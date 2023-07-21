The Daily News’ Guide to Saquon: What you need to know

Everyone has questions about what happened with Saquon Barkley’s Giants negotiations and what’s going to happen next.

Here is a Daily News Guide to Saquon to help you navigate the uncertainty with training camp set to begin this week.

Is Saquon expected to be at training camp?

No. Barkley is expected to continue training on his own in Arizona and New Jersey as he mulls whether or not to hold out and skip real games. Barkley did not show up all spring for Brian Daboll’s offseason program, OTAs or mandatory minicamp in June. He can’t be fined for his absence as long as he hasn’t signed the franchise tag tender, since he isn’t technically on the roster. So don’t expect to see Barkley around the Giants’ facility anytime soon.

Why didn’t the Giants and Barkley reach a deal?

Barkley disagreed with the Giants’ comparison of him to downhill runners at last fall’s bye week, a limitation he felt was reflected in their initial contract offer. Barkley decided to bet on himself rather than sign that deal. In the spring, a face-to-face meeting with co-owner John Mara prompted Barkley to tell his agent to get a deal done at a certain number. But gambling that the Giants would have to franchise tag quarterback Daniel Jones backfired. And Giants GM Joe Schoen reset the negotiations.

Barkley questioned the team’s integrity in June, saying he wanted “respect” and resented allegedly “misleading” leaks that he felt were designed to make him look “greedy.” Barkley also switched lead agents from Roc Nation’s Kim Miale to CAA’s Edward Berry, Barkley’s marketing agent. But while offers were exchanged prior to the deadline for a long-term deal, neither side was willing to move closer to a compromise than they already had.

What was the Giants’ best offer?

The Giants made a meaningful offer before Monday’s deadline and were interested in signing Barkley, just not at his preferred numbers.

The best offer the Giants made to Barkley during the nine-month negotiation seemingly happened in the spring, prior to tagging Barkley, and averaged around $13 million per year and included around $26 million guaranteed. But Barkley has disputed those numbers.

Barkley and his camp intimated in June that mechanisms like per-game roster bonuses were helping to artificially inflate any of the offer’s true, full guarantees. Since Barkley plays running back and has an injury history, it’s understandable why the Giants would try to use such mechanisms to couch their investment, and it’s understandable why Barkley would balk.

This is also an example of why it’s not fair to boil reported contract offers down to simple average annual values and guaranteed numbers. Because there are different ways to get there, there is a difference between guaranteed money and ‘fully’ guaranteed money, and structure matters just as much.

In any event, the Giants started with an offer between $12-12.5 million a year with unknown guarantees at last November’s bye week. They inched closer to Barkley’s ask in the spring, and they seemingly settled into the neighborhood of their original offer this month, perhaps with slightly higher guarantees.

But Barkley said no thanks.

Who ‘won’ these negotiations: the Giants or Barkley?

Neither side came out a winner here. Negotiations are supposed to be a “win-win,” but this feels like a “lose-lose.” The Giants have invited a full-season distraction, a threat to their locker room and team chemistry, the unknown of whether Barkley intends to skip games – which is a threat to their team’s actual success – and the eventual end of Barkley’s time in New York.

Barkley, 26, meanwhile, turned down good money and multi-year security despite playing a devalued position that is subject to regular injuries which would doom his ability to make any real money on his next deal. Barkley’s best-case scenario for 2023 now – in which he plays well and the team wins – still puts a lot more miles on Barkley’s tires on a one-year deal.

And the Giants will have the ability to franchise tag him a second consecutive season afterwards, or he’ll hit free agency at age 27. Go ask Ezekiel Elliott what that’s been like.

Granted, Schoen and the Giants avoided committing too much money long-term to a running back. So they presumably view not overpaying for that position as a win after investing so much in it with Dave Gettleman’s No. 2 overall selection of Barkley in 2018.

Still, both the team and the player lost here. And it’s stunning that at the end, they were both too shortsighted to make up what in the grand scheme seemed like a narrow difference, as the Jets and Aaron Rodgers slowly are becoming the talk of the town and league.

Will Barkley actually hold out?

Barkley did not sound like a player who is prepared to hold out in his July 11 interview on The Money Matters podcast. His priorities are winning, his family, his teammates, and creating a meaningful impact outside of football, too. He clearly views playing in New York as beneficial for helping to fulfill those priorities and goals.

So if he hypothetically sits out the Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys, watches the Giants lose, and then signs his franchise tag tender in Week 2, what would that really accomplish, other than taking some tread off his tires?

He could gamble that the Giants would grow desperate enough to rescind the franchise tag and pay him more than the tag’s $10.09 million tender on a one-year deal because of how much they need him. But there is no precedent for that.

Maybe a holdout would get the Giants to agree not to franchise tag Barkley again after this season so he could hit the open market after a hopefully healthy and productive year. The public relations nightmare and holdout distraction might be too much for the Giants to bear.

But remember: skipping games could hurt Barkley’s marketability and value, too. Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell learned that the hard way. It would be a huge risk.

By when does Barkley have to sign his tender ?

A franchise player has to sign his contract by 4 p.m. E.T. on the Tuesday following the tenth week of the regular season or he’ll be “prohibited from playing football in the NFL for the remainder of that league year, absent a showing to the impartial arbitrator of extreme club or extreme personal hardship,” the collective bargaining agreement says.

If Barkley as a franchise player didn’t play in the NFL for this entire league year, the Giants still would have the right to designate him a franchise or transition player next year at 120% of his prior year’s salary. If they tagged him again in that scenario, though, the Giants would only be owed a first-round and third-round draft pick if Barkley signed an offer sheet elsewhere, rather than the two first-rounders a team would have had to give up this offseason.

Can Barkley be traded?

Yes, if he could get the Giants to agree to a “tag-and-trade.” Barkley would sign the tag under the condition that he would be traded to his new team. Of course, that would also require Barkley demanding a trade, the Giants wanting to trade him (or feeling like they had no other choice), and a suitor being willing to compensate the Giants acceptably.

Can Barkley get a new contract with another team?

Not if he’s on the tag. If he’s tagged and traded, he would have to play this season on the tag’s $10.09 million tender for his new team, too, because it’s past the deadline for tagged players to get multi-year deals. What Barkley could do, though, is what Jadeveon Clowney did in 2019:

Clowney signed his $15.967 million tag that August to facilitate a trade from Houston to Seattle. The Seahawks traded the Texans a third-round pick, OLB Barkevious Mingo and LB Jacob Martin to Houston. Seattle agreed not to franchise tag Clowney after the season. And the Seahawks and Texans split a cost slightly below Clowney’s franchise number: Houston paid him a $7 million signing bonus, and the Seahawks paid Clowney an $8 million salary. Then Clowney hit free agency after the season.

Is this the beginning of the end for Saquon and the Giants?

Yes. It feels like it. While it’s still likely that Barkley plays for the Giants this season, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be interested in going through a franchise tag battle again, let alone committing to the organization long-term. Even if he has a good season, he’ll be a year older trying to get the same second contract he failed to achieve this summer.

Only Barkley knows if he will go nuclear here. He clearly wants to play, win, and do right by his teammates, fans and career. But he’s a proud advocate for himself and his worth, as well. So time will tell how far he takes this and what it means for this year’s team.