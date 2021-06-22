U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.75
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,864.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,274.50
    +16.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.20
    +1.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1940
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    -0.0120 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    -1.23 (-6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3946
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7120
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,956.54
    +605.01 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    750.53
    -43.80 (-5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.01
    +27.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Daily Crunch: Transmit Security's $543M Series A is one for the record books

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for June 22, 2021. We have startup product news, funding rounds and a roster of Big Tech updates for you today. But before we get into all of that do not forget to sign up for TechCrunch Spotlight: Pittsburgh startup Pitch-Off. Also the Equity podcast crew are hosting a live taping this Thursday that should be a lot of fun. I’ll be there! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Twitter starts rolling out Super Follows and ticketed Spaces: The great product push at Twitter continued today with an early rollout of its Super Follow feature. If you have 10,000 followers and tweet about once per day, you could be eligible to charge people from $2.99 to $9.99 per month for bonus tweets. The company is also rolling out ticketed Twitter Spaces, its live-audio product.

  • Another startup taking on Google: While we await the launch of Neeva’s subscription search alternative, Brave has put its own search offering into the market. You can give it a test here, if you’d like. The short gist is that it’s a “nontracking search engine built on top of an independent index and touted as a privacy-safe alternative to surveillance tech products like Google search,” TechCrunch wrote.

  • The early-stage startup funding market in focus: TechCrunch dug into the world of seed and early-stage venture capital rounds that startups are raising today. After a VC tipped us off to the concept of Series As coming late and Series Bs coming early, we asked a host of other investors about the idea. What did we learn? That some startups can start raising the moment they close their last round. Wild.

Startups

Everyone and their favorite pup raised money today, so we’re breaking our startup coverage into two chunks. The first is focused on product news. The second on funding rounds. Let’s go:

  • Airbank is building a small and midsized fintech service to help aggregate all of a company’s bank accounts and financial data. Read the story here.

  • Racial Inequity Drawdown is a framework that aims to “address racial inequity in startup investing and in the broader world,” TechCrunch reports.

  • Squad launched a new mobile app that connects groups of friends through time-gated audio messages. You have 24 hours to hear what your friends said now that Squad has completed its focus-shift to more intimate collections of friends from interest groups.

Turning to the money world, there are more rounds than we can get to today. But here’s a selection of favorites:

  • Mollie raises $800 million for its payment-integration service: Dutch startup Mollie is now worth $6.5 billion after raising nearly $1 billion in a single round. The startup “provides a way for businesses to integrate payments into sites, documents and other services by way of an API,” TechCrunch wrote. Its new round and valuation implies that there’s room yet in the payments space for more mega-unicorns. Still.

  • Speaking of fintech, Australian startup Zeller just raised AUD$50 million at a AUD$400 million valuation. It provides POS and card services for SMBs.

  • Lidar-focused Quanergy Systems is going public: Via a SPAC, of course. You can peruse its investor deck if you want all the gritty projections. What matters here is that the SPAC boom is not done, even if it appears to be slowing. And we’re hearing from Series-B-level founders that SPACs are already hitting them up. Expect more and weirder SPAC deals over time.

  • Oyster is now a half-unicorn: That’s what we learned when the startup focused on supporting employees outside of a company’s home country raised a $50 million Series B that valued it at nearly $500 million.

  • Vantage raises $4M to help folks manage their AWS spend: All that growth that Amazon’s AWS cloud service has managed in recent years was built on rising customer spend. And some AWS customers want to spend less. And Vantage is going to help.

  • G2 raises $157 million to help companies choose software: Software is such a huge category that even niches can support a host of competitors. But all that spend means lots of companies making choices about what software to leverage. G2 wants to help. And it is now a unicorn after its investors poured nine-figures of capital into its coffers at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

  • Transmit raises $543 million in a Series A to help kill passwords: The company is now worth $2.2 billion, with plans to use its new money to “expand its reach and investing in key global areas to grow the organization.” Any move to kill passwords is TechCrunch-approved.

How much to pay yourself as a SaaS founder

Anna Heim interviewed SaaS entrepreneurs and investors to find out how much early-stage founders should pay themselves.

Startups run by CEOs who take home a small salary tend to do better over the long run, but there are other points to consider, such as geography, marital status, and frankly, what quality of life you desire.

Waterly founder Chris Sosnowski raised his own pay to $14/hour last year; at his prior job, his salary topped $100,000.

“We had saved money up for over a year before we cut out my pay,” he told Anna. “I can live my life without entertainment … so that’s what we did for 2020.”

How much are you willing to sacrifice?

How much to pay yourself as a SaaS founder

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Another day, another slew of headlines discussing the latest tech and government scrap. Today we learned that the U.S. government may review Amazon’s plan to buy a huge movie studio. There was also more from India today, with news breaking that the country is digging into Google over its smart TV market. On the same theme, the EU is now investigating Google’s adtech software from an antitrust perspective.

In related news, the push to unionize Amazon employees is not stopping in its home market.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Today we’re featuring one of the recommendations that was submitted to our survey. Stay tuned throughout the week as we highlight more responses!

Name of Marketer: Ladder

Recommendation: “They really get what I need. By testing different messaging on different personas, we discover what works and what doesn't to better understand our users and prospects. This is gold for a company at our stage. Showing those results to our investors blew their minds.”

Submit your own recommendation here.

Community

TC City Spotlight: Pittsburgh. Background is black and yellow city skyline.
TC City Spotlight: Pittsburgh. Background is black and yellow city skyline.

Natasha Mascarenhas wondered out loud “what makes a great investor?” We asked you for your thoughts, and a lot of you have weighed in. Still time to vote and share your two cents.

Speaking of sharing, we put out our last call for startups to be included in our Pittsburgh Spotlight Pitch-Off. If you know of a great startup in the Pittsburgh ecosystem, share this far and wide and encourage folks to submit their company. While you’re at it, make sure you’re registered to attend on June 29th!

Recommended Stories

  • New Alan Turing £50 note enters circulation

    The old £50 and £20 banknotes will be withdrawn by October next year, the Bank of England says.

  • Extra Crunch roundup: SaaS founder salaries, break-even neobanks, Google Search tips

    “At this phase of development, you need a committed partner who has both the time and the experience to guide you,” says Stinnes. After noSQL provider Couchbase filed to go public, joining the ranks of the Great IPO Rush of 2021, Alex Wilhelm looked into its business model and financial performance, with a goal of better understanding the company -- and market comps.

  • Asylum seekers with cases closed under 'Remain in Mexico' may begin entering U.S.

    The Biden administration will begin a delayed second phase of winding down Trump's controversial immigration policy.

  • Egypt eyes surge in fintech investment after new laws

    New legislation and regulatory changes in Egypt are set to unleash a surge in new fintech investments and change the way the country's largely unbanked citizens do business, industry players say. Fintech innovation in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, has trailed other emerging market powerhouses such as China, India, Kenya and Indonesia, a situation the industry hopes the new legal environment will change. One innovator is MNT NV, a microfinance lending and payments company with more than a million active customers and a 21.7% market share.

  • Daniel Loeb-Backed SentinelOne Targets US IPO At Over $7B Valuation: Reuters

    Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point-backed cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc is aiming for a valuation of over $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported. SentinelOne plans to list its stock on the NYSE under the symbol "S." SentinelOne's other investors include venture capital backers Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, and Insight Venture Partners. The firm plans to sell 32 million shares priced between $26 - $29 per share to raise $928 million at

  • Former Morgan Stanley traders raise $100m to turn crypto startup into unicorn

    Firm with over 300 employees in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul and Vancouver now plans to expand

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.

  • Argentina to Pay $430 Million to Paris Club, Avert Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina will make a $430 million payment to the group of wealthy government creditors known as the Paris Club, avoiding a default after missing a $2.4 billion maturity last month.Argentina’s Economy Minister Martin Guzman said that the country came to an understanding with the group and will have until March 31 to renegotiate the remainder of the debt. The country will pay part of the $430 million before the end of July and the rest sometime next year. Guzman didn’t specify the

  • China Trucking Startup Raises $1.6 Billion in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Full Truck Alliance Co., an Uber-like trucking startup, has raised $1.6 billion after pricing its U.S. initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, in one of the biggest listings stateside by a Chinese company this year.The startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. sold 82.5 million American depositary shares Monday for $19 each, according to a statement. It had marketed its ADS at $17 to $19 each, with one ADS representing 20 ordinary shares.The

  • Exxon Prepares to Cull U.S. White-Collar Ranks by as Much as 10%

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to reduce headcount at its U.S. offices by between 5% and 10% annually for the next three to five years by using its performance-evaluation system to suss out low performers, according to people familiar with the matter.The cuts will target the lowest-rated employees relative to peers, and for that reason will not be characterized as layoffs, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. While such workers are typ

  • U.S. Firm GlobalFoundries Invests $4 Billion in Singapore Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc. will build a $4 billion chipmaking plant in Singapore slated to start in 2023, choosing Asia for the site of its latest expansion despite Biden administration calls to bring home semiconductor manufacturing.The U.S.-based company joins rivals from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Samsung Electronics Co. that are expanding capacity to help address a persistent shortfall of chips for everything from cars to smartphones. GlobalFoundries -- which is prepp

  • Fed Throws China a Curveball Just When It’s Seeking Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s capacity to maintain stability in its financial markets is being tested by the Federal Reserve’s sudden hawkish shift.Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern that liquidity-fueled bubbles overseas would burst when monetary conditions finally started to tighten. Bullish speculation domestically already prompted intervention by Chinese authorities, particularly in commodities. As such, a move by the Fed that starts to head off such a risk would be welcomed by the Communist Par

  • China’s Full Truck Climbs in Debut After $1.6 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Full Truck Alliance Co., an Uber-like trucking startup, rose 13% in its trading debut after raising $1.6 billion in one of the year’s biggest U.S. initial public offerings by a Chinese company.The American depositary shares, after rising as much as 20% on Tuesday, closed at $21.50, giving the company a market value of about $23.6 billion. The company backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., sold 82.5 million shares in the IPO at the top of the marketed range of $1

  • 'People don't want to go back to the same': Why some think labor crunch isn't just about pay

    According to some entrepreneurs, the post-COVID landscape landscape is making employers think more holistically about the opportunities they’re offering would-be workers.

  • Morrison Surges Above Rejected $7.6 Billion Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surged above the value of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s 5.5 billion-pound ($7.6 billion) bid, indicating the private equity firm may have to pay significantly more or fend off rival offers for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer.The supermarket operator, which employs close to 110,000 people in Britain, has already rejected the 230 pence-a-share proposal that was disclosed over the weekend, setting the scene for a short but potentially heated takeover batt

  • Fed officials brush off bond market moves as investors look for clarity

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said markets looked a “little bit confused about the recent moves" after the Fed signaled it could raise rates sooner than expected.

  • Australia’s Mining Hub Needs Workers for Boom Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Some A$140 billion ($105 billion) in projects in Western Australia’s resources sector may not be fully realized unless the state addresses a chronic shortage in skilled workers, according to a industry group.From electricians to metallurgists, the industry needs to attract up to 40,000 extra workers over the next two years, according to the report from consultancy Pit Crew, commissioned by WA’s Chamber of Minerals and Energy. The CME called on industry and government to collaborat

  • China Crypto Clampdown Sends Bitcoin Closer to Key $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s intensifying cryptocurrency crackdown has left Bitcoin flirting with $30,000, a price level seen as key to the short-term outlook for the largest virtual currency.Bitcoin fell as much as 4.3% Tuesday to $31,171, and for some a breach of $30,000 would hurt sentiment and raise the risk of a steeper selloff. It was trading at $31,500 as of 10:42 a.m. in London.“We’re most likely going to continue to trade within the $30,000 to $40,000 range and, hopefully, $30,000 will hold a

  • HSBC, StanChart Eye $460 Million Fee Windfall on China Link

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks including HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc are ramping up hiring to tap into China’s latest market opening -- a new investment link with Hong Kong that could yield almost $500 million a year in fees.The investment scheme will allow bank customers in nine southern Chinese cities such as Shenzhen to invest across the border in Hong Kong and vice versa, further integrating the $1.7 trillion Greater Bay Area economy.The “Wealth Connect” plan, set to launch in

  • Oil Pares Losses as Industry Report Shows Falling U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses after an industry report showed a decline in U.S. crude supplies.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report domestic crude inventories fell 7.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be a fifth straight weekly decline if the U.S. government confirms the data on Wednesday.“That’s a pretty big number and that’s where we’re seeing the support,” said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tra