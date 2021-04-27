U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,812.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,965.00
    +12.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,295.20
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.05
    +0.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.30
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8480
    +0.1580 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,294.68
    +1,464.86 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.78
    +57.86 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,967.05
    -24.84 (-0.09%)
     

Daily Crunch: Spotify adds support for paid podcasts

Anthony Ha
·3 min read

Spotify launches paid podcast support, Amazon announces new tablets and we unveil the agenda for TC Sessions: Mobility. This is your Daily Crunch for April 27, 2021.

The big story: Spotify adds support for paid podcasts

As first announced in February, Spotify is now allowing podcasters to offer subscriber-only content, published through its Anchor podcasting software. Creators choose from three subscription tiers — $2.99, $4.99 or $7.99 per month.

This comes one week after Apple announced support for paid podcast subscriptions. But where Apple said it would take 30% of first-year subscriptions and 15% after that, Spotify says it will pass 100% of revenue on to podcasters for the first two years, only charging a 5% fee starting in 2023.

The tech giants

Amazon announces new Fire tablets and kids editions — The Fire HD 10 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with pricing starting at $150.

Tesla wants to make every home a distributed power plant — CEO Elon Musk said he wants to turn every home into a distributed power plant that would generate, store and even deliver energy back into the electricity grid, all using the company’s products.

Red Hat CEO looks to maintain double-digit growth in second year at helm — Red Hat CEO Paul Cormier runs the centerpiece of IBM’s transformation hopes.

Startups, funding and venture capital

Kids-focused fintech Greenlight raises $260M in a16z-led Series D, nearly doubles valuation to $2.3B — Since it launched its debit cards for kids in 2017, the company has set up accounts for more than 3 million parents and children.

Kry closes $312M Series D after use of its telehealth tools grows 100% yoy — During the pandemic, Kry quickly stepped in to offer a free service for doctors to conduct web-based consultations.

Banana Capital’s debut fund is for internet-first founders — You might know him for his viral tweets, but Turner Novak wasn’t always a master meme-maker.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

Internal rates of return in emerging US tech hubs are starting to overtake Silicon Valley — AngelList analyzed IRR for almost 2,500 deals dating back to 2013.

Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace and Hippo’s Assaf Wand discuss proptech’s biggest opportunities — The pair joined us to discuss questions like: How should proptech founders think about competition, strategic investment versus top-tier VC firms and how to build their board?

SaaS subscriptions may be short-serving your customers — Adam Riggs argues that software as a service may have become a bit too interchangeable with subscription models.

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Announcing the Agenda for TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 — Our guests will include Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang, Zoox co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson, Amy Jones Satrom of Nuro and famed investor Reid Hoffman.

Taking stock of the VC industry’s progress on diversity, equity and inclusion — A look at the VC Human Capital Survey from the National Venture Capital Association, Venture Forward and Deloitte.

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you'd like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 3pm Pacific, you can subscribe here.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify Retaliates With New Podcast Launch Following Apple's Recent Monetizing Move

    Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) launched a feature enabling podcaster to mark subscriber-only episodes, following Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) similar talent-attracting move, Bloomberg reports. Users would be entitled to 100% revenue retention over the next two years, with a 5% fee from 2023. The option will be initially available in the U.S., followed by the other countries in the upcoming months. Spotify also launched an open-access platform for sharing third-party podcast content. Spotify’s new ad marketplace, called the Spotify Audience Network, helped customers seek advertisers for their shows. Apple launched a subscription platform to provide creators with the tools required for podcast subscriptions at a monthly $19.99, Reuters reports. Spotify selected twelve independent podcasters for subscriber-only bonus content publishing in their existing podcast feeds and aimed to expand the program to more creators over the coming months. National Public Radio (NPR) will publish five ad-free shows for paid subscribers from May 4. Spotify invested over half a billion dollars in acquiring podcast networks Gimlet and Anchor and podcast ad company Megaphone. The new subscription tool was built using Anchor’s platform. Apple recently intensified the competition by allowing podcasters to charge for their programs on its app for a 30% fee in a bid to extract more revenue out of its services. Apple is also set to face a European Union antitrust complaint from Spotify over Apple’s biased App Store rules. Price action: SPOT shares traded lower by 1.18% at $294.5 on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArm Marks Data Center Foray, Intensifying Competition With Intel, AMD: ReutersAnalyst Estimate Record Google Revenue From Pandemic-Driven Online Spend: WSJ© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • At social media hearing, lawmakers circle algorithm-focused Section 230 reform

    Rather than a CEO-slamming sound bite free-for-all, Tuesday's big tech hearing on algorithms aimed for more of a listening session vibe — and in that sense it mostly succeeded. The hearing centered on testimony from the policy leads at Facebook, YouTube and Twitter rather than the chief executives of those companies for a change. In the hearing, lawmakers bemoaned social media echo chambers and the ways that the algorithms pumping content through platforms are capable of completely reshaping human behavior.

  • Wall Street Just Gave These 3 Stocks a Big Thumbs Up

    Wall Street analysts don't always get their stock picks right, but being able to call up company executives and industry contacts to get a sense of a business's direction at least provides them with educated insight. Below are three stocks that Wall Street issued strong buy alerts for, suggesting these are analysts' strongest convictions for the future. The 60,000-member Motley Fool CAPS platform aggregates the opinions of investors by asking them to assign ratings to each stock based on its perceived likelihood of outperforming the market, from one to five stars, with five being the best.

  • Broward Schools Chief Robert Runcie and district’s top lawyer will resign

    Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and the district’s top lawyer Barbara Myrick said Tuesday night they would resign following their respective statewide grand jury indictments earlier this month.

  • Why Amgen’s Earnings Disappointed

    It sold more products, but at lower prices. Announcing the results Tuesday, chief executive Robert Bradway said the Covid-19 pandemic hurt the quarter’s first two months, but expressed confidence in the full-year outlook. After closing Tuesday at $255 in a flat day for the stock market, shares of Amgen (ticker: AMGN) slid 4.4% after hours, to $244.

  • After somber tone in first 100 days, Biden plans to try to sell spending to U.S. public

    When he delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will take on a new role: salesman in chief. Through his first 100 days in office, Biden has often struck a somber tone as he spoke about the country's coronavirus deaths, mass shootings and millions out of work. With his Cabinet mostly in place and a flurry of executive orders and a massive COVID-19 relief bill signed, much of Biden's upcoming agenda is at the mercy of Congress.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Homebuilders’ Pain to Spell Record Earnings for Lumber Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- When Kris Taylor set out to build a lake house last October, he budgeted $40,000 for lumber. But a pandemic-fueled homebuilding frenzy that’s catapulted lumber prices into uncharted territory more than doubled his expected costs.Taylor ultimately moved forward, joining a chorus of homebuilders fanning the flames of lumber’s remarkable rally. Since June, lumber futures have more than tripled to a record $1,326 per 1,000 board feet.That’s expected to translate into record first-quarter earnings for wood suppliers, who begin reporting revenues this week. Some analysts expect second-quarter earnings will be even higher, with the number of U.S. single-family homes built in March jumping to the highest since 2006, and strong building applications indicating momentum for months to come.Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest lumber producer, soared to record highs this month, as did those of Weyerhaeuser Co. and Interfor Corp.“The market remains spectacular,” said Kevin Mason, managing director for ERA Forest Products Research. “Order files are extended well into May, inventories are exceedingly light, and there is no wave of incremental supply on the horizon.”Mason expects lumber prices will moderate in the coming months, as summer holidays and oppressive heat reduces work hours at job sites in the U.S. South. But prices should remain above historical averages well into 2022.“If 2020 was a mic-drop event, 2021 is setting up to be an even more impressive encore performance for the forest-product industry,” RBC Capital Markets said in an April recent report.Record-high lumber prices are expected to mean “very strong free cash flow” for companies like West Fraser, Canfor Corp., and Interfor, RBC said.For Taylor, an already “atrocious” lumber shopping experience was exacerbated by scant availability of oriented strand board, known as OSB, which is widely used as a plywood stand-in to make walls and floors. Instead, he had to buy more expensive wood panels.Low inventories of OSB and other common wood products aren’t likely to reverse soon as pandemic-related labor disruptions make it difficult to ramp up production, according to CIBC Equity Research in an April 23 note in an April 23 note. But record profitability may incentivize more capacity, easing prices in 2022, the bank wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • World’s Longest Short-Selling Ban Coming to an End in Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Starting next week, investors in South Korea will be able to short sell the nation’s biggest stocks as Seoul ends the world’s longest pandemic-imposed ban on the trading strategy. That’s much to the dismay of retail traders, who now dominate the local market.On May 3, Korea is set to partially lift the ban it imposed in March last year on the key hedge fund strategy. When it does, individual traders -- who have come to take up about three quarters of the market’s daily trading volumes amid the pandemic -- will find a once-insurmountable trading strategy a lot easier to carry out, thanks in part to an increased number of brokerages queuing up to lend them shares.Still, many of them say they would be at a disadvantage against larger institutional investors and would rather prefer that short-selling, which they believe would undercut their profits, be kept banned in the world’s best-performing major market of 2020.Hedge funds have much more “advanced information access, financial power, and trading techniques,” which means that even when allowed to sell short, retail investors don’t face a level playing field, said Jung Eui-jung, head of Korea Stockholders Alliance, a group of influential day traders.“Few countries are more hostile toward short-selling than South Korea, where many investors have been hurt by it,” he said, referring to massive declines seen in the past in many stocks when short-selling was permitted -- among them biotech firm Celltrion Inc.The group, which earlier this year launched a “bus” campaign to get its anti-short-selling message heard, is seeking “fairer” rules around the practice, among them that individual investors have access to the same high levels of margin loans as their institutional counterparts.READ: Short Sellers Under Siege Everywhere Have It Really Bad in KoreaSouth Korea, like many countries around the world, banned short-selling to tame markets hit by the pandemic early last year. That ban led to foreign investors fleeing but also saw retail investors stuck in Covid lockdowns and armed with cheap trading apps pick up the slack to drive Korea’s stock market.After having extended that temporary ban twice since then, the Asian nation is now the only major market to have stuck with its prohibition: Italy and France, for instance, only maintained the restriction for a few months while Indonesia, the last holdout besides Korea, said earlier this year that it will allow short-selling in some stocks.More PowerCome Monday, investors will be allowed to borrow shares on the benchmark Kospi 200 Index and the small-cap Kosdaq 150. This represents 22% of Kospi stocks, or 88% of Kospi’s market value. A decision on whether to allow short selling for other stocks is expected to be taken later.After going through a mandatory 1.5 hour short-selling training session, retail investors, dubbed “ants” for their herd-like behavior, will find it a lot easier to bet against hot stocks than before.That’s because they can now sell short up to 30 million won ($27,000) of stocks with that limit going up over time, and all 28 of the country’s top brokers will lend them stocks -- up to a maximum of 2.4 trillion worth of shares. Previously, just six brokerages offered retail investors short-selling privileges, and on offer was just a maximum of 20.5 billion won of stocks.The ban is set to be lifted at a time when stocks in South Korea have surged to record highs this month. The benchmark Kospi Index has climbed 12% so far this year, adding to its 31% surge in 2020. It was down 0.2% in early trading on Tuesday, while the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.3%.“Young stock traders who entered the markets last year haven’t experienced a market crash, so when short-selling resumes, markets could crash suddenly and they can get burnt,” said Jung of the Korea Stockholders Alliance.Electric-vehicle battery supplier SK Innovation Co., bulk shipping liner HMM Co., biopharma firm Medytox Inc., cosmetics company Amorepacific Corp. and Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. are among firms whose share prices are looking overvalued versus their peers, and could thus be a target for short sellers, Kim Min-gyu, a quant analyst at KB Securities Co., said in a report.Overall, investors appear less concerned about the impact on the broader market.The last two times short-selling was restored after a ban, Korea’s equity market corrected and volatility increased, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a report earlier this month. Still, stocks managed to regain that lost ground after about a month, they noted.The strategists retained their overweight stance on South Korean stocks, and said they expect foreign flows to pick up once short-selling resumes.“We all understand in the midst of Covid-19 extreme volatility, the need for temporary measures,” said Lyndon Chao, Hong Kong-based head of equities at ASIFMA, a regional financial industry association. “But Korea has put in place the longest short selling ban that we’ve seen.”“The market currently is at a record level, volatility has come down significantly back to pre-Covid levels, so the industry is encouraged to see the short-sell ban now being lifted,” he added.(Updates prices, adds Kospi’s move Tuesday in the 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rises With Demand Optimism Offsetting Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed by the most in nearly two weeks with the OPEC+ alliance and BP Plc pointing to signs of a robust demand recovery taking shape in parts of the world.Futures in New York jumped 1.7% on Tuesday. An OPEC+ committee decided this week to move forward with a planned gradual crude production increase, anticipating a strong demand rebound this year, even as coronavirus cases rise in countries such as India. The producer group decided to skip a Wednesday meeting and instead gather in early June.In the U.S., where a demand recovery is seen outpacing much of the world, President Joe Biden said that he intends to send new vaccines to India. Meanwhile, BP Plc Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said China’s oil demand is above pre-pandemic levels.The market is “in a position now where the optimism is there, but it appears to be heavily priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. The OPEC+ decision to “skip the ministerial meeting shows that the energy market is in pretty good shape right now. But if new risks emerge, we’ll see how sensitive the market is.”U.S. benchmark crude futures are up more than 6% so far this month amid signs of a consumption recovery in some parts of the world. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday that there is optimism in the global oil market and global mobility is increasing. Meanwhile, shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S raised its earnings guidance citing surging demand for its services, underscoring a boom in global trade.The uneven pace at which the world’s economies are emerging from their pandemic-driven slump has given rise to dislocations in crude flows. Canadian oil sellers have sent exports on rare voyages to the U.S. West Coast this month as the U.S. makes progress in its vaccine rollout. But at the same time, West African crude exports to Asia are poised to drop to their lowest since October as shipments to India slump.“You’re seeing incredibly strong demand in America and China,” said BP CEO Bernard Looney in a Bloomberg Television interview. “America is almost back to where it was. The vaccines are going to kick in now in Europe. Then of course the question is what happens in the rest of the world.”Prices pared some of its post-settlement gains after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report that domestic crude stockpiles rose by over 4.3 million barrels last week. If confirmed by the U.S. government’s weekly storage data on Wednesday, that would be the second straight weekly rise in crude supplies.Gains in U.S. benchmark crude futures on Tuesday outpaced those of its global counterpart. Brent’s underlying market structure softened, with the premium of the nearest contract narrowing against the following month. Meanwhile, the discount of WTI’s front-month contract to Brent’s was the smallest in more than a week.“The broad expectation in the market here is that North America is going to outperform much of the world, at least over the next quarter or so,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “That should see WTI perform somewhat better” on a relative basis to Brent.Optimism around a global recovery is being driven in part by a strong rebound in China -- although an oil spill outside Qingdao could threaten operations at the country’s biggest crude-receiving terminal. Meanwhile, South Korea’s economy recovered at a stronger pace than expected last quarter, as investment picked up with export growth.(A previous version of the story corrects the spelling of city name in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Eyes Steady Open After U.S. Tech Stocks Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a muted open Wednesday as investors consider a raft of earnings from U.S. technology heavyweights, a renewed rise in Treasury yields and jump in commodity prices.Futures were flat in Japan and rose in Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts edged up after the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped for the first time in three sessions amid declines in heavyweights such as Tesla Inc. Alphabet Inc. shares rallied in postmarket trade on stronger-than-expected quarterly sales. The S&P 500 Index closed little changed after swinging between gains and losses.Bonds weakened, with 10-year Treasury yields advancing back above 1.6% as the Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting. A market gauge of inflation expectations over the next decade hit an eight-year high. The dollar gained.Bond yields are rising again as markets await updates on government and central bank stimulus, with U.S. President Joe Biden set to address a joint session of Congress and the Fed delivering its policy statement Wednesday.The equity market reaction to a generally strong earnings season so far has been subdued, with investors setting a high bar for incentives to push up stock prices. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations.“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.Elsewhere, the Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day, with copper gaining on the prospects of a large U.S. infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond the near-term setbacks to demand from India’s Covid-19 surge.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up less than 0.1% at 7:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changedNasdaq 100 futures were up 0.1%, after the index fell 0.5%Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2%Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.3% earlierCurrenciesThe yen was steady at 108.74 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4817 per dollarThe euro was little changed at $1.2090The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.62%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude extended a rally to $63.03 a barrelGold was at $1,775.97 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aramco Weighs Sale of Stake in Natural Gas Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Aramco is considering the sale of a stake in its vast natural gas pipeline network to help free up cash and draw more international investors to Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the matter said.The state-owned energy producer is holding preliminary discussions on the potential move, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars for Dhahran-based Aramco depending how a transaction is structured, they said.The discussions are happening barely two weeks after the company announced that a consortium led by Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners LLC would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines.It’s unclear if the gas deal would be structured in a similar way. For the oil pipelines, investors will own a 49% stake in a new subsidiary that has leasing rights over the network. Aramco will retain ownership of the oil pipelines themselves and will likely continue to hold a majority stake in the subsidiary.Strategic ReviewGovernments in the Persian Gulf are increasingly using their energy companies to raise money and bolster their finances following last year’s coronavirus-triggered collapse in oil prices. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. raised more than $10 billion last June by selling leasing rights over its gas pipelines to investors including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Qatar Petroleum is planning to sell up to $10 billion of what would be its first dollar bonds.Aramco is also conducting a strategic review of its upstream business in a move that could see it introduce external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, Bloomberg News reported last week. Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has started selling stakes in non-core assets to help maintain the company’s $75 billion dividend, almost all of which goes to the Saudi government.Aramco’s Master Gas System is a network of pipelines connecting its production with processing sites throughout the kingdom. The infrastructure has a capacity of about 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, according to Aramco’s annual report.Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty Aramco will proceed with a transaction, the people said. Aramco, formally known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., declined to comment.The company reshuffled its senior management last year and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization,” which will “assess existing assets” and boost access to growth markets. It is headed by Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi, who reports to Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.Saudi Arabia has the eighth-largest gas reserves globally and the largest in the Arab world after Qatar, according to BP Plc. They had mostly been overlooked by the kingdom as it instead focused on its huge oil deposits. In recent years, the government has sought to increase gas production -- which reached a record level in 2020 -- to diversify the economy and transition to cleaner fuels for local power plants.(Updates with context on deal.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC Profits Rise as U.K. Outlook Spurs Credit Loss Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc posted its best quarter since the pandemic began as an improving economic outlook drove optimism about the ability of borrowers to repay loans and its strategic reset to Asia remained on track.First-quarter profit more than doubled as a net $435 million worth of loan loss reserves were released, spurred by the rollout of vaccination programs in markets like the U.K. Europe’s largest bank said its increasing focus on servicing wealthy Asians had also got off to a strong start.Adjusted pretax profits of $6.4 billion for the three months to the end of March comfortably beat analysts’ forecasts. The firm’s investment bank joined rivals in benefiting from active markets, as a 55% surge in equity trading helped lift the division’s revenue.“The economic outlook has improved, although uncertainties remain,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “We carry good momentum into the second quarter.”Easing credit losses helped it turn around its U.K. business and it also posted a profit in the U.S. even as it embarks on shifting billions of dollars to Asia. Weighed down by low interest rates, HSBC is seeking out more fee-based income, targeting to become a leader in wealth management in an increasingly affluent Asia.HSBC’s shares were up 1.5% at 10:23 a.m. in London. Shares rose as much as 2.99% in Hong Kong trading.Asia continued to be its biggest profit center, but earnings there were relatively unchanged from a year earlier. It saw jumps in profit at all of its major divisions.The bank has unveiled one of the most radical responses to the pandemic that emerged early last year, with plans to cut its workforce by about 35,000 to drive down costs. Even so, expenses rose in the period, driven higher by restructuring charges and performance-related pay.Credit ReversalWith the virus starting to be contained in major markets, HSBC was boosted by the reversal in credit losses. In 2021, such losses are now seen below the medium-term range of 30 basis points to 40 basis points of average loans it indicated at its latest annual results, the lender said.HSBC pointed to a markedly improved outlook on the U.K. as the largest single factor in the write backs of bad debt charges. Speaking on a call with reporters, Quinn highlighted the success of the British vaccination rollout in boosting the economy. “That has created the foundation stone for a strong economic recovery,” he said.However, Quinn said the bank was watching closely developments in India, which has seen an upsurge in infections. “We have to see how the pandemic develops in India, and we are watching very closely,” he said.The bank said that it’s continuing negotiations on a potential sale of its retail operations in France. In the U.S., it’s exploring “both organic and inorganic options for our retail banking franchise,” according to the bank.While attention has focused on the businesses HSBC is attempting to sell, Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said the bank was actively looking at possible acquisitions, mainly focused on its Asian wealth business, which is at the heart of its strategic repositioning. Asked about Citigroup Inc’s sales of parts of its Asian business, Stevenson said “very few of them” would be a good fit for HSBC. “We are looking at other options in the region, predominantly in the wealth space,” Stevenson said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Dual HubsAs part of its pivot to Asia, HSBC confirmed this month that three of its top executives would relocate to Hong Kong, meaning that most of the bank will be run from the region on a day-to-day basis. ”We will increasingly run the bank as a dual-hub model across Hong Kong and London,” said Stevenson. “Shifting more capability to Asia is a clear strategic priority.”Quinn said the bank had transferred a number of sector specialists and product specialists into Asia.The overhaul has met local resistance. Some senior executives in Greater China worry their push into the world’s second-largest economy could be slowed by added bureaucracy and blurred reporting lines, Bloomberg News has reported. Stevenson denied the clash on Tuesday, saying the region is very supportive of the move.HSBC has also spent the past year adapting its working practices as a result of the pandemic. Quinn said this month that he would turn the entire executive floor of the London HQ into meeting rooms, and the bank eventually aims to cut its office space by about 40%. It revealed on Tuesday that it aims to cut its global office footprint by about 20% this year.Quinn said on the call with journalists that the bank’s London offices were likely to face a deeper cull than its sites in Hong Kong. However, the HSBC boss said that the U.K. remained a good place for the bank to be headquartered and that were no plans to revisit the company’s domicile arrangements.The bank is also cutting back on business travel. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Stevenson said staff would take fewer longer trips.“From a budgeting perspective, we have baked in a travel budget that is half as much as it was previously.”(Updates with details of media call in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC to sell up to 43 million fresh shares, but calls off plans to seek approval for 500 million more

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares dipped in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the theater chain disclosed plans to sell millions of fresh shares while revealing early returns from reopened theaters, but said it would not ask shareholders to approve the potential sale of 500 million additional shares.

  • The Art of the Prank: How a Hacker Tried to Fake the World’s Most Expensive NFT

    Someone is trying to prove that despite all the media frenzy about NFTs, they’re not as unique or secure as people think.

  • Will the IRS Come After Your Bitcoin Soon?

    If you made money off your bitcoin trades, the IRS will probably want to tax your cryptocurrency gains.

  • A couple begged Ford to buy back their defective Fiesta. Years later, the company is paying them $49K.

    Ford pays a couple $49,228 for a defective 2014 Fiesta years after they wanted a buyback. It's one of many settlements over faulty transmissions.