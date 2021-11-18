Daily Crunch: UK-based subscription service Remojo coaches men to stop consuming pornography

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Sweetgreen’s IPO turns out pretty sweet: Whatever you thought of Sweetgreen’s financial performance, it is having a pretty great public debut. After pricing at $28 per share, above its target range, the company’s share price shot higher today to nearly double its starting value. Sure, you could argue that the company underpriced its public debut, but I doubt that the company is crying.

Paytm’s IPO doesn’t: But while Sweetgreen is rolling in clover, Indian fintech giant Paytm had a pretty awful first day as a public company, with its shares falling around 27% in regular trading. The SoftBank- and Alibaba-backed unicorn raised $2.5 billion in its public-market debut, so it at least locked in the funds before seeing its valuation fall.

Spotify finally rolls out live lyrics globally: If you, like myself, live on Spotify but are tired of using your web browser to look up song lyrics, good news! Now you don’t have to! Lyrics are live in the music service and they look like this:

Image Credits: Spotify

Startups/VC

We have a few things to dig through from startups today, but first, Grammarly. The company just raised $200 million at a $13 billion valuation. This makes the company, variously, a decacorn or dragon or Company That Should Go Public. Regardless, the old $1 billion valuation threshold that used to set startups apart has lost all meaning. The $10 billion mark, however, seems to be the new requirement to be a truly standout startup today.

Notes from the TechCrunch transport desk: Cars of the future

Electric tuk tuks for the U.S. market: That’s the play that Biliti thinks is going to be big. Tuk tuks are three-wheeled, open-cab vehicles that are something akin to a cross between a delivery van and a moped. They are popular in a number of global markets, if not the United States. But with more folks living in cities over time, and more of us expecting goods to be delivered to our homes, perhaps the time of the tuk tuk is nigh in the U.S.

Sun power: I don’t know how well this will work in the wild, but Sono Group just went public on the back of its solar-powered car idea. The idea is that the car can suck in enough juice from the sky to power a commute. Which means no charging cables, even if the car probably wouldn’t get you too far without other forms of electrical input. Still, the idea is very neat and we hope that all EVs in time have a solar component.

Self-driving Apple: Remember the Apple car? Apart from the never-quite-here Apple television set, the Apple car is my favorite bit of tech from the consumer electronics giant that we have yet to set eyes on. But reporting indicates that we could see the self-driving vehicle in 2025. That’s just far enough away for us to forget about the date.

And speaking of self-driving, Baidu’s self-driving taxis could be in 100 cities by 2030. By 2030 that number better be bigger than 100, honestly.

And now, a sampling of the rest of the day’s startup news:

And, finally, accessibility:

Watching micro-publications with a focus on technology accessibility get off the ground has brought the topic back to the front of my mind. Which is why news that Clubhouse is bringing live captions to iOS caught my eye. It’s a good move, and one that we hope becomes table stakes for audio platforms moving forward.

Dear Sophie: Any advice on visa issues for new hires?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

I run operations at an early-stage startup, and I’ve been tasked with hiring and other HR responsibilities. I’m feeling out of my depth with hiring and trying to figure out visa issues for prospective hires.

Do you have any advice?

— Doubling Down in Daly City

Big Tech Inc.

Now you can literally shake your fist at Instagram: The next time that you run into a problem with Instagram, you will be able to shake your phone to generate a prompt for reporting an error. I want to dunk on this, but I actually like it. Instagram is also adding “the ability to delete single items from a carousel post with at least three images or videos,” TechCrunch reports.

Want to look like a huge dweeb this Christmas? Some brands should have merch. Equity, our podcast, for example, should have merch. But should Hulu have merch? It thinks so. Netflix was first into the niche, we report.

And today in corporations letting us down: California Pizza Kitchen leaked over 100,000 Social Security numbers. This brings up two points. First, why are we still so dependent on Social Security numbers as a society. And, two, that the food chain should pay a fine roughly the size of one of its restaurants built entirely out of $100 bills. This sort of breach should be punished with a hammer the size of Utah. Bad!

