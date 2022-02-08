U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.75
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,391.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,757.50
    +23.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.70
    +3.90 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.64
    +0.28 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4450
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,216.77
    +292.39 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.91
    -8.94 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,426.69
    +142.17 (+0.52%)
     

Daily Crunch: After slashing 2,800 jobs, Peloton taps former Spotify CFO to replace outgoing CEO

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Tuesday, February 8, 2022! Today we’re talking layoffs, blockchain infra, a called-off mega-deal, and chip-based national security. It’s a killer group of stories, bringing us around the world and from the earliest stages of startup activity to the top of governance.

A quick reminder before we begin that our podcasts Equity and Found are doing live tapings this year. Equity is up first this Thursday. All the cool kids will be there, so, be cool and come! – Alex

TechCrunch Top 3

  • Peloton CEO steps down, employees fired en masse: After reports broke that Peloton was halting production of its hardware due to falling demand, some sort of reshuffling of the home exercise company was on the horizon. How much damage was the question. As it turns out, the CEO is out, as are thousands of other employees. Call it the McKinsey tax, if you will.

  • What’s ahead for insurtech: Following our dive last week into the issues hitting some insurtech startups and continued venture interest in the category, TechCrunch took a look into which startups in the sector are set to thrive in today’s changing market.

  • All aboard the crypto infra boom: Backing individual crypto projects is good fun, as is buying up tokens in a new blockchain you believe in. Party on. But perhaps more interesting is the capital flowing into the infra companies atop which much is being built. Today Alchemy raised a huge grip of cash at a massive valuation – but it’s hardly alone in doing so.

And in case you missed it overnight, the Nvidia-ARM deal is kaput.

Startups/VC

Before we jump into news items involving one startup or another, let’s talk about Africa. It’s well-known by now that the continent is seeing rising venture capital totals. But we recently learned just now big a 2021 startups from Africa had. Billions of dollars were put to work, indicating that there’s still lots of room for startups to tackle big challenges around the world.

  • Fantastical v. Calendly: The explosive growth of meeting-booking service Calendly was bound to attract competition. An example of that fact is what Fantastical – a Flexibits product – is building with its new “Openings” feature. Expect to see more related competitors in time.

  • $50M for better chickens: Not all tech resides inside of computers. Some tech is inside of chickens, it turns out. Cooks Venture has created a better chicken type, which is more food-flexible and should taste better. Not all things that are good for the environment mean we have to enjoy life less; sometimes we can have our chicken and eat it, too.

  • Transit security is big business: Flush with a $50 million Series B, Shift5 is working to build transportation security. As our own Zack Whittacker notes, the company wants to protect “systems critical to transportation networks today,” which it appears is a lucrative niche, if the company’s latest venture round is any indication.

  • $100M for open source e-commerce tooling: Well, this one took me by surprise. Shopware just raised nine figures for its “open source tools [that] power online shopping experiences for some 100,000 mid-sized and larger brands.” Ingrid Lunden reports that the round is the company’s first outside funding. Open source is hot. E-commerce is hot. Their intersection point appears to be molten.

And to close, an op-ed arguing that news orgs “should participate actively in the conversation and development of web3 and metaverse as soon as possible with concrete ideas and solutions.” I am skeptical, but give the piece a read regardless.

After the acquisition: 3 startup executives share their exit experiences

Two Subway Exit Signs Pointing in Opposite Directions
Two Subway Exit Signs Pointing in Opposite Directions

Image Credits: Glasshouse Images (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Entrepreneurs who are fortunate enough to make it across the finish line of an exit often still find themselves running uphill: Reorganizations and layoffs create profound cultural shifts that few are prepared for.

Last month, enterprise reporter Ron Miller spoke to executives who’ve managed acquisitions to learn about how they oversee the process.

For balance, he also interviewed three executives who worked at the companies that were acquired:

  • Will Conway, CEO, Pathwire

  • Matthew Gonnering, former CEO, Widen

  • Nick Gaehde, president, Lexia Learning

The trio generally agreed that transparency is key for a smooth transition. Fundamental changes are inevitable, but a collaborative process can smooth out some of the bumps and potholes on the journey.

“Though they aren’t about to talk crap about their new overlords, you do get the sense that they landed in a pretty decent spot, all things considered,” writes Ron.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

After the acquisition: 3 startup executives share their exit experiences

Big Tech Inc.

And to close us out today in news terms, AmEx is getting into checking. Which, I mean, all right. It’s very 2018 neobank, but all good, you have to try new things at times, right?

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants you to recommend software consultants who have expertise in UI/UX, website development, mobile development and more! If you’re a software consultant, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

Recommended Stories

  • Employment Trends: Wage Hikes at These Jobs Are Outpacing Inflation, But There Aren’t Many

    The not-so-secret truth about recent wage hikes in the United States is that while they are impressive from a historical perspective, most have been outpaced by inflation, leaving many workers with a...

  • Scoop: Top NSC global health official to depart White House

    Beth Cameron, the National Security Council's senior director for global health security and biodefense, will be leaving her position this spring, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Cameron joined the Biden administration to help re-establish the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, which former Trump national security adviser John Bolton had folded into another office as part of an effort to streamline the NSC.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • GlobalFoundries revenue jumps to $6.6B, propelled by mobile device and automotive demand

    Sales have rebounded in a big way since GlobalFoundries began divesting parts of its business four years ago to refocus on higher-growth markets.

  • Tory Burch Just Added Tons of New Items to Its Sale Section (Including Best-Selling Leather Bags)

    You've spent a great deal of time picking out the most thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for your person, but now it's time to treat yourself....

  • Starbucks fires Memphis workers seeking unionization

    Starbucks has fired several Memphis employees involved in unionization efforts, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: Starbucks says the workers violated company policies. The union is accusing Starbucks of retaliating against them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges told the Times that the workers allowed at least one media representative inside the store after hours for an intervi

  • These 'stunning' Tory Burch boots are 55% off at Nordstrom — yes, seriously

    They're "stunning and extremely high quality."

  • Peloton still in ‘coveted position’ in connected fitness market, analyst says

    Kevin McCarthy,&nbsp;Senior Research Analyst at Neuberger Berman, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the interest Peloton has garnered from various companies, its CEO change, and Peloton's subscriber growth.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Scottsdale private jet charter company acquired by New York aviation firm

    New York-based private jet charter company Wheels Up Experience Inc. has expanded its footprint again with the acquisition of Alante Air Charter, which is based in Scottsdale.

  • Frontier CEO bullish despite headwinds on Spirit merger plans: 'Everyone wins'

    Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle is confident the Biden administration will see "everyone wins" with the proposed merger between Frontier and Spirit Airlines.

  • The Collapsed Nvidia Arm Deal Is a Warning Shot to Megacap Tech

    BP posts bumper profit and new round of buybacks, Frontier’s $6.6 billion deal for Spirit creates ultra-low-fare airline, mask mandates are ending in previous Covid-19 hot spots, and other news to start your day.

  • Why JetBlue Shares Are Up Today

    On Monday, two U.S. discount airlines announced plans to merge. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) surged by more than 5% in early trading on speculation that perhaps it could be the next acquisition target. The sector hit a milestone in that recovery on Monday, when discount carriers Frontier Holdings Group (NASDAQ: ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced plans to combine to create the nation's fifth-largest airline.

  • Amazon in Pact for Potential Stake in Sensor Maker Velodyne

    (Bloomberg) -- Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares more than doubled in late trading after Amazon.com Inc. acquired warrants that could lead to a stake in the auto-sensor maker.Velodyne agreed to issue to Amazon a warrant to acquire more than 39 million shares or almost 16% of the company, according to a filing; the warrant shares will vest over time as Amazon makes payments to Velodyne.It’s the latest example of Amazon seeking to invest in its business partners in order to benefit from upside associated

  • NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

    Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 10, 2022, it has completed its acquisition (the "Transaction") of an existing 0.135% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona (the "Royalty"), owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM). Nova has also been granted a Right of First Refusal in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the s

  • The Funded: San Jose lidar company Cepton's SPAC merger goes to a vote this week

    Cepton vote comes 10 days after Sunnyvale-based lidar business Quanergy Inc.'s merger was approved. This would be the eighth blank check merger of the past two years for a Bay Area lidar company.

  • Plano’s Tyler Technologies buys New York firm in first announcement of year after active 2021

    US eDirect has roughly 60 employees, provides technology for campground and outdoor recreation management.

  • Cerberus Sells Another $242 Million of Deutsche Bank Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management is selling 37% of its remaining stake in Deutsche Bank AG, about a month after putting a similarly large chunk of shares on the block.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackThe

  • AIMIA TO DIVEST ITS STAKE IN PLM LOYALTY PROGRAM FOR NET PROCEEDS OF UP TO $517 MILLION

    Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Aimia Holdings UK Limited and Aimia Holdings UK II Limited have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Binding LOI") with PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V ("PLM"), Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. and Aerovías de México, S.A. de C.V. (collectively, "Aeromexico") to divest the company's 48.9% equity stake in PLM, the owner and operator of Club Premier, the leading loyalty program in Mexico, and upon which PLM will

  • Take-Two Stock Falls. CEO Sees No ‘Significant Impact’ From Microsoft-Activision Merger.

    The videogame maker reported net bookings slightly below Wall Street estimates. CEO Strauss Zelnick says he doesn't expect a 'significant impact' from a Microsoft-Activision merger.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.