud. Milton "engaged in a fraudulent scheme to deceive retail investors" for his own personal benefit, according to the federal indictment unsealed by U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan on Thursday. Milton was charged with two counts of securities fraud and wire fraud by a federal grand jury.

  • Suni Lee Wins Gold, Makes Us Wonder If Gravity Actually Exists

    TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 25: Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on balance beam during Women’s Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Update: On Thursday, Suni Lee won a Gold medal in the Olympics individual all-around gymnastics event. Rebeca Andrade from Brazil went home with Silver, and Russia’s Angelina Melnikova took home Bronze. Lee’s win comes just days after S

  • NBA fans react to Adrian Wojnarowski spoiling draft picks hours ahead of time

    There won't be any suspense over the top three picks in Thursday's draft.

  • Lakers working on deal to acquire Wizards' Russell Westbrook

    The Lakers are trying to put together a new Big 3 by acquiring Wizards All-Star guard Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, KCP and Montrezl Harrell.

  • Robinhood Stock Stumbled In Its Debut. The Reddit Crowd Rejoiced.

    The rise of this past year’s retail investor movement led by users on Reddit forums such as WallStreetBets has been inextricably linked with (HOOD) and the proliferation of commission-free trading. WallStreetBets has attracted 10.7 million subscribers, with most joining this year. The group of retail investors has grown so large that data providers like Thinknum sell stats on stocks mentioned on Reddit to institutions looking to keep tabs on their movements.

  • Ark Quietly Cuts Exposure to One of Cathie Wood’s Hottest Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood may have been touting Roku Inc. as one of her top picks just two weeks ago, but her firm has been trimming its holdings in the video-streaming company all month.Ark Investment Management sold another 47,200 shares on Wednesday, bringing the total divestment since June 30 to about 520,000, according to Bloomberg calculations.At Wednesday’s closing price, it’s a stake worth a cool $243 million.Shares in the streaming service have rallied as much as 69% from this year’s l

  • Why Amazon shares fell after Q2 earnings results

    Daniel Newman, Futurum Research Principal Analyst joins Yahoo Finance to break down Amazon's Q2 earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 6.2% on Thursday, following the release of the digital payment giant's second-quarter results.  So what PayPal's net revenue jumped 19% year over year to $6.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Popped Today

    Shares of iron ore mining company and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) closed 5.5% higher on Thursday, buoyed by news that it has bought back from ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) all of its Series B Participating Redeemable Preferred Stock. Management described the buyback as "a no-brainer," saying it was "highly accretive" for Cleveland-Cliffs shareholders, in that it will concentrate profits among fewer shares outstanding, shrinking the company's diluted share count by 10% "on a pro forma basis." Now, because Cleveland-Cliffs just finished reporting second-quarter earnings last week, it will be another several months before shareholders see the benefit of this transaction in dollars and cents.

  • Nikola electric-truck prototypes were powered by hidden wall sockets, towed into position and rolled down hills, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors said the prototypes didn’t function and were Frankenstein monsters cobbled together from parts from other vehicles.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    There's little question that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the market's star performers in recent years. Over the past three years alone, Nvidia stock has more than tripled -- and that isn't just a recent phenomenon. The stock has grown so quickly in recent years, Nvidia felt compelled to split its shares.