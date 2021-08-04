Daily Crunch: Second-day trading surge launches Robinhood stock into meme territory

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 4, 2021. It’s been hectic: Robinhood’s stock lost its mind. Facebook made another chunk of the internet mad. And a new unicorn wants to go public? It’s been a great day for tech news.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Robinhood’s stock does insane things: Robinhood users were involved in the GameStop and AMC trading frenzies earlier this year. So perhaps it was inevitable that Robinhood’s own stock would get caught in a similar updraft. That’s what happened today, with shares of the newly public fintech company soaring far, far above its IPO price. So much for the Robinhood public offering being underwhelming!

Human Interest is now a unicorn, wants to go public: With a fresh $100 million round constructed of bricks of cash from both TPG and SoftBank, Human Interest’s SMB 401(k) service is now worth $1 billion. Per our own Mary Ann, it’s “targeting a traditional IPO sometime in 2023, with execs saying the target is to have ‘$200 million+ in run-rate revenue before going public.’” More of this sort of clear planning, please.

Neobanks’ improving economics could hint at future IPOs: Checking in on the recent financial performance of a few neobanks, TechCrunch discovers quite a lot to like in the numbers. There are some laggards, but the huge, global venture capital bet on the fintech banking model appears to be set to pay off.

Startups/VC

What Square’s acquisition of Afterpay means for startups

In his first column since returning to TechCrunch, reporter Ryan Lawler considered the potential ripples Square's purchase of Afterpay may send across the pond of buy now, pay later startups.

For commentary and perspective, he interviewed:

Dan Rosen, founder and general partner, Commerce Ventures

Jake Gibson, founding partner, Better Tomorrow Ventures

TX Zhuo, partner, Fika Ventures

Matthew Harris, partner, Bain Capital Ventures

The investors he spoke to agreed that deferring payments helps drive e-commerce, "but scale matters and long-term margins look slim for BNPL startups," reports Ryan.

Big Tech Inc.

Match Group to bring live audio and video to its dating apps: A sign of the times, perhaps? The company behind OkCupid, Tinder and other dating apps intends to build out their chat and video capabilities. Let’s be honest, this isn’t a bad idea given how many of us are still stuck at home.

Company that made crashing planes can’t get rocket into space: That’s the news from Boeing and its Starliner capsule. Apparently the aerospace company’s current efforts to put humans into space are really struggling. More space in the market, then, for SpaceX and Blue Origin? Perhaps.

GM earnings dinged by its old electric car; new electric cars not impacted: That’s the story on TechCrunch regarding GM’s Q2 2021 earnings. The Chevy Bolt recalls were expensive, but the company’s future EV tech appears to be unaffected by the issues. In numerical terms, GM had revenues of $34.2 billion in the quarter, earning it net income of $2.84 billion.

