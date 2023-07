Benzinga

Tesla Inc. established its reputation by producing luxurious electric vehicles, but the company says it is gearing up to introduce a more budget-friendly model soon. The upcoming Tesla model, unofficially named Model 2, is anticipated to be sold for around the same price point as the gas-powered Honda Civic. Rumored to debut in 2025, the Tesla Model 2 is projected to carry a price tag ranging from $25,000 to $30,000, making it one of the most competitively priced electric models to hit the U.S.