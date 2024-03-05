Daily Mirror publisher’s profits slump after sweeping job cuts

newspapers mirror

Profits at the publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers have tumbled by a third after it announced sweeping job cuts.

Reach, which also publishes a host of regional titles, posted a statutory operating profit of £46.1m in 2023, down more than 35pc on the previous year.

This was largely driven by restructuring charges after the company cut around 800 roles as part of a wider cost-cutting drive. Stripping out the impact of the restructuring, profits fell 9pc to £96.5m.

The figures cap off a torrid year for the publisher, which is grappling with a sharp downturn in advertising and the impact of social media algorithm changes.

Digital advertising revenues tumbled 15pc, which Reach blamed on wider economic uncertainty and a “material reduction in page views” after Facebook deprioritised news content.

Print ad revenues proved more resilient but were still down almost 12pc. Reach boss Jim Mullen has previously warned that the group’s print titles could become loss-making within five years.

Overall revenues fell by 5.4pc, or £32.8m, to £568.6m.

Reach, whose regional titles include the Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo, has been struggling for direction amid a botched transition to the digital era.

Reach boss Jim Mullen hailed a 'successful year' despite the newspaper group's troubles - Eddie Mulholland

Unlike other publishers, the business has been unable to convince readers to pay for subscriptions, leaving it reliant on dwindling advertising income.

Bosses are instead hoping to increase reader registrations in a bid to extract data for use in advertising and e-commerce.

The company has also expanded into the US, launching Mirror and Express websites in the country.

However, staff morale at Reach has plumbed new lows after the company rolled out crippling job cuts.

In November, the publisher said it will axe 450 jobs – or 10pc of its workforce – this year in a bid to reduce costs by between 5pc and 6pc. That took cuts to almost 800 in a year, while the company has refused to rule out further job losses.

Reach is experimenting with using artificial intelligence to write news stories while Mr Mullen has said the company will hire social media influencers.

The moves have sparked fury from staff at company-wide meetings, while Mirror editor Alison Phillips stood down in January amid the cuts.

Despite the troubles, Mr Mullen hailed a “successful” year after a High Court ruling on historical phone hacking claims and the conclusion of the company’s triennial pension scheme valuations.

Mr Mullen said: “Despite the macroeconomic pressures, we have continued to build a stronger digital business with an increasing portion of much higher yielding revenues, reducing our reliance on the open market.

“At the same time, we have expertly managed our print business, maintaining circulation revenues as well as delivering necessary cost and efficiency plans across the group.

“Together, all of these actions have put our business in a stronger position, so that we can continue to deliver great content to our audiences as well as returns for our shareholders.”

