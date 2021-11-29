U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,655.27
    +60.65 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,135.94
    +236.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,782.83
    +291.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.98
    -3.96 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.06
    +1.11 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,709.94
    +44.55 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,455.82
    +26.89 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.95
    +65.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,653.87
    +369.95 (+1.31%)
     

Daily Crunch: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, board moves CTO Parag Agrawal to top spot

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 29, 2021! It’s Monday, we’re back, you are back and the news is back. If you had hoped that the post-Thanksgiving, pre-holiday break period was going to be relaxed, no dice. As you have already seen in the subject line, we have a lot to get into. —Alex

P.S. We’re having a little Cyber Monday sale for TechCrunch Sessions: Space tickets!

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Jack logs off: From Twitter’s CEO role, that is. This morning, double-CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he will bounce from his perch atop Twitter, handing off the chief executive reins to the company’s CTO. TechCrunch’s take is that the elevation of Parag Agrawal to the top role bodes well for the company’s larger crypto efforts.

  • Clearview AI irks U.K.: While we may disagree with the United Kingdom on what to call the trunk of a car or its hood, we can agree with the island nation that Clearview AI is not our favorite company. The facial recognition shop has been given a “provisional notice” that it is to “stop further processing of U.K. citizens’ data and to delete any data it already holds.” It’s also set to receive a fine.

  • Is e-commerce growth slowing? New data from the fake U.S. shopping holiday “Black Friday” showed lower digital spending than in 2020. TechCrunch added to that data point by trawling a series of recent disappointing earnings from e-commerce companies to wonder if the online market for selling stuff is seeing its growth slow.

Startups/VC

  • Positive social networking? What if your social network was a series of self-improvement challenges that you could undertake and then share results with your friends? That’s what startup Alms is cooking up. It’s something akin to the anti-Twitter, we reckon.

  • Yassir wants to build the North African super app: Flush with a $30 million Series A, Yassir’s service that provides things like ride-hailing and delivery is building a huge marketplace for its region. The “super app for geographic region X” is a fun model to take on, as it is good in that the TAM is huge, but tough in that point-solution competitors could prove tough to beat.

  • Today in great opening paragraphs: Our own Rebecca Bellan has a brilliant way of explaining what Foundry Lab, which just raised an $8 million round and came out of stealth earlier today, is building. So, instead of paraphrasing, here is the paragraph in its entirety:

Remember Easy Bake Ovens? You’d mix up some colored powder and water until a dough or batter formed, put it in a mold, pop it in the oven and before you knew it — ding! A disgusting treat. Foundry Lab, a New Zealand-based startup with backing from Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck, has figured out how to do something similar, except instead of chemicals and an “oven,” it’s metals and a microwave.

  • YallaMarket hopes that quick commerce is a global wave: Sure, there are 2,349 companies competing for quick delivery of goods in the U.K., but YallaMarket is betting that the model will also scale across the Middle East. It has raised just a few million thus far but is a company to keep tabs on.

  • If cloud is good, are clouds better? One of our two enterprise gurus, Ron Miller, has a post up today about Upbound. The gist is that the company has built a tool that helps companies manage their multi-cloud setup. Why multi-cloud? Per Ron, because companies today don’t want to get locked into a single provider. Makes sense. Upbound just raised $60 million.

  • Thought Machine raises $200M: B2B cloud banking concern Thought Machine is now a unicorn. Uncork the sparkling apple juice. We might yammer on more regarding the valuation threshold that the startup has reached, but, it was not alone:

  • Today in Tiger: Two rounds today! First, Indian credit card startup Slice is now a unicorn. And, in evidence that no startup name can be too dumb to succeed — hello “Google” and “TechCrunch” — Mr Yum has raised $65 million for its mobile ordering service.

  • I have to stop, but there was even more announced today, including rounds from FJDynamics and Motorway.

Product-led growth and signal substitution syndrome: Bringing it all together

Red stitching on gray fabric
Red stitching on gray fabric

Image Credits: Halfdark (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Collecting data to optimize B2B marketing is notoriously difficult.

"Practitioners tend to see each new source of information about their potential buyers — each signal type — as a substitute for the last one that didn't work," according to Kerry Cunningham, senior principal at account engagement platform 6sense.

Embracing a product-led growth mindset allows organizations to look at users as signals, "just like form-fill leads, de-anonymized website traffic, visitors to your booth, and the rest," says Cunningham.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

  • Facebook whistleblower to chat about Section 230 with Congress: The leaker of a great number of internal Facebook documents will testify in front of Congress regarding U.S. laws relating to content moderation and the hosting of speech online. We are sure that Congress will ask substantive questions this time.

  • AWS wants to help robots: The major cloud computing platforms are a lot more than store-and-compute services. AWS has a new project called RoboRunner that wants to help fleets of robots work together more intelligently, for example. Also keep in mind that both AWS and Azure offer “ground station as a service” for satellite companies.

  • Today in big deals: One major bucket of hungry capital (Francisco Partners) is selling a morsel from its table (Quest Software) to another pile of cash (Clearlake Capital). The deal is worth $5.4 billion, far more than Francisco paid for the “legacy security vendor” back in 2012.

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants you to recommend software consultants who have expertise in UI/UX, website development, mobile development and more! If you’re a software consultant, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

Recommended Stories

  • Dorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire

    (Reuters) - Jack Dorsey on Monday stepped down as the chief executive officer of Twitter Inc, the social media firm he helped found in 2006 and steered through a high-profile hack and the controversial banning of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Miami reinstates e-scooter pilot after brief ban

    The Miami City Commission voted on Monday to reinstate its e-scooter pilot program, which it had briefly banned due to safety concerns. Shared e-scooters from companies like Lime, Bird, Helbiz and Spin will return to Miami's streets on January 15 following strict new safety measures. The new program will see rules for operators and riders, according to CBS Miami: Riders must wear a helmet and observe a maximum speed limit of 10 miles per hour on sidewalks; side-by-side riding is prohibited; only two operators are to be permitted per block, down from four; and riders must be at least 18.

  • Jack steps down from Twitter CEO role

    CNBC reported this morning that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his role at the social media company. Shortly after, Dorsey himself confirmed the rumors and Twitter issued a press release with more details. Parag Agrawal, who joined Twitter as an engineer in 2011 and has served as CTO since 2017, will take over as Dorsey's successor.

  • You can get up to 50% off during Nike’s Cyber Monday sale — but these styles are an extra 20% off

    Stock up on Nike sweat pants, hoodies, puffer coats, sneakers and more. The post You can get up to 50% off during Nike’s Cyber Monday sale — but these styles are an extra 20% off appeared first on In The Know.

  • Cowboys OT Terence Steele, 4 assistants to miss game vs. Saints due to COVID-19

    Though more Cowboys are sidelined due to COVID-19, the team is expected to get receiver Amari Cooper back on Monday.

  • DICK’s Sporting Goods’ Cyber Monday sale is on — get up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more

    It's the last day to save on clothing, shoes, sports gear and more. The post DICK’s Sporting Goods’ Cyber Monday sale is on — get up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more appeared first on In The Know.

  • Are We At The Dawn Of A Nuclear Energy Renaissance?

    We’ve heard these claims before. But the mounting scale of the climate and energy conundrum is fueling more money and favorable policies into atomic power.

  • 6 digital benefits of a Jackson Sun subscription

    Be one of the first to learn about Jackson breaking news with alerts, flip through a digital replica of Jackson Sun, and more.

  • Jack Dorsey leaving as Twitter CEO is good for investors: analyst

    It's exit stage left for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Is his departure good for investors?

  • Few Things Are as Adorable as Jin Performing With BTS Dressed as the Squid Game Doll

    Squid Game fans can't seem to escape the Younghee doll, but it's a little less scary when it's BTS's Jin, who paid homage to the breakout star of the Korean television drama by playing a game of red light, green light with fans. Jin saved the shenanigans for the end of Sunday's show of their four-night Permission to Dance On Stage concert.

  • Cowboys going virtual with COVID-19 infections on rise again

    The Dallas Cowboys are going virtual with meetings leading into Thursday's game at New Orleans with COVID-19 infections on the rise again within the team. Right tackle Terence Steele was among the positive COVID-19 tests and won't play against the Saints, coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith, who missed the Thanksgiving Day loss to Las Vegas after testing positive, won't make the trip to New Orleans.

  • Zscaler Looks Weak Ahead of Tuesday's Earnings

    Zscaler is set to report their latest quarter numbers after the close of trading on Tuesday. In this updated daily bar chart of ZS, below, we can see that prices surged still higher in November but made a recent pullback. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has started to show some weakness and the 12-day price momentum study is showing lower highs as prices have made higher highs.

  • 8 of the best Apple deals we’re seeing now on Cyber Monday, from AirPods to the Apple Watch

    DEAL OF THE DAY MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Cyber Monday: Costco’s Can’t Miss Deals

    If you have a Costco membership or have been thinking about getting one, you'll find plenty of Cyber Monday deals on everything from TVs and home security systems to laptops and vacuums. See: How To...

  • Facebook planted the idea of the metaverse but Apple can actually populate it

    Companies as varied as Disney, Bumble, Tencent, the Warner Music Group and others have followed Zuckerberg’s lead by using “metaverse” as a strategic talking point when discussing an internet based on virtual objects and avatars in the coming years. Between its various successful social networking platforms—Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook—it is Instagram that gets the majority of Meta’s AR focus. Of the 1.3 billion users on Instagram, roughly 400,000 are building AR effects for the platform using Meta’s Spark AR tool.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    When analyzing a stock, it can be helpful to consider many different variables, but one of the most important is the company's competitive position. By definition, a market leader holds the largest fraction of total sales in a given industry -- that's good for the top line.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 29th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s gains, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another bullish day ahead.

  • Robotics startup FJDynamics raises $70M to make manual labor easier

    FJDynamics, founded by DJI's former chief scientist Wu Di, just closed a Series B round of $70 million as it advances its goal to empower workers in the harshest environment with robotic technologies. When I asked Wu what's special about his company's farming robots, he gave an answer that would make any publicist sweat: "I don't think our technology is that special." The technologies that Wu worked on before FJDynamics were cutting-edge in every sense.

  • AirPods are so cheap right now on Amazon, it might be a mistake

    Can you imagine seeing discounts on brand new Apple products a few years ago? It never would have happened. But now that Apple works more closely with top retailers like Amazon, things have changed. We actually expect to see new Apple devices get discounts soon after release. What we never could have expected, however, is … The post AirPods are so cheap right now on Amazon, it might be a mistake appeared first on BGR.

  • Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021: All-time low prices for one day

    Apple fans, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals in 2021 are here and the discounts are massive. But the bad news is there’s no way these deals will last longer than one day. Even if they’re intended to extend beyond Cyber Monday, these Apple … The post Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021: All-time low prices for one day appeared first on BGR.