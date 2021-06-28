U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,143.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,487.00
    -25.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,313.80
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.87
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0580 (-3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    +0.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6230
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,505.61
    -9.18 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.21
    +14.81 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.97
    -63.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Daily Crunch: SpaceX announces tentative plans to launch first orbital flight next month

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Monday, June 28. How much time did you spend on your phone this weekend? Too much? Not a lot? According to recent data on consumer app spending, you probably spent a pretty fair amount. Consumer spending on apps hit a new record in the first half of the year, though the pace of growth is slowing.

Before we begin, Extra Crunch is on sale this week. Check it out here and support The Good Ship TechCrunch. -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Surgical robots are big business: News broke today that U.K.-based surgical robotics startup CMR has put together a $600 million round led by SoftBank’s second Vision Fund and Ally Bridge Group. CMR is now worth $3 billion.

  • Etsy acquires Brazilian rival: Also out today was news that Etsy, the consumer crafts marketplace popular in the United States, purchased its Brazilian cognate for $217 million. The deal for Elo7 follows Etsy’s recent purchase of Depop. It appears that Etsy views at least a good portion of its growth through an inorganic lens.

  • SpaceX wants to send Starship to (near) space: SpaceX’s Starship is nearly going to space next month, the company reported. Yep, Starship, the thing you probably most remember for blowing up during trials, could be headed to orbit in July. Don’t think that we’re knocking SpaceX for having some failed trials. The company used to crash rocket stages in reentry all the time. Now it lands them on drone ships with regularity. In space tech, perhaps you have to blow up before you can properly take flight.

Startups/VC

To kick off today, we’re talking about Pittsburgh, a fascinating startup market that TechCrunch is visiting in short order:

Moving to our regular fare, here’s more from today’s digest of startup happenings:

3 data strategies for selling to developers

Many consumers are open to a slick sales pitch, but software developers generally know better.

Successful dev-focused marketing efforts steer these users toward free tools, but unless you know exactly what data to look for and how to measure it, your efforts will have limited impact.

Software companies hoping to connect with developers should treat end users like the "go-to-market side of the team," advises Sam Richard, senior director of growth at OpenView, which has invested in companies like Datadog, Expensify and Calendly.

For example: Instead of simply pulling analytics from your production database, what if your GTM team polled stakeholders who touch revenue about the data points they use to make decisions? If you assigned a product manager to address their needs, draft a roadmap and develop an MVP, how much could you learn?

"Don't overthink it," says Richard. "Selling to developers isn’t impossible — it’s just difficult."

3 data strategies for selling to developers

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

TechCrunch is building a shortlist of the top growth marketers in tech. We’d love to hear who you’ve worked with, so fill out the survey here! Here’s one of the many great recommendations we’ve received:

Name of marketer: Dipti Parmar

Name of recommender: Brody Dorland, co-founder, DivvyHQ

Recommendation: “She gave me an easy-to-implement plan to start with clear outcomes and timeline. She delivered it within one month and I was able to see the results in a couple of months. This encouraged me to hand over bigger parts of our content strategy and publishing to her.”

Recommended Stories

  • Square Enix's Mana Series Getting An Anime, New Console Game, And New Smartphone Release

    This weekend, Square Enix held a Mana livestream, which announced a slew of new stuff. Great news if you’re a Mana fan!

  • Two men buried $10,000 treasure in the Utah wilderness. Now hundreds are on the hunt

    At least one hiker has already been injured looking for the treasure, rescue officials said.

  • The Best Place to Watch a Rocket Launch in the U.S. Might Surprise You

    At this Florida campground, you can watch a rocket launch into the sky from your tent or cabin.

  • Nvidia Stock Rallies as Three Key Chip Makers Endorse Bid for Arm

    The proposed deal has attracted scrutiny given that Arm is a leading provider of microprocessor designs.

  • Etsy acquires Brazilian online marketplace Elo7 for $217 million

    The move comes just weeks after Etsy’s acquisition of Depop, a website for buying and selling second-hand clothing popular among Gen Z consumers. Like Depop and Reverb, a music marketplace purchased by Etsy in 2019, Elo7 will continue to be run by its existing leadership as an independent marketplace once the deal is finalized. “Elo7 is the ‘Etsy of Brazil,’ with a purpose and business model similar to our own,” Etsy’s chief executive, Josh Silverman, said in a news release.

  • Qad Inc. to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in all-cash deal valued at $2 billion

    Qad Inc. , a provider of cloud-based software for the supply chain, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo, in an all-cash deal with an equity value of $2 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Thoma Bravo will pay $87.50 per Qad share of Class A or Class B common stock. The stock closed Friday at $72.90 and was halted premarket for the news. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Once the deal closes, Qad will become a private company led by cur

  • Boost for Dixons Carphone with Vodafone deal

    Vodafone has thrown a lifeline to Dixons Carphone by agreeing an exclusive deal to sell its mobile plans across its 300 stores. The two companies will also collaborate on a new mobile offer being launched by Dixons Carphone later this year. The agreement will provide a fillip for the FTSE 250 retailer, which was rocked last year by EE and O2's decision to sever their contracts. Tensions between the mobile operators and Dixons Carphone intensified three years ago when the retailer's chief executi

  • UPDATE 1-Online payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger

    Payments provider Payoneer went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday after it closed a merger with a blank-check firm backed by fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen. Payoneer shares, trading under the “PAYO” ticker symbol, pared its early gains by midday trading session. The listing came four months after the New York-headquartered company announced its plan to merge with special-purpose acquisition company FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $3.3 billion.

  • Freeport to Acquire Yandera Copper Project

    Freeport Resources Inc. (TSXV: FRI) (FSE: 4XH) (OTCQB: FEERF) ("Freeport", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated effective June 25, 2021, with Carpo Resources Inc. ("Carpo"), and each of the shareholders of Carpo (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Carpo from the Vendors (the "Transaction").

  • Dorman To Acquire Dayton Parts For $338M

    Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) has agreed to acquire automotive parts manufacturer Dayton Parts LLC for $338 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021. With Dayton generating $168 million in net sales for the twelve months ended December 2020, Dorman expects Dayton’s acquisition will be immediately accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share. The acquisition would expand Dorman’s heavy-duty manufacturing and distribution platform. “Through the combined com

  • Brookfield Unit Signs $5 Billion Deal for TDR-Backed Modulaire

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. agreed to acquire Modulaire Group, the European designer of modular work spaces backed by TDR Capital for about $5 billion, in one of the largest private equity deals in Europe this year.Brookfield Business Partners LP, a listed arm of the $600 billion-plus Canadian investment firm, plans to fund the deal with about $1.6 billion of equity, it said in a statement Sunday. The unit itself will commit $500 million, with the balance to be fund

  • CI Financial Strikes Again, Buys $2.6 Billion Wealth Manager in Philly

    The acquisitive Canadian firm just signed its 19th U.S. deal in less than two years, snapping up Radnor Financial Advisors and boosting its U.S. assets under advisement to nearly $70 billion.

  • Discord acquires augmented reality startup Ubiquity6

    After raising tens of millions from investors and executing a pretty substantial pivot earlier this year, augmented reality startup Ubiquity6 and its team have been acquired by gaming chat app giant Discord. The ambitious AR startup had raised $37.5 million from a series of top investors including Benchmark, First Round, Kleiner Perkins and Google's Gradient Ventures who were betting on its vision of building a consumer-facing platform for hosting augmented reality content. Terms of the Discord acquisition weren't disclosed, though in recent months the startup seemed to abandon most of the products it had spent its first several years building, suggesting that Ubiquity6 had been having some issues finding wide audiences for its products.

  • Analyst Report: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

    Bayer is a German healthcare and agriculture conglomerate. Healthcare provides close to half of the company's sales and includes pharmaceutical drugs as well as vitamins. The company has a crop science business that includes seeds, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides, which was expanded through the acquisition of Monsanto.

  • Cosmos-Maya, Indian Animation Studio, Acquired by Financier NewQuest Capital (EXCLUSIVE)

    NewQuest Capital Partners has acquired majority ownership of Singapore and India-based animation studio Cosmos Maya. The company has been owned since 2018 by media and investment fund Emerald Media. The deal terms were not disclosed. Cosmos-Maya was founded some 25 years ago by Indian filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi. It produces high quality 2D […]

  • CAE receives regulatory approvals for acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' Military Training business

    (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced that it has received all the required regulatory approvals for the previously announced acquisition of L3Harris Technologies' Military Training business for US$1.05 billion subject to customary adjustments (the "Acquisition") and expects closing to be complete on July 2, 2021.

  • Burkle-Backed Sporting Goods Giant Signals Future of E-Commerce

    Signa Sports United (SSU) recently announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (a SPAC) and WiggleCRC Group (the second-largest online bike retailer). The combined company, tracking to do more than $1.6 billion in pro forma sales this year (fiscal 2021 ends in September), will become the largest […]

  • Telecoms executives call for overhaul of European regulation

    Top telecoms executives called for a total overhaul of Europe's regulatory framework on Monday, using the platform of the Mobile World Congress to amplify their demands for unified oversight across the 27-nation bloc. "The European regulatory framework is totally outdated," Telefonica CEO Jose-Maria Alvarez-Pallete told the opening keynote session of the industry's top annual gathering. Building 5G networks requires billions in funding and telecom operators are keen to tap the potential for growth in new businesses that next-generation technology is expected to provide.

  • Australia files WTO complaint against China over wine duties

    Australia has filed a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization over China's duties on bottled wine imports, the WTO confirmed on Monday. The dispute is the second that Canberra has launched at the global trade body against China amid growing tensions. The first, launched in December, is over China's barley import duties and is currently under consideration at the WTO.

  • A $27 Billion Pile of Debt Looms Over India’s New Bad Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A bad bank in India that’s expected to launch this month may help reduce one of the world’s worst bad-loan piles but market participants say it’s a long path ahead.The new institution, which is set to start operations by the end of June, is likely to handle stressed debt worth 2 trillion rupees ($27 billion) over time, according to a BloombergQuint report. That would be about a quarter of the nation’s non-performing debt load. By housing bad loans of many lenders under one roof, t