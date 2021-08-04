U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,713.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,084.50
    +11.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.60
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.09
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5400
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,799.30
    +1,357.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.48
    +54.71 (+5.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Daily Crunch: Second-day trading surge launches Robinhood stock into meme territory

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 4, 2021. It’s been hectic: Robinhood’s stock lost its mind. Facebook made another chunk of the internet mad. And a new unicorn wants to go public? It’s been a great day for tech news.

But before we get on with it, we’re excited to announce that TechCrunch is launching another newsletter! This Week in Apps by Sarah Perez launches this Saturday morning, August 7, and is the place to go for all of your app news goodness. Be sure to sign up here. -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Robinhood’s stock does insane things: Robinhood users were involved in the GameStop and AMC trading frenzies earlier this year. So perhaps it was inevitable that Robinhood’s own stock would get caught in a similar updraft. That’s what happened today, with shares of the newly public fintech company soaring far, far above its IPO price. So much for the Robinhood public offering being underwhelming!

  • Human Interest is now a unicorn, wants to go public: With a fresh $100 million round constructed of bricks of cash from both TPG and SoftBank, Human Interest’s SMB 401(k) service is now worth $1 billion. Per our own Mary Ann, it’s “targeting a traditional IPO sometime in 2023, with execs saying the target is to have ‘$200 million+ in run-rate revenue before going public.’” More of this sort of clear planning, please.

  • Neobanks’ improving economics could hint at future IPOs: Checking in on the recent financial performance of a few neobanks, TechCrunch discovers quite a lot to like in the numbers. There are some laggards, but the huge, global venture capital bet on the fintech banking model appears to be set to pay off.

Startups/VC

  • Denver’s Reserve Trust reloads for business payments: It takes a bit of explaining, but moving money around the world is hard without a partner bank. Reserve Trust wants to help companies move their funds directly, sans banking partners. And it just raised $30.5 million to do so. The issues of accepting and moving money online are huge problem spaces, evidence of which you can see in this section of Daily Crunch most days, it feels.

  • ispace is going to the moon: Japanese space tech company ispace has raised a fresh $46 million Series C to help it undertake a number of lunar missions in the coming years. Three missions in three years, it turns out. The new capital is to support its second and third launches which should come -- take off? -- in 2023 and 2024.

  • FullStory raises $103M to make digital UIs suck less: By tracking where users click in confusion, anger or frustration, FullStory wants to help companies improve their various digital interfaces. If you hate how some apps are built (and who doesn’t), FullStory could be good news. The Atlanta-based company is now worth $1.8 billion.

  • More money to buy up e-commerce brands: The global push to raise capital, buy e-commerce brands and unify them under a single aegis is a huge area of venture capital investment. Today’s round is Suma Brands, which now has $150 million to execute acquisitions. The new capital is mostly debt, it turns out.

  • tabby raises $50M Series B for Middle Eastern BNPL work: We have a new buy now, pay later round for you today. This time it’s tabby, which is based in Dubai and has a focus on its local region. Global Founders Capital and STV led the funding round, which also included a host of other venture capital firms like Mubadala Investment Capital and Raed Ventures.

  • Work-Bench closes $100M new fund: New York-based Work-Bench has raised a new fund to invest in enterprise SaaS companies. In a world of megafunds and billion-dollar deals, the firm is staying smaller than it probably could have grown. (It also dropped some research on the New York tech scene that I’m chewing on.)

  • Rounding out our startup coverage, if you are a startup and want to learn more about the world of PR, we had a few comms pros on the Equity podcast this week. Tune in here.

What Square’s acquisition of Afterpay means for startups

In his first column since returning to TechCrunch, reporter Ryan Lawler considered the potential ripples Square's purchase of Afterpay may send across the pond of buy now, pay later startups.

For commentary and perspective, he interviewed:

  • Dan Rosen, founder and general partner, Commerce Ventures

  • Jake Gibson, founding partner, Better Tomorrow Ventures

  • TX Zhuo, partner, Fika Ventures

  • Matthew Harris, partner, Bain Capital Ventures

The investors he spoke to agreed that deferring payments helps drive e-commerce, "but scale matters and long-term margins look slim for BNPL startups," reports Ryan.

What Square’s acquisition of Afterpay means for startups

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing and more! If you’re a growth marketer, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

If you're curious about how these surveys are shaping our coverage, check out this guest column by Stewart Hillhouse, “Demand Curve: Tested tactics for growing newsletters.”

Demand Curve: Tested tactics for growing newsletters

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Bachelor’ Names Jodi Baskerville First Black Executive Producer in Franchise History (EXCLUSIVE)

    Back in March, amid escalating controversy surrounding former host Chris Harrison, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon committed to hiring an executive producer of color for “The Bachelor.” Now, Variety has exclusively learned that the franchise has named its first-ever Black executive producer. Jodi Baskerville, a veteran producer who has been with “The Bachelor” franchise for […]

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Here's Why Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 18.7% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company struck a deal to supply as many as 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the EU. Should Novavax's vaccine obtain regulatory approval, the European Commission (EC) will purchase up to 100 million doses. Novavax hopes to complete the rolling submission for its drug to the European Medicines Agency in the third quarter.

  • Israel demands 'diplomatic, economic and even military' retaliation against Iran's oil tanker attack

    Western allies must develop an urgent plan to retaliate against Iran following multiple reported attacks on oil tankers near Oman, according to a senior Israeli official who warned Tehran is reaching a major nuclear threshold.

  • ‘Robinhood is a good long-term strategy for investors to consider’: CFRA Head of ETF & Mutual Fund Research

    Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the record levels of ETF inflows in 2021, Robinhood’s impact on the ARK Innovation ETF, and outlook on tech ETFs.

  • Etsy Reported Solid Earnings. Why the Stock Is Taking a Nosedive.

    Etsy stock tumbled sharply, even though the artisanal crafts e-tailer posted earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, expect Fastly's revenue to grow 14.8% year over year to $85.7 million. Expectations imply a significant revenue growth deceleration from Fastly.

  • Here's Why eXp World Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    What happened Shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 36% in today's trading session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock surged after the real estate company posted its second-quarter earnings results.

  • Uber down after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Uber's earnings report.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.