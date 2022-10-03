Daily Crunch: Vice Society hackers post 500GB of data stolen from LA school district to dark web

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Now it’s out : Hackers released a lot of data — some 500GB worth — that it stole during the Los Angeles Unified School District ransomware attack, Carly writes. This includes some personal identifying information, financial reports and healthcare data. Ugh.

Someone wasn’t “keeping up” : And that someone was Kim Kardashian, who settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $1.26 million after it was found she was in violation of rules regarding the disclosure of receiving payment in exchange for touting cryptocurrency. Darrell has more. Meanwhile, Anita and Dominic-Madori pair up to opine on why it’s okay not to defend Kardashian, particularly, as they put it, “EthereumMax was an unknown token worth almost nothing before she posted about it on Instagram.”

Name change: Amazon now has a dedicated portal for its affordable shopping options called Amazon Access that includes features like layaway and coupons, Aisha reports.

Ron and Alex observed that at the beginning of 2022, it looked like it was going to be a bumper year for SaaS M&A. That seems to have not really happened. With much head scratching and some theories, they ask why we aren’t seeing more aggressive SaaS M&A?

Meanwhile, Becca notes that venture capital has been on a roller coaster this year. The theme is similar; 2022 started riding the strongest wave of venture deployment on record, just before the stock market plummeted and dragged venture down with it. She reaches for her crystal ball and admits that while it is unclear what will happen in VC in Q4, it definitely won’t be boring.

3 guiding FinOps principles that will help you explain cloud costs to the board

Cloud financial management, or more simply, "FinOps," uses cross-functional teamwork between finance, engineering and product teams to help organizations make better use of their resources.

"Knowing your cloud unit economics is key to building an explainable, transparent model of your cloud costs," writes Liran Grinberg, co-founder of Team8.

"Dev teams need to face the music and start being financially accountable for the infrastructure and services they use. Meanwhile, CFOs and CTOs need to get ready to answer some tough questions at board meetings."

Prosus decided not to move forward with its $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk, Manish reports. Just a month after receiving the green light from India’s antitrust organization, the company is citing “certain conditions” that were not fulfilled as to the reason the deal is not proceeding.

Meanwhile, TikTok is looking for a few good partners to help launch its live shopping offering in the U.S., Ivan writes.

