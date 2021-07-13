U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.21
    -15.42 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,888.79
    -107.39 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,677.65
    -55.59 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.86
    -42.96 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.13
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    -0.0081 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    +0.0520 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5900
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,509.54
    -564.37 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    785.12
    -23.61 (-2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.72
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.24
    +149.22 (+0.52%)
     

Daily Crunch: ZoomInfo announces plans to acquire sales intelligence tool Chorus.ai for $575M

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 13, 2021. Have you gotten into the fake meat craze yet? Or are you sitting on the sidelines still, holding a turkey leg in one hand and a bacon sandwich in the other? The good news for primitive humans like you and me is that more fake meat is cropping up in more places. Like Beyond Meat’s fake chicken at Panda Express.

Look, I love to be a carnivore. But I don’t love the carbon footprint. Maybe tech companies will chart a more sustainable path for the rest of us. -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Apple gets into the external battery game: If you’re anything like me, your mobile phone is usually about to die. If you own an iPhone, there’s good news today in the form of Apple announcing a $99 battery pack that will provide wireless juice to your handset. It snaps to the back of the phone. Frankly, I am irked that I need this, but I do.

  • There have never been so many great startups: That’s what TechCrunch learned today from investors. The U.S. venture class said that high prices weren’t keeping them on the sidelines, and that you essentially have to pay up to stay in the game. So if you are a founder with a good growth story, congratulations on your salad days.

  • For example, Zomato just raised more money before its IPO: The Indian food delivery startup is looking to list this week at the high end of its range, with 45% of the $1.3 billion it plans to raise coming from its anchor investors. That’s some hot demand.

Startups/VC

First up from our startup digest today is a piece from our own Danny Crichton announcing the winding down of The TechCrunch List. The original idea was simple: “A curated directory of venture capitalists designed to guide founders to the VCs most relevant to their startups.”

But after reading thousands of entries and building out a huge database, the experiment went a bit stale. Here’s Danny on what happened: “The venture capital industry has radically changed over the past year, and the central thesis we used in constructing the list no longer applies.” Why? Because the venture capital world has become more competitive, quicker and geographically flatter. So terms and pricing matter more, we’re told, than expertise.

Consider that fact duly noted. Now, our usual rundown of funding events, from smallest to largest:

  • AttackIQ raises $44M to help companies manage breaches: It does so in an interesting manner, by simulating attacks themselves. It’s a bit like having a scrimmage match against yourself. The latest AttackIQ deal underscores just how valuable cybersecurity startups have proven to be in recent months.

  • Marco Financial raises $82M to fund LatAm exporters: The Miami-based, trade-focused startup raised $7 million in cash and $75 million in credit to help grow its business. Marco Financial uses a “tech-enabled risk assessment platform” to determine creditworthiness, which is neat. Anything to provide more capital access to more people in more places.

  • Amperity raises $100M, becomes unicorn: What does it do? The startup built a customer data platform to help big companies better understand to whom they sell. As our own Ingrid Lunden reports, the startup is working in a world where some traditional methods of tracking customers -- like browser cookies -- are fading from our shared reality.

  • Sourcegraph raises $125M for its code-search tool: This is an interesting one. Now worth $2.625 billion -- up 3x from its December round -- Sourcegraph is on fire. Other reporting indicates that the company could be at around a $10 million annual run rate. That’s, ahem, a healthy multiple.

5 advanced-ish SEO tactics to win in 2021

The days of gaming search engines to drive traffic are long gone. Startups that want to be noticed must invest in producing high-quality content that accurately describes their products and services.

Beyond the basic best practices you'll find on SEO blogs and newsletters, Mark Spera, head of growth marketing at Minted, offers five "advanced-ish" tactics "to increase your SEO throughput and capitalize on some of the arbitrage still left in organic search."

Strategy No. 1? Start out by using content-generation tools to automate tasks like creating search-friendly headlines, titles and blog outlines.

"We’ve been able to bring our article-writing process down from four hours per article to around 90 minutes," writes Spera. "Imagine what you could do with all that time!"

5 advanced-ish SEO tactics to win in 2021

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Yes, there was other Big Tech news apart from Apple’s battery pack today. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Discord buys Sentropy: Discord is a big company today, with lots of staff, lots of users and a big valuation. And it just bought Sentropy, a startup that TechCrunch wrote “makes AI-powered software to detect and remove online harassment and hate.” Given that some loathsome groups use Discord here and there, the buy makes sense.

  • Facebook wants to pay bug hunters more: A new Facebook program called the “Payout Time Bonus” may boost fees paid to bug hunters in the social network’s world. The company pays out less per year than some other megacorps, but the gap could tighten thanks to the new effort.

  • ZoomInfo buys Chorus.ai for $575M: Early today news broke that ZoomInfo, a public company, will drop more than half a billy on Chrous.ai, a company that provides sales intelligence tools focused on conversations. It’s related to what Gong.io is building, though Gong remains independent and worth around 13 times as much.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We’re reaching out to startup founders to tell us who they turn to when they want the most up-to-date growth marketing practices. Fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Marketer: MuteSix

Recommended by: Rhoda Ullmann, Sense

Testimonial: “We’ve tried a number of different agencies, they demonstrate best-in-class expertise with Facebook and Google paid ad platforms. They also have a very smart and efficient approach to creative development that was critical to helping us scale.”

Recommended Stories

  • Discord buys Sentropy, which makes AI software that fights online harassment

    The online chat platform Discord is buying Sentropy, a company that makes AI-powered software to detect and remove online harassment and hate. Discord currently uses a "multilevel" approach to moderation, relying on an in-house human moderation team as well as volunteer mods and admins to create ground rules for individual servers. A Trust and Safety team dedicated to protecting users and shaping content moderation policies comprised 15% of Discord's workforce as of May 2020.

  • Twitter now lets you limit who can reply to a tweet after the fact

    If you're tired of sending brilliant takes into the Twitterverse only to be met with wave after wave of reply guys, a new Twitter feature could give you some relief. Starting today, anyone on Twitter will be able to adjust who can reply to individual tweets after they've been sent. On Twitter, you don't always have a sense of what kind of tweets will attract unwanted attention until it's too late.

  • New Features Added to Discovery Education's K-12 Learning Platform Gives Teachers New Ways to Engage Students With Digital Content Everyday

    SILVER SPRING, Md., July 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Discovery Education today announced new features and enhancements to its award-winning K-12 learning platform. The latest Discovery Education platfor...

  • Facebook adds a 'Payout Time Bonus' to help retain bug bounty hunters

    When it comes to bug bounties, Facebook lags behind the likes of Microsoft and Google in terms of overall payouts and volume of tips received: last year, Microsoft and Google respectively paid out $13.6 million and $6.7 million; Facebook meanwhile paid out just $1.98 million as of November. In the latest development, Facebook today said that it would be adding a new set of bonus rewards when it pays out on a report if more than 30 days have passed since Facebook first received it.

  • Dogecoin Starts The Week On A Strong Note

    Dogecoin failed to settle below the support at $0.21 and moved towards $0.22.

  • Facebook Groups can now have dedicated topic 'experts'

    Facebook is starting to roll out a new “expert” label for group members who have expertise in an area related to the group’s interests.

  • Nas Academy raises $11 million to help creators build their own MasterClass-like courses

    Investors are buying into a creator-led future, and Nas Academy wants to turn that creator influence into a broad network of "virtual universities." The platform is founded and led by Nuseir Yassin, a video blogger and influencer whose Nas Daily social media accounts boast tens of millions of followers across platforms. Nas Academy has closed an $11 million Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with additional backing from Balaji Srinivasan, Emilie Choi, TechAviv Founder Partners, 500 Startups and Metapurse, among others.

  • Instagram Tests ‘Re-share’ Label in Effort to Spur Engagement

    (Bloomberg) -- Instagram is experimenting with offering users new ways to promote other people’s content on the photo-sharing network -- a push that could boost engagement but open the door to more viral misinformation.The Facebook Inc. unit said Tuesday it will give account holders the option to add a “re-share” sticker on top of their Instagram stories, ephemeral posts of annotated photos and videos. Adding the label will allow people to see a list of posts they have viewed in the last hour, s

  • Amazon restores service after global outage

    According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, services were disrupted for nearly two hours and at the peak of the disruption, more than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online stores. It was the second broad disruption since late June when users experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video before services were restored.

  • Public Live: The Rise of the Metaverse and What it Means for Facebook, Match Group, and Square

    The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF recently launched, so what do investors need to know? During a recent Public Live audio session, business journalist Nora Ali sat down to speak with Matthew Ball, Venture Capitalist and Founder of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, who says the metaverse is the successor to the current internet. Here’s a snapshot of the conversation. Nora Ali: What is the metaverse? Matthew Ball: It’s about accessing persistent virtual simulations such as VR and AR. People can int

  • Euro 2020: What could social media companies actually do about racist abuse – and would it work?

    Artificial intelligence, better moderation, ‘real-name’ policies, and the Online Harms bill all aim to solve serious problem

  • Euro 2020: Why abuse remains rife on social media

    Racist abuse aimed at football players following Sunday's tournament finale has been widely condemned.

  • Social media influencers face relentless abuse, MPs are told

    Em Sheldon says people are "so angry" at her for using her online platforms for commercial gain.

  • Looking for love online? Watch out for these 4 online dating scams

    These 4 warning signs will help you navigate the world of online dating -- and protect yourself against identity theft.

  • Can social media still be good? Maybe if you live in a dictatorship.

    Call it the Cuba exception

  • Black England Soccer Players Are Being Racially Abused on Social Media. How Can These Platforms Do Better?

    Users complained that racist comments on the profiles of three Black soccer players were visible for hours

  • Cuba’s nascent 3G network is enabling nationwide protests

    Cuban protesters have been able to spread images of demonstrations on social media under the #SOSCuba hashtag thanks to the country's three-year-old cellular network.

  • Lucid Motors Sees Second-Half Production Start, Plant Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc., the Saudi-backed electric-vehicle startup waiting to go public via a blank-check company, remains on schedule to start production and deliveries of its debut electric vehicles this year.The company has finished its preproduction phase after a series of delays, executives said on call with investors Tuesday, days ahead of a shareholder vote on its listing. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company that’s merging with Lucid, Churchill Capital Corp IV, rose

  • Biden warning on Hong Kong spells fresh headache for HSBC

    Joe Biden is to take new steps to isolate American companies operating in Hong Kong, sparking fresh concerns for HSBC as it turns its focus on Communist China. The White House will this week warn US firms of the growing risks of operating in the region as Beijing asserts greater control over the financial hub, the Financial Times reported. Analysts said such a move could hamper HSBC’s ability to serve customers in the US and in Hong Kong. The lender’s most profitable region is Asia and it is hea

  • China Developers’ Defaults Spread as Languang Misses Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Sichuan Languang Development Co. failed to repay a local bond, marking its first default in a domestic credit market grappling with rising debt failures.The company was not able to raise enough funds for the repayment on a 900 million yuan ($139 million) local bond that matured Sunday, which amounts to a default, according to a Monday statement from Languang to the Shanghai Clearing House. The builder said last week it might not be able to make the payment.Languang