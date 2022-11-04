U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,143.98
    +960.49 (+4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Daily Crunch: Twitter layoffs violated federal worker protections, class action lawsuit alleges

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·4 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Friday, and all eyes are on the vast number of Twitter employees who were given the boot, unceremoniously, with many of ’em finding out they’d lost their job because they were unable to log in to their email accounts as they showed up for work in the morning. Yikes.  — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Not enough WARNing: Twitter is performing a massive layoff, as reported by Amanda and Catherine. The company is now looking at a class action lawsuit alleging Elon Musk did not give the proper legal notice when making said layoffs. Sarah and Ivan have more.

  • More ways to pays: Venmo and PayPal are following suit behind Stripe and Square to begin supporting Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones, Ivan writes.

  • Pedal to the metal: Connie is in Lisbon covering the Web Summit conference and has this story on Formula 1’s Toto Wolff, who said he was looking for remote software to get his racing team that checkered flag again.

Startups and VC

If you’re running a company that’s shipping hundreds of thousands of boxes of frozen meat around, you probably don’t want to run every detail of your supply chain yourself. That’s what outsourcing is for — so why did ButcherBox build two dry ice factories during the pandemic? It turns out it was a combination of removing risk and making the most of financial incentives, Haje reports.

Commercial electric vehicle company Arrival received a warning from the Nasdaq Stock Market because its stock price is trading too low, Rebecca reports. The company issued a press release saying it received a notification that it was not in compliance with the Nasdaq’s requirement to trade ordinary shares above $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of notification.

And in other cheerful news…

What investors really think about the TAM slide in your pitch deck

A sketch of a TC+ panel at TC Disrupt 2022, &quot;Taking the BS out of your TAM&quot;
A sketch of a TC+ panel at TC Disrupt 2022, "Taking the BS out of your TAM"

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

Are you ready to launch a bajillion-dollar startup? Before you start: Are you planning to build a centaur, a unicorn, or perhaps a decacorn?

Startup pitching has become an existential drama, in part because so many founders exaggerate the size of the total addressable market (TAM) in which they hope to compete.

“The way it’s calculated and the way the founder is thinking about it tells us not necessarily about the business or its future, but about how the founder thinks about company creation,” said Deena Shakir, a partner at Lux Capital.

What investors really think about the TAM slide in your pitch deck

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Sorry, we have to have another Twitter day, but we promise to include some other really cool articles, too. First, Amanda wonders if porn is a way for the social media giant to recoup some of its losses and make more money. Meanwhile, Kyle reached out to a lot of Twitter’s advertisers to see what their plans are in light of the Elon Musk takeover. Spoiler, they are pausing spending.

And we have five more for you:

Recommended Stories

  • India metro smart cards vulnerable to 'free top-up' bug

    India's mass rapid transit systems — or metro, as it's known locally — rely on commuter smart cards that are vulnerable to exploitation and allow anyone to effectively travel for free. Security researcher Nikhil Kumar Singh discovered a bug impacting Delhi Metro's smart card system. The researcher told TechCrunch that the bug exploits the top-up process that allows anyone to recharge the metro train's smart card as many times as they want.

  • Twitter lays off staff as Musk blames activists for 'massive' ad revenue drop

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc started a major round of layoffs on Friday, alerting employees of their job status by email after barring the entrances to offices and cutting off workers' access to internal systems overnight. The move follows a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk, the world's richest person, who tweeted on Friday that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending. Musk blamed the losses on a coalition of civil rights groups that has been pressing Twitter's top advertisers to take action if he did not protect content moderation.

  • Decentralized social network Mastodon grows to 655K users in wake of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

    Open source, decentralized social network Mastodon has been benefiting from the chaotic Twitter takeover by Elon Musk. In addition to seeing a record number of downloads for the Mastodon mobile app this past weekend, the nonprofit company today announced a new milestone. In a post on Twitter -- where Mastodon has been successfully marketing its app to those now considering leaving the service -- it noted that 230,000 people have joined Mastodon in the last week alone.

  • NFL 2022 Week 9 injury report roundup: James Conner, Budda Baker questionable for Cardinals

    Week Nine of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Eagles and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The Ravens and Saints play on Monday and their final [more]

  • Chargers rule out Keenan Allen, 5 others vs. Falcons

    Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday's game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.

  • Alibaba Comes Back Strong Against US Sanctions; To Power 20% Operations By In-House CPUs By 2025

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) plans to power 20% of its operations with its homebrew CPUs by 2025, the Register reports. Alibaba showcased its Yitian 710 server-class CPU in 2021. In early 2022 the operation started trials of the devices and offered more info about their specs. The features included 128 Armv9-compatible CPU cores, a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz, eight DDR5 channels, and 96 PCIe 5.0 lanes, all cooked up on a 5nm process. At its Aspara conference on October 3 and Chine

  • AMD Graphics Chief Says Its Cards Are More ‘Future Proof’ Than Nvidia’s

    The competition for gaming graphics cards is heating up—literally. On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) unveiled two of its next generation gaming graphics cards—the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT—which are built on the chip maker’s new RDNA 3 architecture. The two products are the industry’s “most advanced” graphics cards, according to the company, and the first to use a chiplet design.

  • 15 Most Innovative Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the most innovative companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most innovative companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Innovative Companies in the World. When most people think of innovation today, they think of computer technology or […]

  • Apple’s New iPhones Struggle Even With Deepening Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone generation is having a tough time in the world’s biggest smartphone market, where its most recent weekly sales were down by a third compared with last year, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    Currently, of a group of 37 Wall Street analysts who follow CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) the lowest price target among them is $193 per share, which implies 25% upside from the current price. Similarly, within in a group of 42 Wall Street analysts who follow Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the lowest price target is $255 per share, which implies nearly 13% upside from the current price. In both cases, Wall Street analysts are effectively saying there is no downside for shareholders.

  • Apple Adds New IPhone 14 Maker in India in Shift From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp. has begun assembling the company’s latest iPhone 14 model in India.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThat move makes Pegatron the

  • 15 Biggest Drone Companies In the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest drone companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest drone companies in the world, go directly to the 5 Biggest Drone Companies In the World. Since becoming a commonplace commodity, drones have attracted numerous manufacturers to this market. […]

  • Qualcomm’s Longer Life With Apple Comes at a Cost

    The chip maker will keep Apple’s iPhone business a while longer, but a smartphone slowdown hurts its near-term outlook and complicates its diversification plan.

  • Honeywell Is Acting Like a Software Company Again

    Honeywell Connected Enterprises is unveiling about 20 software applications for customers this week in Florida.

  • Expedia Not Backing Away From Costly Pursuit of a More Loyal Customer

    Expedia will continue to invest in gaining long-term value customers despite the risk of losing bookings to its competitors, as it focuses on brand awareness, paid app downloads and its loyalty program. Expedia is prioritizing these customers in its marketing, shifting towards longer-term channels, including app downloads and other methods to capture traveler intent outside […]

  • 3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy In November

    The gaming industry was one of the few markets to see increased earnings throughout the 2008 to 2009 recession. Meanwhile, the Entertainment Software Association president and CEO, Michael D. Gallagher, said on the gaming market at the time: "2009 and 2008 were the highest grossing years in our industry's history," and described the industry's structure as "solid." Multiple tech and gaming stocks have dipped considerably in 2022 as inflation rises have slowed consumer spending.

  • Coinbase Deal Shows Google Is Committed to Crypto – How Much Depends on Whom You Ask

    Going by recent headlines and what the company says, one would assume Google is diving into crypto. The hiring of former PayPal exec Arnold Goldberg to run Google’s payments division in January was touted as “a broader strategy to team up with a wider range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies,” in a Bloomberg article and echoed in a lot of crypto press, including here. On the surface, it would seem Google is getting aggressive in its approach to crypto.

  • Should You Continue to Hold Guidewire Software (GWRE) Despite the Decline?

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The third quarter witnessed extreme volatility in the financial market. However, the fund outperformed the benchmark indexes and rose 10.00% (Institutional Shares) in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s […]

  • China stops publishing data metrics of vast domestic apps market amid declining internet service revenue, faltering economy

    The Chinese government has stopped reporting data metrics of domestic apps for the last three months without explanation, which makes it difficult for outside analysts to assess the health of this industry in the world's largest internet and smartphone market. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), one of the government agencies responsible for regulating apps, started omitting this market segment's data metrics from its monthly reports from July, according to the latest inf

  • Steam for ChromeOS works on more devices and is easier to install

    Google and Valve have announced that Steam for ChromeOS has graduated to beta. The software now works on more devices, has better hardware support and includes a number of usability fixes.