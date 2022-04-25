Daily Crunch: Twitter board OKs Musk's $44B buyout, describes sale as 'best path forward'

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

The day is April 25, 2022. We spent most of the day keeping a close eye on Elon, but it seems (pending details and regulatory foibles), the deed is done. The sparky-space-sausage and battery-powered-car guy is now also the lucky owner of a bird-watching app. Alyssa and Taylor put together a handy timeline to the whole write-this-as-a-sitcom-writer-and-lose-your-job saga, if you’ve lost track of the Venn diagram intersections between ornithology and billionaire drama.

– Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Elon Musk sealed the deal with Twitter : That’s a wrap, folks — after intimately following this for the past week, we will now have to find something else to obsess over. Musk and Twitter came to an agreement at $54.20 per share, valuing the social media giant at $44 billion. Musk continued to talk of “free speech,” which has us wondering if a certain former president’s account will be reinstated.

Meta has a store, a real-life one : For a company trying to sell us on the metaverse, it’s interesting to find out that Meta’s way of doing this is to get us in a store so we can try out all their gadgets and gizmos a-plenty. Though maybe we shouldn’t be so surprised. I assume their target audience is one that likes to scrutinize things from every angle. Well played!

Zenda is digitizing school pay in Africa: As someone preparing to send my oldest to college in two short years, I was intrigued by Annie’s coverage of how UAE-based Zenda is helping parents on the other side of the world, with its sights now set on Africa, pay school fees online rather than having to provide bank deposit slips as proof of payment. The company is also looking into some financial wellness products, which, let’s face it, we all need more of.

Startups and VC

It’s pretty rad what you can do with big data sets, and Kyle’s article takes a look at how some Swiss researchers are modeling and predicting future markets and what startups will be funded.

I’ve been pretty grumpy over the last couple of days, it appears. Today, I wrote about the dumbest photography product I’ve reviewed in many years, and over the weekend, a feature about how scammers are using expired domains to trick Google went up on our subscription site, TC+.

More? But yes, of course:

A few TC+ stories you may have missed, too:

Big Tech Inc.