Daily Mail publisher says it needs to buy The Telegraph to tackle Google’s power

daily mail dmg

The publisher of The Daily Mail has said it should be allowed to take over The Telegraph to bulk up and challenge the power of Google and other tech giants.

In a submission to the House of Lords communications committee, DMG Media dismissed concerns that it would hold too big a share of the news market if it bought The Telegraph, saying British media outlets were now “minnows” compared to their US tech rivals.

Instead, it argued that regulators should take a wider view of competition to take into account that newspapers command a dwindling share of the news market.

DMG Media told an inquiry into the future of news: “If Britain is to maintain a world-class news publishing industry it must have the resources to attract the best talent, negotiate with tech giants, invest in new formats and operate on a global scale. This means competition rules must change.”

It came after rival bidder Sir Paul Marshall was accused of endorsing extremist content from far-right and conspiracy theory accounts on social media.

An investigation by the anti-extremism group Hope Not Hate found Sir Paul had repeatedly liked and retweeted posts that called for mass deportations and claimed Britain was facing a looming civil war between “native Europeans” and “fake refugee invaders”.

All tweets and over 300 likes have since been removed from the account. A spokesman said the sample did not represent Sir Paul’s views.

The Telegraph is in line to be controlled by an Abu Dhabi-backed fund, but the deal is currently being reviewed by Ofcom as a potential threat to press freedom. The publisher of The Daily Mail is among other potential bidders hoping the deal will be blocked.

DMG Media said: “In a world where there is only one search engine and two AI developers, news publishers will have to consolidate.

“Plurality of news must be measured across the whole spectrum that any member of the public can access on their smartphone.”

The Daily Mail, which is owned by Jonathan Harmsworth, Lord Rothermere, was among suitors to express interest in buying The Telegraph when it was put up for sale last year by Lloyds Banking Group, which seized control of the newspaper from the Barclay family over £1.2bn in unpaid debts.

Story continues

However, its bid was derailed after RedBird IMI, a fund 75pc backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vice-president of the United Arab Emirates, struck a complex deal to gain control of the newspaper after repaying the debts.

Interest from DMG Media, which owns Metro and The i as well as the Mail titles, has sparked concerns about the further consolidation of power into a handful of media owners.

Lord Rothermere currently commands around 40pc market share in UK newspapers. An acquisition of The Telegraph would push this over 50pc.

Former Cabinet minister Sir David Davis last year warned that increasing the media tycoon’s market power would have “serious and worrying implications for our democracy”.

He quoted comments from Stanley Baldwin, then-leader of the Conservative Party, who in 1931 warned about the danger of letting only a few individuals dominate the news industry.

DMG Media dismissed these comments, saying they “might have been pertinent in 1931, or even in 1981, but in the digital age everything is changed”.

The publisher argued that, with combined revenues of £1.25bn, the Mail and Telegraph would be a quarter of the size of the BBC and just 0.4pc the size of Google owner Alphabet.

News organisations have long argued that tech giants such as Facebook and Google were cannibalising advertising revenues at the expense of publishers.

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has compounded the concern amid accusations that tech developers have breached copyright on a vast scale by using news articles to train their chatbots. DMG Media is currently considering legal action against Google over claims the tech firm used hundreds of thousands of its articles without permission.

It is in discussions with both Google and ChatGPT maker OpenAI about potential licensing deals. However, it branded OpenAI’s terms “inadequate” and said Google had merely offered free use of its products in lieu of payment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.