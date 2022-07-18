U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.85
    -32.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,072.61
    -215.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,360.05
    -92.37 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.42
    -5.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.95
    -0.65 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.60
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.17 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0148
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1944
    +0.0078 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2340
    -0.2220 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,762.03
    +764.82 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.16
    +10.97 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Daily Crunch: US government is tracking our phones more than we thought, new docs show

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Presumably you’ve been in the nightclubs (or at least your living room with the music turned to 11) doing the Robot and other amazing dance moves all weekend. Continue the 🤖 fun into your workweek! We’ve got a free (!) robotics event and here’s five lovingly curated reasons to attend TC Sessions: Robotics on Thursday. Have a splendid and inspired week! — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been keeping an extra close eye on the electric vehicle market, and all the things happening on that front. In Kirsten’s newsletter The Station, she summarized everything you need to know, and teases that there’s reviews of the F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T on the way.

“Wow, super lame… If you are leaking company information, you are exhibiting a low level of consciousness and respect,” writes one of the Winklevoss twins after an internal Gemini ops memo was leaked, as Jacquelyn reports.

Taking the bull by the horns, and reducing them to bullet points:

Yeah, these jokes completely stopped making sense, so I’m putting the “LOL” into “philolsophy” and I think I’ll call it a day.

As fundraising gets harder, founders should ask investors for a flat round

Two balls in maze; startups flat rounds fundraising investors
Two balls in maze; startups flat rounds fundraising investors

Image Credits: Martin Barraud (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Aiming for the sky is well and good when you’re building a startup, but when capital dries up and survival becomes an issue, it can be best to err on the side of caution and take a flat round.

According to Matt Cohen, founder and managing partner of Ripple Ventures, if you’re struggling to find an investor to extend your runway to at least 24 months, your best course of action may be to “go to the well once and get what you need to see this volatility through.”

“Macroeconomic cycles happen and are completely out of everyone’s control. But the founders who can get in front of these tough conversations will be the ones to reach the next milestone, albeit on a less attractive path, and remain alive to see their mission through.”

As fundraising gets harder, founders should ask investors for a flat round

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

In case you were missing those Better.com updates, you are in luck today. The digital mortgage lender, which you might remember had some less-than-stellar downsizing techniques, is moving forward with its decision to go public via SPAC,  Natasha M reports. The company already has a lawsuit against it for misleading investors during its first time around trying to go public. So we’ll see how this one goes.

Speaking of things that captured our attention for a while, Lucas and Anita reported in their latest “Chain Reaction” newsletter that GameStop is cashing in on its meme money fame and launching an NFT marketplace in an effort to diversify its revenue stream. In other crypto news, Anita also wrote about a crypto technique poised to address privacy concerns in web3.

Our colleagues were busy in Big Tech, too, so here goes:

  • Snap, crackle and Insta: We always enjoy Aisha’s coverage of social media, and today she writes about Snap’s launch of Snapchat for Web, which brings the long-time app to a desktop. In addition, Instagram is coming out with a new payments feature that enables users to buy promoted products via direct message.

  • Not as “clear” as you might think: Cleartrip, a travel-booking platform in India, confirmed to Jagmeet that it experienced a data breach. Exact details are not yet known, though the dark web post where the data was being sold was taken down.

  • These schools will not be able to “Google” much: A new Denmark ruling citing data transfer risks means that schools across the country will no longer be able to use Chromebooks and Google Workspace, Paul reports.

  • Press pause: It was Meta’s day today, Ingrid reports. The company was battling some antitrust legislation in the United Kingdom regarding an order for Meta to sell GIF marketplace Giphy, and an appeals tribunal has sent the case back to the antitrust regulator for reassessment.

  • And here we thought sports were already lucrative: ESPN+ lovers are going to see their monthly and annual bills rise in August,  Lauren writes.

  • Same with smartphones: Smartphone shipments dropped 9% in the second quarter, and a new study that Brian read and dissected for us is pointing to the same thing going on with everything else — inflation is keeping people from trading up.

Recommended Stories