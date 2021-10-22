U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,751.14
    -1,691.17 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Daily Crunch: Trump SPAC’s market cap approaches $4.7 billion

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Friday! Dear friends, we made it to the end of the week. It was a big, busy few days, so give yourself a round of applause. Looking ahead, not only do we have earnings from Facebook and Alphabet and Microsoft and Robinhood next week, but our super-great SaaS event is taking place on Wednesday. I’m hosting and doing a panel or two, so see you there for all the fun! – Alex

We’ll be discussing why it’s automation’s moment at TC Sessions: SaaS on Oct. 27th

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Public markets welcome Trump SPAC: Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new media company announced yesterday that it would go public via a SPAC-led transaction. Today, investors spent quite a lot of money bidding up shares in the blank-check company that will take Trump Media and Technology Group public. In retrospect, however, of course the SPAC became a memestock given its lack of fundamentals or, well, product.

  • Snap suffers from supply-chain, Apple woes: U.S. social networking company Snap saw around a fifth of its value disappear today after it reported earnings following the end of trading yesterday. In short, despite a pretty good quarter, Snap’s growth expectations for Q4 were way under expectations. Why? Changes to iOS from Apple and supply-chain issues leading to reduced advertiser demand. TechCrunch also discussed how Snap’s issues help make the argument for Facebook’s metaverse push.

  • Brex raises again (again): The corporate spend and expense reporting market can apparently absorb an infinite amount of capital, a fact that we learned again recently after TechCrunch broke the news that Brex once again raised more money at a higher price. This may kick off fundraising for Brex’s various competitors.

Startups/VC

We have our usual run of startup news below, but before we get into that, TechCrunch spent a few words today thinking through Rent the Runway’s expected IPO price range and how it stacks up against related companies. We have questions.

  • Startup hopes to help you grow backbone: We really shouldn’t make spine-based jokes given that someone will find them in poor taste, but Haje Jan Kamps started with his headline, so please direct all complaints in that direction. Regardless, Intelligent Implants has raised $8.7 million for its health-focused hardware that could help with back health.

  • How Lunchclub landed a preemptive term sheet from Lightspeed: One of TechCrunch’s best -- if also best-hidden -- talents, Neesha Tambe wrote up a recent talk we had with a startup concerning how it managed to raise preemptive cash from a major investor. Founders, this is for you.

  • More money for cloud kitchens: The global effort to build and fund shared kitchens for meal prep tuned for delivery continues to attract capital; this time with a16z and Base Partners dicing up $15 million for Bogotá-based Foodology. Here’s hoping that the startup uses the funds to help make meals and doesn’t make a meal out of it.

  • Transport companies can now “Pledge” to offset their carbon footprint: A startup called Pledge wants to help “freight forwarding, ride-hailing, travel and last-mile delivery” companies dispense with the implicit carbon costs of their businesses. The startup just raised $4.5 million from “Visionaries Club with participation from Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon Capital and Zinal Growth,” TechCrunch reports.

  • OfBusiness in talks to raise again (again!): Er, OfBusiness is back in our pages. The company raised money this April. And last month. And now it is doing so again. This time at a valuation of more than $4.5 billion, TechCrunch reports. That’s a 50% bump from its last round.

Hiring is just the first step when building an early-stage comms team

There are a few places where founders can cut corners, but your first comms hire is not one of them. Companies that choose not to invest in finding the best person for this role will inevitably regret it later.

Since these are the people tasked with bringing your message to the outside world, "look for a strategic partner rather than a manager," advises Yousuf Khan, partner at Ridge Ventures.

"They should be able to discuss your product and industry as well as anyone on your sales team. If that sounds like a tall order, it is — yet another reason to properly invest in the role."

Hiring is just the first step when building an early-stage comms team

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

  • Tech watchdog isn’t big on Big Tech’s leverage of small biz for PR: Facebook and other tech giants love to tell you stories about how their products and services help one small business or another. It’s a way of both humanizing megacorps and creating a smokescreen to avoid more lucid scrutiny. Main Street Against Big Tech is spending money to push back on the matter.

  • SpaceX’s Starship rocket could fly as soon as next month: But it will need regulatory approval, TechCrunch reports. Regardless, the news is good for you spaceheads out there — the sooner SpaceX can move the commercial space industry forward by another peg, the sooner its competitors will have to catch up, benefiting us all.

  • Twitter now allows users to subscribe to Revue newsletters in their timelines: Twitter is probably going to get away with favoring its own product given its modest scale when set next to companies like Facebook, but its product work on Revue — a newsletter product it previously bought — is turning heads all the same. Twitter is currently taking on two well-known a16z bets, namely Substack (with Revue) and Clubhouse (with Spaces).

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants to know which software consultants you’ve worked with for anything from UI/UX to cloud architecture. Let us know here.

If you're curious about how these surveys are shaping our coverage, check out this interview Anna Heim did with Yasser Bashir, co- founder of Arbisoft, “Arbisoft co-founder Yasser Bashir on building trust with early-stage startups.”

Arbisoft co-founder Yasser Bashir on building trust with early-stage startups

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • SPAC linked to Trump's social media venture surges for second day

    Shares of the blank-check acquisition company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture soared again on Friday, more than doubling in value with trading halted multiple times due to volatility. Digital World Acquisition, a Miami-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), closed up 107% at $94.20 on Nasdaq after earlier hitting a high of $175. Digital World soared more than 350% https://www.reuters.com/technology/trump-strikes-spac-deal-new-social-media-platform-shares-soar-2021-10-21 on Thursday, a day after the deal was announced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21, giving it a market capitalization of almost $1.5 billion on news it would merge with Trump's media company to create a social media app called TRUTH Social.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Trump-tied SPAC soars more than 270%, retail traders pile on

    The Yahoo Finance Live panel breaks down today's market movers.

  • Trading of Trump-linked SPAC halted multiple times, after it surges as high as 216%

    Trading of Digital World Acquisition Corp. was halted multiple times on Friday morning after shares jumped as high as 216%, following news of a deal with former President Donald Trump.

  • White House: No change in US Taiwan policy

    Hours after President Joe Biden said the U.S. is committed to defending the Taiwan if it is attacked, the White House clarified his remarks by saying, "there is no change in our policy." (Oct. 22)

  • Former U.S. president Donald Trump launches 'TRUTH' social media platform

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms. TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release https://www.tmtgcorp.com/press-releases/announcement-10-20-2021 distributed by both organizations.

  • AT&T Tops Wall Street Estimates Despite Expected HBO Max Hit From Amazon Shift; Subscriptions Fall To 45.2M In U.S. But Hit 69M Globally

    AT&T’s third-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates despite an expected loss of HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. due to a shift away from Amazon Prime Video Channels. The telecom giant on Thursday reported total revenue of $39.9 billion, down nearly 6%. The company blamed the downturn on the divestiture of DirecTV, which took effect […]

  • Notice to the Media - Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (October 22, 2021)

    Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

  • CSX: Surge in revenue, EPS sets railroad up to meet market demand

    CSX Corp. announced third quarter revenues that topped $3.2 billion for the first time in seven years.

  • 'There is absolutely concern around the globe’ over inflation: Accenture CEO

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss inflation worries and the health of the global economy.

  • Las Vegas community events for the weekend of Oct. 23

    Las Vegas community events for the weekend of Oct. 23-24 and Monday, Oct 25.

  • CSX Seeks to Expand Capacity by Growing Headcount

    CSX has been hustling over the last nine months to increase employee headcount so that the Eastern U.S. railroad can meet existing and future capacity needs, its executives said late Wednesday in a third-quarter 2021 earnings call. "We're clearly constrained. There was more business out there this quarter. There has been more business out there throughout this year that we could not handle. The primary reason for that is our inability, like everyone else in the world right now, to ramp up our wo

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Passes Buy Point; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes, Gains 846%

    The Dow Jones rallied despite Intel earnings. EV leader Tesla passed a buy point. Donald Trump SPAC exploded to a massive gain.

  • Facebook and Alphabet Pummeled After Snap Warns on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- A collapse in shares of Snap Inc. dragged technology companies exposed to digital advertising lower late on Thursday after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that customers are cutting back on ad spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.A $30 Billion Fortune

  • Republicans again stop Senate Democrats’ voting-rights legislation in its tracks

    For the third time this year, U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states.

  • U.S. 2021 fiscal year deficit below prior year's record, Treasury says

    The United States posted a deficit of $3.132 trillion in fiscal 2020, when the federal government first started spending frantically in response to the pandemic. "Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement issued with the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young. The U.S. economy is on track to grow by as much as 6% this year in a rebound spurred by the emergency measures enacted under the current administration of Democratic President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.

  • Alec Baldwin heart-broken over prop gun accident, problems reported on movie set

    SANTA FE, N.M. (Reuters) -Actor Alec Baldwin said on Friday he was in shock over his accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, as reports emerged of walk-outs there earlier in the week over unsafe conditions. The star of "30 Rock" and "The Hunt for Red October" said he was "fully cooperating" with authorities to determine how the incident occurred on Thursday on the set of his Western movie "Rust". Police on Friday gave no details of what happened but the Los Angeles Times and Deadline Hollywood cited several members of the crew and others close to the production as saying six or seven camera operators had walked off the "Rust" set hours before the tragedy.

  • Springworks Therapeutics Insider Trades $590K In Company Stock

    Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer at Springworks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX), made a large insider sell on October 20, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Islam sold 10,083 shares of Springworks Therapeutics at a price of $58.67. The total transaction amounted to $591,527. Following the transaction, Islam still owns 779,218 shares of Springworks Therapeutics worth $46,616,716. Springworks Therap

  • Notable Smartsheet Insider Trades $730K In Company Stock

    Gene Farrell, Cspo at Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 19, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Gene Farrell exercised options to purchase 9,600 Smartsheet shares at a price of $5.28 per share for a total of $50,688 on October 19. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $70.67 to $71.33 to raise a tot