U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.25
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,128.00
    +111.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,261.25
    +59.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,340.10
    +5.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.66
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.50
    +22.40 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.49
    +0.43 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3973
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9290
    +0.0740 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,006.66
    +2,489.23 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.71
    +60.56 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,340.55
    +426.22 (+1.42%)
     

Daily Crunch: Uber to classify UK drivers as workers

Anthony Ha
·3 min read

Uber changes driver classification following a legal defeat in the U.K., Facebook says it will crack down on rule-breaking Groups and Snap makes an e-commerce acquisition. This is your Daily Crunch for March 17, 2021.

The big story: Uber to classify UK drivers as workers

Following a Supreme Court ruling, Uber said it will classify all drivers in the United Kingdom as workers — a category between self-employed and employed that entitles those designated to a minimum wage and holiday pay.

That doesn't mean the dispute is fully resolved, however. Uber said that it will calculate working time starting when drivers accept a trip, excluding the time after they've signed into the app and are waiting for a ride. A statement by the App Drivers and Couriers Union described the company's new approach as "a day late and a dollar short, literally."

The tech giants

In expanded crackdown, Facebook increases penalties for rule-breaking groups and their members — The changes follow what has been a steady, but slow and sometimes ineffective crackdown on Facebook Groups that produce and share harmful, polarizing or even dangerous content.

Snap acquires Fit Analytics, a fitting technology startup, to double down on fashion and e-commerce — Fit Analytics has built technology to help shoppers find the right-sized apparel and footwear from online retailers.

Apple Maps updated with COVID-19 vaccination locations in the US — To access this information through a voice command, users can ask Siri something like “where can I get a COVID vaccination?” which will direct them to Maps.

Startups, funding and venture capital

Incredibuild gets $140M to speed up games and other software development with distributed processing tech — Incredibuild is a private tech company, but it has been around since 2000, and it counts Epic, Microsoft and Nintendo as clients.

SoftBank-backed Indian insurance platform Policybazaar raises $75M — Policybazaar is among a handful of startups that is attempting to upend India’s insurance market, which is largely commanded by state and bank-backed insurers.

The Robinhood competitor landscape intensifies as Invstr raises $20M — Via social gamification, Invstr has set out to make the financial educational process fun.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

Dear Sophie: What type of visa should we get to fundraise in Silicon Valley? — The latest edition of "Dear Sophie,” the advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies.

How to recruit data scientists without paying top dollar — When it comes to building a data science team, many companies fail at the first step: creating a job posting.

Olo prices IPO sharply above its target, valuing company as high as $4.6B — We’re checking in on the price investors paid for a block of Olo shares before it began trading.

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

The Voter Formation Project puts an experimental spin on reaching Black and brown first-time voters — This new group is a 501(c)3 laser-focused on reaching Black and brown first-time voters using every trick in the digital toolbox.

On Friday the EU will put startup-friendly legislation to member states — will they sign up? — The EU Startup Nations Standard aims to make the European Union the most attractive place to create a startup.

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you'd like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 3pm Pacific, you can subscribe here.

Recommended Stories

  • 'A moving moment.' Grandma prescribed a post-vaccine hug

    For Laura Shaw Frank, seeing her mother hug her daughter for the first time since the onset of the pandemic was a light at the end of the tunnel. “It just felt like all this love was pouring out and also that there was like this feeling of hope, like maybe there’s a future, maybe we’re going to get out of this,” Frank said Tuesday about her mother and daughter embracing for the first time after becoming vaccinated. Evelyn Shaw, who lives about a mile from Frank’s home in the Bronx and lives alone, spent a lot of time with her four grandchildren before the pandemic.

  • Elton John slams Vatican for 'investing millions' in Rocketman and still refusing to bless gay marriages

    Iconic singer says the Vatican invested millions in his 2019 biopic that celebrated his love story with David Furnish.

  • Lennar Stock Surged After Earnings. What’s Behind the Move.

    Lennar executive chairman discussed a strong environment for home building during the call—but that’s not all that sent the stock soaring. Lennar (Ticker: LEN) was the S&P 500’s biggest gainer on Wednesday, closing at $100.95, up 13.8%. Without a pretax gain of about $470 million related to the homebuilder’s Opendoor (OPEN) investment, the company said its earnings per share would have been $2.04.

  • Natalie Portman, Sophie Mas Ink First-Look TV Deal at Apple

    Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas’ MountainA production company has set a first-look TV deal at Apple. News of the deal comes a week after it was reported that Portman had signed on to star in the Apple series “Lady in the Lake” with Lupita Nyong’o. Portman is also an executive producer on the series, as […]

  • EXPLAINER: What's the Senate filibuster and why change it?

    President Joe Biden said the Senate should operate like it did in the “old days,” with senators forced to stand up and speak all day and night if they plan to object to his legislative agenda with a filibuster. Changing the filibuster rules is an idea backed by some Senate Democrats eager to advance Biden's agenda in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.

  • Nikola Slumps After Capital Raising Filing

    Nikola shares tumbled nearly 4% in Monday’s extended-hours session after the electric truck maker announced that it plans to raise additional capital. Here’s how to trade the stock.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision

    GBP/USD failed to settle above the resistance at 1.3910 and declined below 1.3900.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Will Try Not to Rattle the Market While Maintaining Policy

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • After Alibaba, Beijing’s efforts to rein in fintech could center on rival Tencent

    A selloff in Tencent shows investor worry about how far Beijing's tech monopoly actions will extend beyond Alibaba.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • When are federal taxes due in 2021? IRS under pressure to extend income tax return deadline

    The IRS is under pressure to extend the federal income tax deadline after last-minute changes, such as the rules on unemployment benefits.

  • IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Oil prices end lower as U.S. supply climbs a 4th week and after IEA deems supercycle unlikely

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday, after the U.S. government reported a fourth consecutive weekly climb in domestic crude inventories and International Energy Agency deemed a “supercycle” for the commodity unlikely.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Here’s How Much a $15 Minimum Wage Would Raise the Price of a Burrito. (Hint: It’s Less Than Extra Guac.)

    A dive into Chipotle's financial statements reveals an important fact about the minimum wage: Big companies can handle a hike.

  • Lordstown’s losses widen amid short-seller dispute, company discloses SEC probe

    Lordstown Motors Inc. reports a wider quarterly loss and reiterates goal of making its first electric pickups by late September despite an ongoing spat with a short seller.