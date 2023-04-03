The Daily Money: Overwhelmed state unemployment systems, Mexico vet tourism

Happy Monday everyone. This is Amritpal Kaur Sandhu-Longoria with The Daily Money headlines.

Still waiting for that unemployment check? USA TODAY has the numbers so you can see just how behind your state is on claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor requires states to get checks out to consumers within 14 or 21 days to meet performance standards but states have been slower to pays claims since the pandemic.

Elijah Johnson of Reno, Nevada, has been waiting for help from the state's insurance system since October.

The 26-year-old father is worried about feeding his 7-month-old daughter as he waits on the state to approve and deposit $4,500 worth of unemployment checks into his bank account.

"Am I going to eat tonight? Or am I going to have food? Am I going to be able to provide for my daughter? Honestly, it's extremely stressful," Johnson said.

More Americans head to Mexico for affordable for pet care

Medical tourism isn't just for humans anymore. Pet owners are saving money and waiting less by heading to Mexico for veterinary care. Data from SENASICA, the Mexican agency that inspects pets entering the country, has found that more than 33,500 American pets entered the country, a 68% increase from 2019.

One San Diego resident said she paid $300 for her dog's dental work in Mexico after she was quoted $2,000 in the U.S.

📰 More stories you should not miss:📰

USDA wants to cut the amount of milk provided to low-income families. Many say they're concerned: It will be a 25% "science-based" cut for mothers and children.

Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt: Instead of a card, organize cash into envelopes and spending categories.

Customers accuse 'Monkey Feet' baby shoe company of rip-offs: The company developed a fanbase, but never fulfilled orders and failed to issue refunds.

🍔 Today's menu 🍔

Chick-fil-A reverses course on controversial decision to pull Side Salad, says it's 'here to stay': After widespread consumer complaints, the company listened.

Story continues

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.

Follow Amritpal on Twitter: @AmritpalKSL

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: People wait longer for unemployment checks as states try to catch-up