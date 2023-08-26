Daily Mail hires former ITV executive to revive TV push

Broadcasting boss oversaw the launch of flagship shows such as Loose Women - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Daily Mail has hired a former ITV and Channel 4 executive as the newspaper group looks to rekindle its push into TV.

Helen Warner, an experienced broadcasting boss, has started working with parent company Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) as a consultant, the Telegraph has learnt.

The appointment suggests a renewed focus on TV at the tabloid following similar moves by rivals such as Rupert Murdoch’s News UK.

In 2017 the media group, which is owned by Lord Rothermere, launched Daily Mail TV, a US-based news show that aired for an hour every weekday. But the venture, which was produced with CBS, was scrapped last year after just five seasons.

More recently, it has doubled down on its video output by producing specialist programmes such as Killer Hiding in Plain Sight, a 45-minute documentary about the trial of convicted baby murderer Lucy Letby.

It also makes programmes on topics such as the war in Ukraine and the Royal Family, which are broadcast to its 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

A source said the company was doing a “deep dive” into its broadcasting capabilities, but insisted it was not planning to set up a traditional TV channel. The Daily Mail declined to comment.

Ms Warner brings vast expertise in the broadcasting sector. In 2019, she served as a consultant to News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks ahead of the launch of TalkTV.

She also worked briefly as head of television at GB News, stepping down after only four months in the role amid a wider exodus of executives from the news startup.

Prior to this, Ms Warner held senior roles at ITV, where she oversaw the launch of flagship shows such as Good Morning Britain and Loose Women. She also worked for Channel 4, where she was responsible for high-profile programmes including Come Dine with Me, Countdown and Deal or No Deal.

Ms Warner also served as chief creative officer of Whisper, a sports production company co-founded by former F1 driver David Coulthard and presenter Jake Humphrey. She is also a Sunday Times bestselling author of five novels.

It comes amid a wider digital drive at DMGT. Earlier this year, editor Ted Verity said the group would start merging operations across the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday titles.

The move, which led to dozens of job cuts, followed the merger of the Daily Mail and its showbiz-orientated sister title MailOnline.

At the time, Mr Verity said there was “no question” that the group’s future growth depended on digital journalism.

