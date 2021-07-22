U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,367.48
    +8.79 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,823.35
    +25.35 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,684.60
    +52.64 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.48
    -34.57 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.70
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    -0.0150 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    -0.1270 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,220.77
    +170.63 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    783.88
    +10.84 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.30
    -29.98 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Daily Crunch: Today’s widespread internet outage ‘not a result of a cyberattack,’ says Akamai

Alex Wilhelm
·7 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 22, 2021. Today we have a lot of news for you, but with a notable twist. Normally we have lots of startup news and a few notes from Big Tech companies. Today we have a lot from both, so strap in.

Also, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is coming to Disrupt. Because TechCrunch covers the worlds of micromobility, mobility proper and the future of transit, we have a few questions for the man. -- Alex

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is coming to Disrupt

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Gopuff is raising again: TechCrunch broke the news today that Gopuff, the SoftBank-backed delivery company, is raising more capital. Our sources say $1 billion at around a $15 billion valuation. Axios confirmed the news. The potential funding will follow in the wake of lots of capital raised for instant-delivery grocery around the world.

  • Canada’s venture capital market is hotter than the sun: TechCrunch’s exploration of the global, U.S, Indian, European and Latin American startup markets continued today with a look at North North America. It turns out that Canadian startups are enjoying one hell of a year when it comes to landing big venture rounds.

  • The internet went down. Here’s why: Akamai’s DNS system hit a pothole today, taking down a pretty big chunk of the internet. Lots of stuff broke, including the Couchbase website right as your humble servant was prepping to chat with its CEO about its recent IPO (more here). Things are back to normal now, but don’t forget that the internet is not a series of tubes. It’s a series of leaky tubes held together with duct tape.

Startups/VC

Let’s talk about startups. Today we have everything from passwordless tech to new venture funds and a robotics roundup. But if you need even more, here’s Greylock’s Mike Duboe explaining how to define growth and build your team.

  • Mindtech raises $3.25M for synthetic human watching: No really, that’s what it does. The U.K.-based company’s service wants to train CCTV cameras on digital humans, saving customers from knotty privacy issues. This is one of those times when venture capital dollars appear to be flowing to an actually kinda wild idea?

  • Sendlane wants you to spend more: Sendlane, now flush with $20 million in new capital, wants to help its customers use data on their customers to help keep shoppers loyal and spend more. I would call this slightly creepy but then I would sound like the luddite that I am.

  • All Raise launches virtual bootcamp for women and nonbinary founders: As venture funding races to new heights, it’s not landing everywhere equally. In fact, some data sources indicate that VC is actually getting less diverse this year. All Raise wants to push back on that by helping more founders other than folks who look like me raise capital. Good.

  • Magic raises $27M to get rid of passwords: Magic, a startup that will spend its life trying to live up to its name, just raised a huge amount of money to pursue its vision of a less password-focused future. Its tech allows developers to “implement a variety of passwordless authentication methods with just a few lines of code,” TechCrunch reports.

  • What has a five-letter name and 3 billion more dollars? Sadly, it’s not you or me. It’s Index! The venture capital firm has put together new funds worth just under $3 billion, a big chunk more money than it raised, er, a year ago. Hot Startup Summer is being made possible by Hot Zero Interest Rate Policy Decade, which in turn is helping fuel Hot Bored Cash Season, leading to every venture capital firm raising enough money to cause their GPs to lose sleep. Fun!

And for your robotics fans out there, TechCrunch has a new digest from the industry here. Enjoy!

Last-mile delivery in Latin America is ready to take off

Thanks to sprawling fulfillment centers, seamless logistics networks and ubiquitous internet access, consumers in many regions now order groceries and a new set of cookware during breakfast and can reasonably expect everything to arrive in time for dinner.

In Latin America, a lack of technology infrastructure makes delivery operations less complex — products are delivered from a retailer's loading dock to a customer's front door — but these supply chains are often managed with spreadsheets, paper and pen.

Algorithms that manage delivery routes or automatically dispatch drivers "are almost unheard of in the Latin America retail logistics sector," says Bob Ma, an investor at WIND Ventures.

But thanks to growing consumer demand and expanding investment in last-mile delivery startups, Ma says the region is at a turning point.

Since Latin America's middle class has grown 50% in the last decade and e-commerce constitutes just 6% of all retail, several unicorns have emerged in recent years, with more waiting in the wings.

Last-mile delivery in Latin America is ready to take off

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Let’s start with transportation news and then talk about the rest of Big Tech.

Daily Crunch asked TechCrunch transportation guru and generally sterling person Kirsten Korosec just why there was so much news today from her beat. “I have no idea why, just make it stop,” she joked, before adding that she “can say that with so many automakers making commitments to move to all electric lines, we can expect more announcements about how they plan to ensure they have battery capacity and other raw materials.”

Here’s the news:

  • Rivian sets sights on second factory: Fresh off production delays, EV company Rivian is planning for the future in the form of another factory. The company admitted to being in the process of looking for a second plant. Our read? This electric car thing is not slowing down.

  • Speaking of which, Tesla will source nickel directly from commodity production giant BHP. It’s going to be the Hunger Games out there for the raw materials needed for electric cars if the market evolves as it is expected to. Tesla wants to make sure it doesn’t lack supplies.

  • How much demand are we talking about? Well, Mercedes is going to build eight -- eight! -- battery plants. Now that we’ve read the news, the idea makes sense, but it still made us sit up and consider its implications. The days of the internal combustion engine are coming to an end.

  • Uber buys Transplace for $2.25B: Rounding out our mobility rundown, Uber is making moves with its checkbook, this time buying Transplace, a digital logistics company, for a few billion. The effort will fit into Uber’s larger freight aspirations. The company has said that it intends to reach adjusted profitability this year.

  • Meanwhile, Waymo announced it is opening an office in Pittsburgh, where it will certainly put even more pressure on an already competitive talent recruiting process.

And from the rest of the world of giant tech companies:

  • Spotify and Giphy team up: Er, have you wanted GIFs in your music player? Well, good news if so: Spotify has “a new partnership with online GIF database GIPHY to enable discovery of new music through GIFs.” Cool?

  • Microsoft buys CloudKnox: Microsoft’s push to provide cash returns to every cybersecurity-focused venture capitalist continued today, with the Redmond-based software giant buying CloudKnox. It’s the fourth deal this year for a smaller cybersecurity-focused startup from Microsoft.

  • Visa buys Currencycloud: Visa, likely still stinging slightly from its inability to buy fintech API provider Plaid, is busy buying other companies. This time it’s Currencycloud, which builds other fintech APIs. Jokes aside, the deal will bring the smaller company’s remittance and currency-transfer tech into Visa for just under $1 billion.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We’re reaching out to startup founders to tell us who they turn to when they want the most up-to-date growth marketing practices. Fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Marketer: Adam DuVander, EveryDeveloper

Recommended by: Karl Hughes, Draft.dev

Testimonial: “In addition to writing a book on developer marketing, Adam draws from deep experience as a developer and developer advocate to make sure his clients set a winning strategy in motion.”

Recommended Stories

  • Intel stocks rises after positive Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Intel's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • AT&T falls on outlook, Texas Instruments confuses analysts, Minerd sees Bitcoin at $15K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Could Nokia Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Amid drastic changes to its business, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) continues to attract investor attention. Once the leading maker of mobile phones, it has redefined itself as a telecom equipment stock in the 5G era. Meme stocks do carry some potential for sharp upward moves that traders can capitalize on -- but can this telecom stock generate real wealth for long-term investors?

  • Snap up after posting earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Snap's earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Could Go to the Moon

    Many investors choose to stay away from those companies that seem too much like longshots. If you belong to the latter group, here are two stocks that are a bit on the risky side, but could deliver huge gains if their respective prospects pan out: Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA). Cannabis enthusiasts can witness firsthand the company's cannabis production process, purchase various marijuana products, and relax in the restaurant located right inside.

  • 'It's probably not a bad thing if Clover does well,' CEO Garipalli says

    Clover Health CEO Vivek Garipalli talks about the overwhelming support and vehement opposition the company faces after going public in January.

  • Why DiDi Global Got Crushed on Thursday

    The largest ridesharing company on the planet, China's DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), saw its stock price shrivel by more than 11% on Thursday. A Bloomberg article published that morning was the foot that slammed the brakes on the company.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money -- and Sooner Than You Might Think

    If you're hunting for stocks that could gain 100% relatively quickly, one of the best places to look is among those that already have.

  • 10 Best Large Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best large cap dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of large-cap stocks, and dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Large Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Large-cap stocks usually have a market capitalization of […]

  • Lucid Motors To Become One Of Biggest New EV Stocks After Debut, But Shareholder Vote Delayed

    Lucid Motors will soon go public with the luxury electric-vehicle startup poised to become one of the biggest new EV stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up on Thursday

    Following Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) 4-for-1 stock split this week, Citigroup analyst Atif Malik raised his price target to $223, up from $180. The Citigroup analyst is optimistic about the upcoming product cycle from Nvidia. The graphics specialist is expected to have 5-nanometer Ampere chips ramping up by 2022, and further out in 2023, Nvidia is scheduled to launch its first data center CPU, Grace.

  • Twitter, Snap earnings: What to expect

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities Equity Research VP joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Twitter, Snap Q2 earnings.

  • Why This Penny Gold Stock Cracked Today

    What happened Shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) dropped sharply today -- as much as 13.6% by 10:15 a.m. EDT. The gold stock regained some ground as the day progressed but was still down 9.8% at 1:25 p.m. EDT.

  • Intel Tops Second-Quarter Goals As PC Chips Offset Data Center Drop

    Chipmaker Intel easily beat Wall Street's earnings target for the second quarter. But data center sales disappointed.

  • Why Daqo New Energy Stock Sank Today

    The polysilicon producer's stock is seeing big swings following the recent Shanghai IPO for its subsidiary.

  • Intel sales forecast implies rocky second half of 2021 amid supply constraints

    (Reuters) -Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Thursday it still faces supply chain constraints and gave an annual sales forecast that implied a weak end of the year. The 2021 forecast of $73.5 billion in adjusted sales was higher than Wall Street expectations, appeared driven by a strong second quarter ended June 26 and a modestly better-than-expected third-quarter, implying a weak fourth quarter. Intel, one of the few remaining companies in the processor chip industry that both designs and manufactures its own chips, has been able to weather the supply chain woes better than some rivals and is also working to build a business of making chips for others, called a "foundry" business.

  • This is your final warning — Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. are dangerous to hold

    A dark cloud hanging over Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. could lead to a storm that washes away investors' funds, even those who are invested passively through mutual funds.

  • 7 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if the Stock Market Crashes

    Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to put their capital to work.

  • Is XPeng Inc. (XPEV) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow's Worst-Performing Dividend Giants?

    The 2021 stock market rally hasn't been kind to every successful business. While financial and tech stocks dominate the return rankings through mid-July, Wall Street left many blue chip companies out of this year's surge.