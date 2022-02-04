U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    +0.2390 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,499.52
    +4,324.43 (+11.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

Daily Crunch: Shark Tank India host Ashneer Grover tries to get his BharatPe co-founder fired

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Friday, February 4, 2022! The TechCrunch team is getting pretty stoked for our 2022 slate of live and online events. Equity and Found are hosting live tapings – for which I can confirm that tech checks are underway – and we’ve got Early Stage coming in short order. It’s going to be, if I may, a party. – Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • The public cloud keeps winning: The Big Tech companies with public clouds did well in the recent earnings cycle. Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon, that’s to say. The latest data on the cloud market makes it plain why – cloud is big business, software-market equity repricings aside. (More on Google Cloud here, in case you want a dive into the numbers. Ron’s been all over the cloud beat.)

  • Insurtech venture funding soars as insurtech stocks sour: Last year was perhaps the best year ever for fundraising for insurtech startups. It was also a reckoning year for insurtech companies that went public in the last year or so. TechCrunch, in the first of a two-part series, digs into what’s going on and what good news can be found.

  • How to reform coding bootcamps: TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas has a great look at the world of teaching folks to code in rapid fashion. She told me earlier today that “edtech is always in search of a magic metric, one that encompasses outcomes, engagement and, heck, even fun. But in the world of coding bootcamps, which have been scrutinized over lack of efficacy, is it time to ditch the old way of tracking success?” Enjoy!

Startups/VC

  • The latest from France: Fintech upstart Numeral wants to update corporate banking by “using a modern application programming interface” that will allow its customers to connect “directly to bank servers to upload payment files and interact with outdated information systems.” In short, it’s turning discrete banking services into microservices. I dig it.

  • Been reading more French startup news in the last few quarters? Here’s why. Romain, Anna and others have done a great job keeping our eyes on the country.

  • Artisanal Ventures raises $62M: Looking to invest in the competitive B2B SaaS startup market, Artisanal Ventures’ first fund is “backed by more than 50 founders and senior executives,” which could provide it with some leverage for its portfolio companies inside major companies. Let’s see if that edge gets it into the right deals.

  • Another €30M for Marathon Venture Capital: Based in Athens, Marathon just stacked extra chips for its investing activities. The addition to its latest fund comes after the firm first raised €40 million for its second fund’s first close.

  • Drama at BharatPe: The Tiger-backed Indian fintech company is seeing turmoil in its leadership, with co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover asking its board “for the removal of chief executive Suhail Sameer” from the leadership group at the company. Throw in the tea from Better.com, Bolt and other firms, and 2022 is shaping up to be a year of tech drama. Why? A lot of companies raised a lot of money, and not all of them are going to manage to make it at those prices. So expect to see more of this, not less, as time rolls along.

  • And to close us off, if you want to know which funding rounds stood out to us this week, Equity has you covered. We also talked about cute robots!

How to organize and execute an effective hybrid sales kickoff event in 2022

Abstract vector illustration is showing a team using a diagram to visually organize information.
Abstract vector illustration is showing a team using a diagram to visually organize information.

Image Credits: DrAfter123 (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

One recent survey of sales and marketing professionals found that only half of respondents said they were likely to attend an event in H1 2022.

Traditionally, companies hold in-person sales kickoffs (SKOs) in January and February to brief sales teams about new products and devise strategies. Today, those convention centers and hotel ballrooms are dark and quiet.

Hybrid events won’t give teams a chance to bond over karaoke, but with a tight agenda and a compelling theme, you can create a virtual or hybrid SKO that people will actually want to attend.

If you lead a sales team, this post shares strategies for finding a theme that reflects your goals, as well as advice on scheduling and tips on ways to express your company culture.

Even if your team is spread across several time zones, there’s still time to grab a sandwich and network, and Zoom karaoke counts as team-building.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

How to organize and execute an effective hybrid sales kickoff event in 2022

Big Tech Inc.

  • Why is there no Spotify HiFi? The leading music streaming business in the world has yet to roll out a higher-priced, higher-quality tier to its service. Why? Licensing, it appears. Which is a somewhat strange answer. Spotify is part-owned by labels, and it has huge market clout. Why can’t it get this done?

  • Personal space comes to Meta: This is going to be an odd blurb, but roll with me. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is rolling out anti-harassment tools to Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues, its metaverse properties. So, if that applies to you, good news.

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing and more! If you’re a growth marketer, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

Recommended Stories

  • Harmful messaging offences added to online safety bill

    Sending genuinely harmful communications will become illegal if the bill becomes law.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Product

  • 14 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The S&P 500's sell-off in 2021 is getting uncomfortable for most. But look down just one layer, and you'll see more pain.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies...

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Ford stock dips on disappointing earnings, inflation squeezes Clorox margins

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock declining after lower-than-expected earnings and Clorox shares plummeting after the company said margins would take a hit due to inflation.

  • Peloton Draws Interest From Amazon, Other Suitors: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is attracting interest from potential suitors including Amazon.com Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the home fitness company surged as much as 43% in extended trading. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors—and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • The problem with Amazon stock, according to a technical strategist

    Irusha Peiris, O'Neil Global Advisors Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide technical analysis on tech stocks, Amazon shares, agriculture commodities, and the oil market.

  • How You Should Think About Enterprise's Big Acquisition

    Here's a look at Enterprise's acquisition and what it might mean for the future. In early January, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners agreed to acquire privately-held Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Navitas owns 1,750 miles of pipelines and cryogenic natural gas processing facilities that, upon completion of a major project in 2022, will have over 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.

  • Meta stock plunge is not a surprise given valuation compared to Berkshire Hathaway and others, asset manager says

    Principal & Portfolio Manager at Boyar Asset Management Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta stock dip, growth vs. value, Big Tech, and the 2022 for value stock.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Is Soaring 19% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were soaring 18.9% week to date from their closing price last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The boost came after Jim Cramer gave the stock a positive mention Monday morning. While the recommendation gave a 12% boost to the stock that day, the coffee shop chain gave back a few points the next day after Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported disappointing earnings. Dutch Bros actually lost more than its rival, dropping almost 4% compared to Starbucks' 1% drop.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Analyst on Wall Street

    Finding the right stock signals is a key to success in the market investment game – but knowing what signals to trust takes some learning. Finding the right signaler can shorten that learning curve – but how do you know who to trust? Follow the data. Every professional stock analyst on Wall Street holds a published record of stock reviews, predictions, and actual results and returns – and the more accurate those are, the better the analyst’s reputation. Right now, Quinn Bolton, of Needham, holds

  • GE's stock rises toward longest win streak in nearly 6 years

    Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Friday, to put them on track for the longest win streak in nearly six years. The industrial conglomerate's stock has gained 11.0% amid its current seven-day streak of gains, which was launched after the stock dropped 7.8% in two days following fourth-quarter results to close Jan. 26 at the lowest price since Feb. 1, 2021. Seven straight gains would be the longest such streak since the 10-session stretch that ended July 19, 2016. Since

  • Amazon Is Weighing a Bid for Peloton: Report

    Amazon has been speaking to advisors about potentially acquiring interactive-exercise firm Peloton, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Files for New Fund

    The Ark Venture Fund would invest in private companies and limit withdrawals. Its minimum investment: $1,000.

  • Bristol Myers Expects $10.5 Billion Shortfall This Year As Generics Loom

    Bristol Myers offered strong sales guidance Friday, and BMY stock rose despite looming competition for two of its biggest cancer drugs.

  • Snap earnings spark stock rally that’s so big, it’s making people nervous

    A 50% daily stock move is normally cause for celebration on Wall Street, but Snap Inc.'s big rally Friday has also been met by some skittishness.