U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.75
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,688.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,936.25
    -33.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,713.30
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.30
    -0.41 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6140
    -0.3340 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,777.71
    -1,396.46 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.21
    -50.48 (-6.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,724.20
    -489.44 (-1.87%)
     

Daily Crunch: Terraform Labs CEO goes public with strategy to re-peg sliding UST stablecoin

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

It’s Wednesday, May 11, aka the start of GooglePalooza, which the company insists on referring to as the far less entertaining “Google I/O 2022.” Our “GoogleCrunch team” has prepared a bevy of stories on Google’s hardware and software lineup, including Pixel Watch, Pixel 6A — a tease of the Pixel 7 — and a new tablet. All the details are below in the Big Tech section. – Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • ‘Stable’ coin: Jacquelyn has all the details about the dramatic fall of Terra USD, a “stablecoin” known as UST, and its founder’s plans for avoiding a UST crash. Jacquie then collected crypto market participants’ thoughts about what UST’s meltdown means for the broader crypto market and other stablecoins.

  • Hits keep coming for crypto: Just kidding; Coinbase’s first-quarter results not only sent its share prices down but informed us that the number of monthly transacting users is expected to continue to fall. What does this mean for crypto? Well, it might have to weather the storm for a while. To make matters worse, Coinbase revealed it had to halt trading in India after some pressure from the Reserve Bank of India.

  • Airbnb plans for a hot house summer: As Jordan reports in a pair of very enjoyable stories today -- including a Q&A with Brian Chesky, who believes “a new era of travel is about to begin” -- the company is getting its beach bod ready for the summer with some new features, a category search, being able to book two listings in one flow for stays over a week, and AirCover travel insurance for guests.

Startups and VC

Few things blow our minds as much as the sheer scale of Tiger Global -- the firm took a battering with $17 billion in losses. Connie reports it has burned through most of its most recent VC fund. Yikes.

As tech reporters, we love the rapid rise and we observe with occasional glee the unscheduled descent of the startups we cover. Natasha and Alex remind us in today’s episode of the Equity podcast that while founders couldn’t have seen a pandemic coming, they should have been better prepared for the world returning to whatever “normal” means. Or, as they put it: Layoffs happen to people, not companies.

Sure, go on, I’ll have another:

Finding your startup’s valuation: 5 factors to consider

6-sided die showing the number 5 On Old Wooden Table
6-sided die showing the number 5 On Old Wooden Table

Image Credits: avier Zayas Photography (opens in a new window) / Getty Images (Image has been modified)

In her latest TC+ column, angel investor Marjorie Radlo-Zandi addresses a question that's on every founder's mind these days: What is my current valuation?

For early-stage startups, finding that figure requires more art than science, since pre-revenue companies are still gathering data and fine-tuning their products.

"Many traditional valuation methods, such as discounted cash flow, aren’t as useful for valuing early-stage startups," she writes. "This means investors have to gauge other factors that aren’t so easily measured."

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Finding your startup’s valuation: 5 factors to consider

Big Tech Inc.

Don’t miss out on these beauties:

Recommended Stories

  • Terra Founder Do Kwon Supports Community's UST Proposal, LUNA Slides

    Kwon said Terra endorses a community proposal that seeks to bring UST back to its intended $1 peg.

  • Is CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    Every investor in CVC Limited ( ASX:CVC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • The LUNA and UST Crash Explained in 5 Charts

    One of the earliest signs that things were going wrong for Terra came when UST deposits on Anchor started dropping Saturday.

  • The Pixel Tablet is coming in 2023

    Google's last tablet was the ill-fated Pixel slate, a device that was widely criticized — so much so that in 2019, Google said it wouldn't make tablets anymore. In classic fashion, though, the company is changing its tune. Today as part of its hardware presentation at Google I/O, Google has announced the Pixel Tablet, a premium Android-powered device that's set to arrive sometime in 2023.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Rivian posts narrower-than-expected earnings loss, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian earnings.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform company, were falling this morning after the company missed Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter. The financial technology stock was down by 10.7% as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Several things disappointed Paysafe investors this morning, including the fact that the company's first-quarter sales of $367.7 million dropped 3% from the year-ago quarter and missed analysts' average estimate of $371.6 million.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Wake Up and Smell the Opportunity at Dutch Bros as Stock Dips Under IPO Price

    Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) tanks after hours on rising costs that prompt 2022 Ebitda forecast cut Stock trading as low as $22, below $23 price paid by IPO investors […]

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Disney erases after-hours gains despite subscriber beat, Q2 earnings miss estimates

    Disney reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market close. Here's what to know.