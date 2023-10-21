Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) shareholders have earned a 4.8% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 26% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 9.8%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Daily Journal didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Daily Journal saw its revenue grow at 6.4% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has gained 5% per year for five years, that's hardly amazing considering the market also rose. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Daily Journal shareholders are up 9.8% for the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 5% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

