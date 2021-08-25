U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.50
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,342.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,347.00
    -17.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.90
    -5.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -0.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0440
    +0.0610 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,142.50
    +1,121.95 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.16
    +23.63 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.48
    +47.68 (+0.17%)
     

Daily Crunch: South Korea’s parliament delays final vote on 'anti-Google law'

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 25, 2021. If you wanted to know just how fast the technology news cycle is running today, look no further than our lead story. You’ll note that it is a complete reversion of the week’s previously most important news item! What a world! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • OnlyFans backtracks, will allow adult content: So much for all that. After igniting an online firestorm by announcing that it would end support and sale of most adult content, OnlyFans has changed course. Now it won’t block the material. For more on the topic, the Equity podcast crew has notes.

  • Warby Parker is going public: After a short summer lull, we could be gearing up for yet another IPO cycle. This time the lead-off hitter may be D2C eyewear purveyor Warby Parker. We’ve all heard of the company, so TechCrunch was excited to get into its numbers. Our take? It’s a very neat company, albeit one that has an interesting time defending its final private-market valuation.

  • Headspace + Ginger: News broke today that meditation service Headspace and mental-health-focused startup Ginger are merging to create Headspace Health. The combined entity will be worth $3 billion and have 800 employees. Headspace has long been in competition with Calm, another massive player in the meditation market.

Startups/VC

Before we dive into a number of thematic pairs of startup news, Kanye West. He’s out with a gadget called the “Stem Player,” which, per TechCrunch, is “designed to isolate stems — specific elements like vocals, bass, samples and drums” from musical tracks. It’s a somewhat neat idea. The fact that Kanye is doing it should provide it with a bit of a marketing boost.

From the fintech startup world today, we have two stories, both of which make us wonder just how much money can heavily populated fintech verticals absorb before investors get bored?

From the logistics realm this afternoon, two stories that may give you hope for a future in which having stuff brought to your house has a lower carbon footprint and, perhaps, a cheaper price point:

  • Alphabet’s drone delivery business scales: That’s the news from Down Under. Wing, Alphabet’s drone delivery company, has reached the 100,000-delivery mark, it recently announced. The service is currently live in Logan, Australia, where around 300,000 folks live. Alphabet, please bring this to Providence, Rhode Island.

  • And Coco has raised $36M for super-cute delivery robots: Somewhere in time there was a committee meeting that I missed at which it was decided that all delivery robots had to be cute. I don’t know why. Coco’s delivery robot is, however, adorable. And now very well funded thanks to capital from a Series A led by Sam Altman of Y Combinator fame.

Staying close to the logistics theme, here’s a pair of stories dealing with the world of digital commerce in Europe:

And to round us out, cybersecurity venture capital activity has reached new high, and cannabis-focused startup Jane just put together a $100 million round.

India’s path to SaaS leadership is clear, but challenges remain

By 2030, India’s SaaS industry is estimated to comprise 4%-6% of the global market and generate between $50 billion and $70 billion in yearly revenue, according to a SaaSBOOMi/McKinsey report.

“With the right approach, it won’t be long before the Indian SaaS community becomes a large-scale employer of talent, a significant contributor to India’s GDP and a creator of unmatched products,” says Manav Garg, CEO and founder of Eka Software Solutions.

In a guest post, he lays out several key growth drivers, which include “the largest concentration of developers in the world” and the fact that “SaaS is not a winner-take-all market.”

Even so, the region still faces challenges, since “growth requires a growth mindset.”

India’s path to SaaS leadership is clear, but challenges remain

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

  • The PC isn’t dead: So much for iPads taking over the world, new data from Canalys indicates. Per the data company, PC sales rose 17% from year-ago totals, while tablet sales went sideways. Perhaps having full-power machines is more popular than ever, as we all have more work to do than, well, ever? Regardless, the PC news is good for a host of big technology firms, including HP and Lenovo.

  • Hulu launching HDR viewing for some content: Better late than never, U.S. video streaming service Hulu started rolling out HDR content support on August 19, which “should be available to all users with HDR-compatible devices in the coming days,” TechCrunch reports. So far HDR playback only extends to certain, high-profile Hulu content.

  • South Korea delays proposed "anti-Google law": If passed, TechCrunch’s own Kate Park writes, “South Korea will be the first country to prohibit such global tech giants from imposing billing systems on in-app purchases.” Apple and Google, naturally, oppose the measure.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We’re reaching out to startup founders to tell us who they turn to when they want the most up-to-date growth marketing practices. Fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Marketer: One Net Inc.

Recommended by: The Good Ride

Testimonial: “Exceptional SEO expertise. My e-comm startup relies 100% on SEO traffic, and three years ago we were delisted from Google because we didn't understand about duple content. One Net fixed our site, and optimized it for Google, which allowed us to get back into the SERPs. Bottom line: They saved our business.”

Recommended Stories

  • Avalo uses machine learning to accelerate the adaptation of crops to climate change

    Climate change is affecting farming all over the world, and solutions are seldom simple. Avalo helps plants like these become a reality using AI-powered genome analysis that can reduce the time and money it takes to breed hardier plants for this hot century. Founded by two friends who thought they'd take a shot at a startup before committing to a life of academia, Avalo has a very direct value proposition, but it takes a bit of science to understand it.

  • South Korea to end its controversial gaming curfew

    South Korea is finally ending its controversial gaming curfew law.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Low P/E is Not the Reason for Excitement Yet

    After a furious run that saw Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reach over 30% gain year-to-date, the stock has retraced almost all of it, falling back to the important support at US$52.5. With a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock is now in the value investment territory.

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.

  • 3 Broken IPOs That Can Still Bounce Back in 2021

    More than half of the companies that hit the market with IPOs in 2021 -- 168 out of 318 -- are trading for less than their IPO prices. Could Vizio be the next Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU)? Vizio is becoming a household name in smart TVs, but that's a cutthroat market characterized by manufacturers that push their flat-screen high-def televisions at perpetually dropping prices.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Here's Why Cathie Wood Moved DraftKings Stock Today

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock jumped more than 5% Wednesday morning on word that famed technology investor Cathie Wood added shares of the online fantasy sports and gambling company yesterday. Wood bought over $60 million worth of DraftKings shares yesterday, based on the stock's closing price of $56.47 per share. Wood added over 1 million shares total to three of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.