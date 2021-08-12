Daily Crunch: Tiger Global leads $33M Series B for construction tech platform Agora

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 12, 2021. A few things to kick us off: First, the worlds of politics and technology are increasingly butting heads. We’re not talking about China or India (more here on the latter), though both countries have picked fights in recent months with tech firms foreign and domestic. This time it’s Zambia, which is restricting WhatsApp and other services within its borders. A trend to watch.

Also, Seth Rogen is coming to Disrupt! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Governments challenge app stores: The United States Senate, the upper chamber of our bicameral Congress, is chewing on a new bill that would “require companies that control operating systems to allow third-party apps and app stores,” per TechCrunch. The chances that this bill passes as-is are low, but the fact that it exists details the regulatory climate that tech finds itself in today.

Box v. Investors: The saga of former startup-darling Box taking on an activist shareholder group took a new turn today with the enterprise productivity company releasing its earnings early. Why? Box had some reasonably good news to report, and there’s a vote underway. It wanted its results out to help control the narrative. We have the numbers for you.

Reddit is raising $700M: Social giant Reddit has put together $410 million of a larger round to help fuel its long-term ambitions. The company did around $100 million in Q2 revenue and will be worth $6 billion after it closes its latest round. It’s a lot of capital for an internet property that was once sold to Conde Nast for a sum that we are 99.99% sure was but a fraction of its current worth.

Startups/VC

Kicking off our startup news, a note for students out there. You can get an inexpensive ticket to our upcoming SaaS event in case you are hoping to brush up ahead of founding your first company. I actually went to my first TechCrunch event on a student pass 1,000 years ago.

Disaster recovery can be an effective way to ease into the cloud

Given the rapid pace of digital transformation, nearly every business will eventually migrate some — or most — aspects of their operations to the cloud.

Before making the wholesale shift to digital, companies can start getting comfortable by using disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). Even a partially managed DRaaS can make an organization more resilient and lighten the load for its IT team.

Plus, it's a savvy way for tech leaders to get shot-callers inside their companies to get on board the cloud bandwagon.

Big Tech Inc.

Foxconn is going to build U.S. plants: Maybe for real this time? That’s our first read of the news, but the latest is that well-known manufacturing giant Foxconn may build EV plants in the U.S. and Thailand next year. Rubber, roads and meeting, but this is still encouraging.

Arrival to begin EV production next year: London-based commercial EV company Arrival told investors that it is on track to meet production targets. Though, as with all EV companies, there are some moving parts to consider. Notably, Arrival also has aspirations to build some hardware in the United States. Call it a trend?

TikTok to tinker with its app to protect teenagers: Per TechCrunch, social giant TikTok will roll out app changes for users in their teenage years to make its service “more private, safer and less addictive.” Which sounds like “less used,” frankly. Given that TikTok is owned by ByteDance, which is taking body blows from its domestic government, the changes aren’t entirely a surprise.

